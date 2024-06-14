‘Brilliant idea!’ Go-karting fans look forward to ‘something for kids to do’ in Aberdeen city centre

Go-karting fans – and parents keen to find new activities for youngsters – can’t wait for new plans at Aberdeen’s former John Lewis to be given the green light.

On Thursday night, we revealed that a new track is in the works for the empty Norco House, years after the high street giant left the city.

Ever since the retailer shut its doors in 2021, speculation has surrounded what the future would hold for the huge building.

At one point, it was thought the “only option” would be to demolish it.

But The Press and Journal now understands that go-karting firm TeamSport are planning to bring a track to the heart of the Granite City.

Our readers are looking forward to the day the overhaul reaches the finish line…

Ready, steady go!

Brenda Schimanski took to the Evening Express Facebook page to hail the scheme.

She said: “These buildings need to be used – I think it would be great for the young ones.”

Matthew Hamedster added: “Spot on!! Now that’s a decent idea! Hopefully affordable for most people too! Great work!”

Dean Bain chipped in: “Decent size to make a really fun track. Could have different age group tracks on different floors.”

Aberdeen go-karting reaction: ‘I’ll be there every week!’

Racing fan Jake Anthony Downie likened it to a similar project in Cambuslang, exclaiming that he would “be there every week” if it’s similar to that.

Darren Lynch is hoping it will be like the Gravity go-karting venues which have taken over some old Debenhams units down south.

“They are fab,” he added.

‘Finally something for the youth to do’

A chuffed Chantal Necchi took to the EE comments section to praise the “brilliant idea”.

She said: “Can you imagine finally having something for our youth to do in the city centre?

“And more importantly, they will socially post positive feedback instead of all the middle aged moaners. Win win!”

David Jaka agreed: “More stuff like this for the kids.”

But is there any negative reaction to the Aberdeen go-karting plans?

Some of our readers wasted little time in waving the red flag on the fledgling enterprise, however…

Many said they would prefer a shop take it over, pining for an Ikea that they had hoped might one day occupy huge unit.

Graham Cooper argued that a go-karting track would be better suited to an industrial unit outwith the centre.

Harry Duncan said: “It’s shops we need, not this rubbish.”

And Phill MacDonald was also left disappointed, lamenting that Norco House “would have made a great community centre”.

‘It’s gotta be worth a try!’

But Roy Skinner took those naysayers to task…

He commented: “People still moaning about different ideas of filling up the closed down shops in town… It might work, might not, but it’s gotta be a worth a try.

“A lot better than empty units with ‘To Let’ signs everywhere! What’s the alternative, more vape, mobile repairs and American candy shops!? No thanks.”

Meanwhile, some joked that they hoped Aberdeen City Council would not install any bus gates along the track.

What do you think of the plans for a go-kart track in Norco House? Let us know in our comments section below

Read More: