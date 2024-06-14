GALLERY: Rosehearty Primary gets hands-on with fishing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Rosehearty Primary gets hands-on with fishing

Pupils from Rosehearty Primary School were given access to the 122-year-old Reaper and the modern Grateful in Fraserburgh.

A group put their backs into raising the Reaper's sail. All images: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson
By Jamie Ross

About 70 youngsters from Rosehearty Primary School braved wet and windy conditions in Fraserburgh this morning as they got to grips with the living history of fishing.

Pupils had been invited to tour the 122-year-old herring drifter, Reaper, as it made its way from Anstruther to Portsoy for the village’s annual sailing festival.

The boat, which was restored by the Scottish Fisheries Museum after its purchase in 1975, has been in Fraserburgh for a week and open to members of the public to visit.

Whilst it was built in the neighbouring village of Sandhaven, Reaper was first registered to Fraserburgh in 1902. From there, it spent time in Shetland before becoming a general purpose cargo boat.

Volunteers were on hand today to show youngsters how fishermen would have landed their catch, navigated, and raised the sail before going on to tour the modern trawler Grateful – complete with its diesel engines and purpose-built entertainment room.

Joan Paton, chairwoman of the Scottish Fisheries Museum Boats Club, spoke after the tour.

She said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed the week.

“It’s been very hard work, but very fun work. I think we’ve seen probably more than 500 pupils and all of them have been absolutely super. They’ve been lovely and helpful, and friendly and interested.

“It’s just been a lot of fun. But it’s been a lot of hard work – we all go to our beds by nine o’clock at night, we don’t normally do that at home!”

She added the Scottish Fisheries Museum now hopes to get Reaper to visit more areas in future.

“We’ve just got to fin some more younger members to come and join us, and we need to get the boat out to different areas,” she said.

William Whyte Jr, the skipper of the Grateful, also praised the enthusiasm of the pupils who visited both boats.

“This corner, long ago, was built on the fishing industry, and folk aren’t aware of what fishing is anymore. I think it’s really good to plant that seed at a young age so hopefully we get some of those kids back and into the fishing industry,” he added.

“And the stories we’ve heard coming back the next day from parents is that it’s all they’ve spoken about when they’ve got home.”

We captured some of the best moments from both boat tours below.

Children make their way aboard the Reaper in Fraserburgh.
William Whyte teaches Rosehearty Primary pupils about how the Grateful operates.
A pupil looks out one of the windows from the Grateful’s wheelhouse.
Everyone got a turn of the Grateful’s gear.
Pupils try on some protective shoe coverings as they go exploring the Grateful.
The pupils visit the Grateful’s wheelhouse.
A younsgter tries on one of the Grateful’s modern life jackets.
Rosehearty Primary pupils had plenty of questions for William Whyte during their tour.
The Grateful’s engineer looks on as Rosehearty Primary pupils visit his workshop.
Two pupils look out at Fraserburgh Harbour from the wheelhouse of the Grateful.
Pupils from Rosehearty learn how the Reaper would have sailed when it was in operation as a fishing vessel.
In the Reaper’s common area, pupils learned about some fishy superstitions.
Youngsters look on as the Reaper’s sail is raised.
Under the deck, pupils are instructed on how fish would have been processed.
This group from Rosehearty Primary learns about navigating the ship.
William Whyte teaches Rosehearty Primary pupils about how the Grateful operates.
Rosehearty Primary pupils make their way to the Grateful.
Rosehearty Primary aboard the Reaper.
A youngster tries their hand and winching the nets into the Reaper’s hold.
A youngster takes a turn raising the sail.
Pupils are all smiles after their experience aboard the Reaper.
Thumbs up after learning how the Reaper caught fish when it was in operation.
William Whyte teaches Rosehearty Primary pupils about how the Grateful operates.
A volunteer aboard the Reaper fields questions from inquisitive pupils.
Rosehearty Primary pupils wait for instruction from the skipper of the Reaper.
William Whyte teaches Rosehearty Primary pupils about how the Grateful operates.
Pupils make their way down to the lower decks of the Grateful.
Another group from Rosehearty Primary finishes their tour of the Grateful just as a second class arrives.
Rosehearty Primary pupils learn about some of the equipment on board.
Heave! A Rosehearty Primary pupil grabs hold of a rope.
These youngsters are instructed on raising the Reaper’s sail.
The young crew get to grips with the boat’s facilities.

