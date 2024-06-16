£3.7m AECC recycling centre plans APPROVED despite fears loud noises could disturb golfers

Plans to build a new recycling centre at Bridge of Don next to the former AECC have been approved.

The centre will include a re-use shop, workshop, staff facilities and a several large skips.

Despite complaints from the neighbouring Royal Aberdeen Golf Club and Aberdeen Energy Park, the proposals have now been rubber-stamped.

The site will be council-operated, with waste management giants Suez having access to storage facilities on site.

£3.7 million plans revealed for Bridge of Don recycling centre

Drawings show the proposed site taking up the overfill car park at the AECC site, with the public entrance on Claymore Drive.

Plans include a circular layout with 25 skips, along with a small re-use shop where second hand items would be up for sale.

Bridge of Don residents currently have to travel all the way to Hazlehead recycling centre on the other side of the city to pick up any such unwanted gems.

The new recycling centre is set to cost the council a whopping £3.7m, with the facility being powered by solar panels.

Skip proposal a triple bogey by council, says golf club

The Bridge of Don recycling centre plans were formed in December, and neighbours have been fighting since then for the project to be scrapped.

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, and Aberdeen Energy Park have been the most vocal when it comes to the new centre.

In a letter to the council, the golf club said that the noise will affect golfers on the course and “the sense of connection with the natural surroundings”.

The club is also not happy with the plans to cut down trees for drainage access.

In the same letter, the loss of trees was called “detrimental” to the landscape of the course.

How did the council respond?

Further council plans reveal that noise cancelling barriers will be put in place to make sure golfers aren’t put off their swing by loud bangs and crashes coming from the recycling centre.

A 2m high acoustic fence will enclose the centre, along with a bund extending across where the 15th tee sits on the golf course.

Landscaping concerns were also addressed by the council in it’s final decision.

Despite a number of trees likely to be removed due to construction and drainage access, council drawings revealed more being planted across the southern end, along with trees lining the entrance.

