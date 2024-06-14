‘Brilliant idea!’ Go-karting fans look forward to ‘something for kids to do’ in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Brilliant idea!’ Go-karting fans look forward to ‘something for kids to do’ in Aberdeen city centre

Plans for national chain TeamSport to open a go-kart track in the disused former John Lewis have sparked excitement among Press and Journal readers.

By Isaac Buchan
We take a look at the reaction to new go-karting plans for the former John Lewis in Aberdeen.
We take a look at the reaction to new go-karting plans for the former John Lewis in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Go-karting fans – and parents keen to find new activities for youngsters – can’t wait for new plans at Aberdeen’s former John Lewis to be given the green light.

On Thursday night, we revealed that a new track is in the works for the empty Norco House, years after the high street giant left the city.

Ever since the retailer shut its doors in 2021, speculation has surrounded what the future would hold for the huge building.

Workers at the site this week. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

At one point, it was thought the “only option” would be to demolish it.

But The Press and Journal now understands that go-karting firm TeamSport are planning to bring a track to the heart of the Granite City.

Our readers are looking forward to the day the overhaul reaches the finish line…

Ready, steady go!

Brenda Schimanski took to the Evening Express Facebook page to hail the scheme.

She said: “These buildings need to be used – I think it would be great for the young ones.”

Work looks to be under way on Aberdeen's former John Lewis department store. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Work is under way on Aberdeen’s former John Lewis department store. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Matthew Hamedster added: “Spot on!! Now that’s a decent idea! Hopefully affordable for most people too! Great work!”

Dean Bain chipped in: “Decent size to make a really fun track. Could have different age group tracks on different floors.”

Aberdeen go-karting reaction: ‘I’ll be there every week!’

Racing fan Jake Anthony Downie likened it to a similar project in Cambuslang, exclaiming that he would “be there every week” if it’s similar to that.

Darren Lynch is hoping it will be like the Gravity go-karting venues which have taken over some old Debenhams units down south.

“They are fab,” he added.

‘Finally something for the youth to do’

A chuffed Chantal Necchi took to the EE comments section to praise the “brilliant idea”.

She said: “Can you imagine finally having something for our youth to do in the city centre?

“And more importantly, they will socially post positive feedback instead of all the middle aged moaners. Win win!”

David Jaka agreed: “More stuff like this for the kids.”

But is there any negative reaction to the Aberdeen go-karting plans?

Some of our readers wasted little time in waving the red flag on the fledgling enterprise, however…

Many said they would prefer a shop take it over, pining for an Ikea that they had hoped might one day occupy huge unit.

TeamSport is already in Dundee, on the West Gourdie Industrial Estate. Image: Alan Richardson
TeamSport is already in Dundee, on the West Gourdie Industrial Estate. Image: Alan Richardson

Graham Cooper argued that a go-karting track would be better suited to an industrial unit outwith the centre.

Harry Duncan said: “It’s shops we need, not this rubbish.”

And Phill MacDonald was also left disappointed, lamenting that Norco House “would have made a great community centre”.

The former John Lewis building, Norco House, would prove more difficult to rework into offices due to a lack of natural light, claimed Mr Tinto. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Norco House, former home of retail giant John Lewis, will be the site for the proposed new go-kart track. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘It’s gotta be worth a try!’

But Roy Skinner took those naysayers to task…

He commented: “People still moaning about different ideas of filling up the closed down shops in town… It might work, might not, but it’s gotta be a worth a try.

“A lot better than empty units with ‘To Let’ signs everywhere! What’s the alternative, more vape, mobile repairs and American candy shops!? No thanks.”

Meanwhile, some joked that they hoped Aberdeen City Council would not install any bus gates along the track.

What do you think of the plans for a go-kart track in Norco House? Let us know in our comments section below

Read More:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A group put their backs into raising the Reaper's sail. All images: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Rosehearty Primary gets hands-on with fishing
One of the St Cyrus sheds that will soon store Scotland's national drink. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
'Our roofs could be blown off': Huge St Cyrus whisky hangars approved despite neighbours'…
Denis Garden. Image: Facebook
Second pint of ale proves to be drink-driver's undoing
Ambience cruise ship at Aberdeen's South Harbour.
Huge cruise ship brings 1,400 tourists to the north-east as it docks at Aberdeen's…
Stonehaven Christmas lights have been saved
Stonehaven Christmas lights saved thanks to community kindness
The Cross Coop Honesty box in Lonmay has sold out every day. Image: Lois Cross.
Lonmay sisters 'delighted' with honesty box success
Members of the Stonehaven Tolbooth Association and the historic harbour building. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Tolbooth restaurant boss reveals 'Michelin ambitions' as Stonehaven volunteers denied top-floor takeover of landmark
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man who installed CCTV to record girlfriend also captured his own abusive actions
The Three Lums on Lewis Road.
Offshore worker left victim scarred after assault outside Aberdeen pub
Jacqui Jamieson and her husband-to-be George Walker.
'Today should have been our happiest': Fiancee's tribute to Aberdeen HGV driver George Walker…

Conversation