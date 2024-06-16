£3.7m AECC recycling centre plans APPROVED despite fears loud noises could disturb golfers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£3.7m AECC recycling centre plans APPROVED despite fears loud noises could disturb golfers

The new recycling centre will be built at Bridge of Don in what was an overflow car park at the events complex.

By Isaac Buchan
Plans for the AECC overflow car park to become a recycling centre have officially been approved.
Plans for the AECC overflow car park to become a recycling centre have officially been sealed. Image: Google Earth

Plans to build a new recycling centre at Bridge of Don next to the former AECC have been approved.

The centre will include a re-use shop, workshop, staff facilities and a several large skips.

Despite complaints from the neighbouring Royal Aberdeen Golf Club and Aberdeen Energy Park, the proposals have now been rubber-stamped.

The site will be council-operated, with waste management giants Suez having access to storage facilities on site.

£3.7 million plans revealed for Bridge of Don recycling centre

Drawings show the proposed site taking up the overfill car park at the AECC site, with the public entrance on Claymore Drive.

Old AECC car park from above.
The current site for the new recycling centre in Bridge of Don. Image: Google Earth.

Plans include a circular layout with 25 skips, along with a small re-use shop where second hand items would be up for sale.

Bridge of Don residents currently have to travel all the way to Hazlehead recycling centre on the other side of the city to pick up any such unwanted gems.

The new recycling centre is set to cost the council a whopping £3.7m, with the facility being powered by solar panels.

Skip proposal a triple bogey by council, says golf club

The Bridge of Don recycling centre plans were formed in December, and neighbours have been fighting since then for the project to be scrapped.

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, and Aberdeen Energy Park have been the most vocal when it comes to the new centre.

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club are one of the most vocal groups in opposition to the new recycling centre in Bridge of Don
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club are one of the most vocal groups in opposition to the new recycling centre in Bridge of Don

In a letter to the council, the golf club said that the noise will affect golfers on the course and “the sense of connection with the natural surroundings”.

The club is also not happy with the plans to cut down trees for drainage access.

In the same letter, the loss of trees was called “detrimental” to the landscape of the course.

How did the council respond?

Further council plans reveal that noise cancelling barriers will be put in place to make sure golfers aren’t put off their swing by loud bangs and crashes coming from the recycling centre.

A 2m high acoustic fence will enclose the centre, along with a bund extending across where the 15th tee sits on the golf course.

Acoustic barriers similar to this could be set up at the new Bridge of Don recycling centre. Image: Shutterstock
Acoustic barriers similar to this could be set up at the new Bridge of Don recycling centre. Image: Shutterstock

Landscaping concerns were also addressed by the council in it’s final decision.

Despite a number of trees likely to be removed due to construction and drainage access, council drawings revealed more being planted across the southern end, along with trees lining the entrance.

Plans show trees lining the new Bridge of Don recycling centre where the golf club sits. Image: Aberdeen City Council

You can see the full plans here.

What do you think of the new recycling centre plans? Let us know in our comments section below

