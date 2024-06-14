Fraserburgh pizzeria to close just seven months after opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh pizzeria to close just seven months after opening

Pirates Pizza Shack, on High Street, will shut.

By Michelle Henderson
Charlie Reid pictured with his arms folding leaning against his colourful takeaway van.
Charlie and Sam Reid have announced they are closing their Fraserburgh restaurant. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A Fraserburgh pizzeria is set to close just seven months after opening.

Pirates Pizza Shack, on the town’s High Street, will close its doors on June 30.

The sit-in restaurant opened in November, following the success of owners Charlie and Sam Reid’s takeaway van.

Today’s announcement comes after they appealed to customers to support local after a ‘sharp decline’ in footfall forced them to cut their lunchtime service.

Grey facade of Pirates Pizza Shack.
Pirates Pizza Shack on Fraserburgh High Street will close on June 30. Image: Pirates Pizza Shack.

In a statement, posted on Facebook, the couple broke the news with a “heavy heart”.

The wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided that Sunday June 30 will be our last day at 6 High Street Fraserburgh.

“We would like to thank all our customers who have visited us and supported us.

“If anyone still has gift vouchers, then please pop in past to redeem them.

“Love and respect, Charlie and Sam.”

Locals shocked by news of their closure

Customers have taken to social media to react to the team’s announcement, with many shocked by the news.

One person wrote: “Wishing you a more prosperous future.”

Another said: “That’s a shame.

“We really enjoyed our meal in your restaurant a few weeks ago. Wishing you all the best in whatever you do next.”

