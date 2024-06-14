Peterculter piper goes viral with Euro 2024-themed solo on flight to Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterculter piper goes viral with Euro 2024-themed solo on flight to Germany

Stuart is a member of well-known local pipe band 'Culter Pipebands'.

By Graham Fleming
Passnegers cheers as their treated to a pipe solo en route to Munich. Image: Gully Singh.
A Peterculter piper has gone viral after performing a bagpipe solo on a flight packed with Scotland fans travelling to Germany.

Stuart, who is part of Culter Pipeband, led the Tartan Army’s songbook on a packed flight heading to Euro 2024‘s opening match in Munich.

Passengers were treated to a rendition of ‘We’ve Got McGinn’ which quickly went viral on TikTok.

The video is captioned “Your Edinburgh to Munich in-flight entertainment” and shows the piper marching in the plane’s aisle playing the tune loudly

It meant Tartan Army members worried about a European culture shock ahead of tonight’s match against Germany were made to feel right at home.

The amusing video, captured by football vlogger Gully Singh, has been played over 174,000 times, has over 13,000 likes and has been widely shared.

Gully is currently in Germany right now, capturing the action as Euro 2024 kicks off this week.

Scotland fans give pipe solo verdict

Scotland fans were full of praise for the solo – but some were less than impressed with the divisive bagpipes.

One said: “What great way to start your journey!”

Another said: “Best flight ever.”

However, despite the plane passengers showing their appreciation to Stuart, other commenters were less complimentary.

One said: “I love Scotland, and the pipes – but this would be awful!”

Another quipped: “How did that get through security?!”

A third said: “Imagine being stuck on that flight and having to endure that drivel all the way to Germany, and I’m Scottish!”

What is the pipe song being played?

The song, despite not having any lyrics this time around, is dedicated to Scotland midfielder John McGinn.

Coined by Hibernian fans during his time playing there from 2015-2018, it was adopted by the Tartan Army after he made the step up to international football.

The lyrics are as follows:

We’ve Got McGinn,

Super John McGinn,

I just don’t think you understand!

He’s Steve Clark’s man,

He’s better than Zidane,

We’ve got Super John McGinn…

(Repeated)

Conversation