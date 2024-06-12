Aberdeen’s Graffiti Grannies are back – and on a mission to protect The Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Graffiti Grannies are back – and on a mission to protect The Green

The spray-painting pensioners took the nation by storm when they took part in Aberdeen's 2019 Nuart festival.

By Graham Fleming
The Grannies were hard at work this afternoon. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson.
The Graffiti Grannies have taken to the streets of Aberdeen on a new mission to protect The Green.

The spray-paining ‘superheroes’ grew a cult following a few years ago, considerably boosted when ITV’s ‘This Morning’ invited them on air to speak about their colourful creations across the Granite City.

Now, the pensioners are back – this time at The Green amidst the construction of the new Aberdeen market.

Dorothy Bothwell, 87, Doreen Davidson, 80, and Martine Shepherd, 70, were spotted with brush in hand today during the creation of their latest art-work.

Despite not giving away any details of what the finished creation will look like, they confirmed to The Press and Journal that it will be a “powerful message”.

The group said they are creating a “powerful” message. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Grannies plea to preserve historic Aberdeen street

Aberdeen City Council is pushing forward on its promise to deliver the “biggest change to Union Street in the last 200 years.”

Earlier this year, workers made a start on Aberdeen’s long-awaited £50 million market.

The plans for a new destination venue linking The Green with Union Street, comprising a food hall, bar and shops, were approved last year.

However, the pensioners are not so keen on the changes.

“20 years ago, the roads department wanted to put 1,000 buses a day through the Green – we fought that then,” Dorothy said.

“The Green is one of the most historic parts of Aberdeen, it has a long connection with Robert the Bruce.

“We are going to remind people of that, as as such perhaps we should respect that.”

Dorothy is the mother of Café 52 owner Steve Bothwell, who has been vocal in his frustration at the city council after he was told to knock down his outdoor seating area to clear the road for market construction.

A Graffiti Grannies creation on Union Street. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Graffiti Grannies have been kept busy

The trio also revealed that a couple of their members have sadly fallen ill.

But despite this they have kept busy on multiple projects around the Granite City.

Dorothy said: “There is an effort to make the Union Street fronts attractive, we have already done some work there.

“We have been down in our numbers because two of our members are unfortunately not very well.

“We are keeping them informed – with hopefully the prospect of them re-joining us.”

The ‘Graffiti Grannies’ at work

Who are the Graffiti Grannies?

The Grannies initially rose to fame as a part of Aberdeen’s 2019 Nuart festival.

16 senior citizens spent three days learning about graffiti as part of the festivities.

It led to them creating their very on mural in Aberdeen city centre.

The stunt also led them to viral fame, including a ‘This Morning’ appearance.

The group has maintained a presence in the Granite City since, painting its streets and hosting classes which aim to get older people into art.

