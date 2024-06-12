Aberdeen’s Graffiti Grannies are back – and on a mission to protect The Green

The Graffiti Grannies have taken to the streets of Aberdeen on a new mission to protect The Green.

The spray-paining ‘superheroes’ grew a cult following a few years ago, considerably boosted when ITV’s ‘This Morning’ invited them on air to speak about their colourful creations across the Granite City.

Now, the pensioners are back – this time at The Green amidst the construction of the new Aberdeen market.

Dorothy Bothwell, 87, Doreen Davidson, 80, and Martine Shepherd, 70, were spotted with brush in hand today during the creation of their latest art-work.

Despite not giving away any details of what the finished creation will look like, they confirmed to The Press and Journal that it will be a “powerful message”.

Grannies plea to preserve historic Aberdeen street

Aberdeen City Council is pushing forward on its promise to deliver the “biggest change to Union Street in the last 200 years.”

Earlier this year, workers made a start on Aberdeen’s long-awaited £50 million market.

The plans for a new destination venue linking The Green with Union Street, comprising a food hall, bar and shops, were approved last year.

However, the pensioners are not so keen on the changes.

“20 years ago, the roads department wanted to put 1,000 buses a day through the Green – we fought that then,” Dorothy said.

“The Green is one of the most historic parts of Aberdeen, it has a long connection with Robert the Bruce.

“We are going to remind people of that, as as such perhaps we should respect that.”

Dorothy is the mother of Café 52 owner Steve Bothwell, who has been vocal in his frustration at the city council after he was told to knock down his outdoor seating area to clear the road for market construction.

Graffiti Grannies have been kept busy

The trio also revealed that a couple of their members have sadly fallen ill.

But despite this they have kept busy on multiple projects around the Granite City.

Dorothy said: “There is an effort to make the Union Street fronts attractive, we have already done some work there.

“We have been down in our numbers because two of our members are unfortunately not very well.

“We are keeping them informed – with hopefully the prospect of them re-joining us.”

Who are the Graffiti Grannies?

The Grannies initially rose to fame as a part of Aberdeen’s 2019 Nuart festival.

16 senior citizens spent three days learning about graffiti as part of the festivities.

It led to them creating their very on mural in Aberdeen city centre.

The stunt also led them to viral fame, including a ‘This Morning’ appearance.

The group has maintained a presence in the Granite City since, painting its streets and hosting classes which aim to get older people into art.