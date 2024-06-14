Fraserburgh pizzeria to close just seven months after opening

A Fraserburgh pizzeria is set to close just seven months after opening.

Pirates Pizza Shack, on the town’s High Street, will close its doors on June 30.

The sit-in restaurant opened in November, following the success of owners Charlie and Sam Reid’s takeaway van.

Today’s announcement comes after they appealed to customers to support local after a ‘sharp decline’ in footfall forced them to cut their lunchtime service.

In a statement, posted on Facebook, the couple broke the news with a “heavy heart”.

The wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided that Sunday June 30 will be our last day at 6 High Street Fraserburgh.

“We would like to thank all our customers who have visited us and supported us.

“If anyone still has gift vouchers, then please pop in past to redeem them.

“Love and respect, Charlie and Sam.”

Locals shocked by news of their closure

Customers have taken to social media to react to the team’s announcement, with many shocked by the news.

One person wrote: “Wishing you a more prosperous future.”

Another said: “That’s a shame.

“We really enjoyed our meal in your restaurant a few weeks ago. Wishing you all the best in whatever you do next.”