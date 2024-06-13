Reaper visits Fraserburgh on way to Portsoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Reaper visits Fraserburgh on way to Portsoy

It's effectively a homecoming for the early 20th Century Sandhaven-built fishing boat.

By Keith Findlay
Reaper in Fraserburgh, with two modern-day pelagic vessels behind her.
The Reaper in Fraserburgh, with two modern-day pelagic vessels behind her. Image: Paul Riddell

The UK’s oldest surviving fishing vessel, Reaper, is attracting much interest in Fraserburgh harbour this week.

She is visiting the Broch and also Macduff on her way to the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in Portsoy.

Reaper was a 70ft herring drifter plying waters off the east coast for much of the 20th Century.

She was built by J & G Forbes at its yard in Sandhaven, near Fraserburgh, in 1902.

Her first owners were the Buchan family, who lived in nearby St Combs.

Reaper joined Shetland fishing fleet

She started life with a Fraserburgh registration (FR 958),

But she became a Lerwick-based vessel (LK 707) after she was sold to new owners in Shetland.

In the late 1930s she held the record catch of herring in Shetland- nearly 250,000 fish.

Reaper continued fishing until the outbreak of the Second World War, when she was requisitioned by the Admiralty and saw service off the south coast of England.

Reaper during a past visit to Arbroath.
Reaper during a past visit to Arbroath.

After the war she returned to fishing in Shetland, mostly out of Scalloway.

Now, with her original registration number and traditional features restored, she spends most of her time on display at the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther.

Whyte family and museum team up to help school pupils learn about Scottish fishing industry

Her visit to Fraserburgh was arranged by the Whyte family, who own and operate the pelagic trawler Grateful (FR249).

The Whytes and museum worked together for months to find a way of using the old vessel and also Grateful to teach children about the fishing industry, past and present.

School pupils aboard Grateful in Fraserburgh harbour
School pupils aboard Grateful in Fraserburgh harbour. Image: Paul Riddell

As a result, hundreds of primary school pupils have been enjoying guided tours of both boats in Fraserburgh harbour. They are also learning how the fishing industry has contributed to coastal communities around the UK and Britain’s economy for decades.

It is estimated that over five days this week, 600 schoolchildren plus teachers and assistants will have had an educational experience centred on the fishing industry.

Youngsters aboard a modern fishing trawler.
Youngsters aboard a modern fishing trawler. Image: Paul Riddell

Veteran north-east skipper William Whyte said: “We are delighted to support the Reaper by offering visits to Grateful. So many schools have taken the opportunity to let their children have a little look at the fishing industry past and present.”

The Reaper will be open to members of the public to have a look around tomorrow, from about 3pm until 5pm, after the last group of schoolchildren have had their tour.

The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival will take place in Portsoy from June 21 to 23.

More from Business

Former Junners shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Junners: We gain exclusive access to long-vacant Elgin toy shop
Business groups have called for more reassurances from Labour (Victoria Jones/PA)
Business groups seek more tax reassurances as Labour targets economic growth
Labour said it will retain the triple lock, which is used to uprate the state pension (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Labour pledges to retain triple lock and undertake pensions review
Drivers and vehicle manufacturers have been told several different timelines for when the sale of conventionally fuelled cars will be banned in the UK (Gareth Fuller/PA)
How the timeline for banning new petrol and diesel cars has shifted
Labour will have £4.7 billion in annual funding for green policies, according to its manifesto (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Labour to borrow £3.5bn a year to help fund green policies
Labour pledged to ‘get Britain building again’ in its manifesto (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Labour pledges to ‘get Britain building again’
Nearly a quarter of people in a survey said they will be paying for their summer holiday using a new or existing credit card or loan (Tim Goode/PA)
June 14 and 15 ‘most common days to apply for credit cards and loans…
Benbecula Distillery owner Angus MacMillan
Scotland's newest whisky distillery starts up in Outer Hebrides
Fintech firm Wise saw shares slide on Thursday (Alamy/PA)
Wise shares slide after forecasts disappoint
Losses at investment bank Peel Hunt have doubled over the past year amid ‘difficult’ financial markets (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Peel Hunt hints at rebound in London IPO market after ‘difficult’ year

Conversation