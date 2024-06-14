Peterculter piper goes viral with Euro 2024-themed solo on flight to Germany

A Peterculter piper has gone viral after performing a bagpipe solo on a flight packed with Scotland fans travelling to Germany.

Stuart, who is part of Culter Pipeband, led the Tartan Army’s songbook on a packed flight heading to Euro 2024‘s opening match in Munich.

Passengers were treated to a rendition of ‘We’ve Got McGinn’ which quickly went viral on TikTok.

The video is captioned “Your Edinburgh to Munich in-flight entertainment” and shows the piper marching in the plane’s aisle playing the tune loudly

It meant Tartan Army members worried about a European culture shock ahead of tonight’s match against Germany were made to feel right at home.

The amusing video, captured by football vlogger Gully Singh, has been played over 174,000 times, has over 13,000 likes and has been widely shared.

Gully is currently in Germany right now, capturing the action as Euro 2024 kicks off this week.

Scotland fans give pipe solo verdict

Scotland fans were full of praise for the solo – but some were less than impressed with the divisive bagpipes.

One said: “What great way to start your journey!”

Another said: “Best flight ever.”

However, despite the plane passengers showing their appreciation to Stuart, other commenters were less complimentary.

One said: “I love Scotland, and the pipes – but this would be awful!”

Another quipped: “How did that get through security?!”

A third said: “Imagine being stuck on that flight and having to endure that drivel all the way to Germany, and I’m Scottish!”

What is the pipe song being played?

The song, despite not having any lyrics this time around, is dedicated to Scotland midfielder John McGinn.

Coined by Hibernian fans during his time playing there from 2015-2018, it was adopted by the Tartan Army after he made the step up to international football.

The lyrics are as follows:

We’ve Got McGinn,

Super John McGinn,

I just don’t think you understand!

He’s Steve Clark’s man,

He’s better than Zidane,

We’ve got Super John McGinn…

(Repeated)