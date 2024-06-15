Bitter disappointment for Scotland in Euros opener – but Aberdeen was united at fan zone

It started with Wirtz, then Musiala, Havertz, Fullkrug and eventually Can.

When the German goals began falling into the Scotland net, it was tempting to get my jacket and leave.

Watching that fifth goal in Resident X’s sold-out fan zone yesterday, it was clear others had one eye on the exit before it ended in a 5-1 drubbing.

However, at that moment, the true beauty of Euro 2024 was revealed to me and others who stayed until after the final whistle – and it made any result against Germany redundant.

Two hours before kick-off, hopeful fans of all ages draped in Saltires, retro strips and an assortment of tartan accessories were happily taking their place in front of the big screen.

Lines of fans had queued well before the opening time to get a good look at the action.

Even the most cynical supporter would be heartened by the swathe of young boys and girls turning out to experience what is likely their first-ever national tournament.

As I strode through the swanky Broad Street venue to take my place amongst them, I couldn’t help but notice the hopeful optimism of Aberdeen’s Tartan Army.

I had a large smile on my face watching carefree dancing to national favourites such as “Caledonia” or “We’ll Be Coming”.

Third goal sapped energy from Scots at Aberdeen fan zone

It was difficult to think of that time when Ryan Porteous was sent off for a dangerous studs-up challenge and gave away a penalty.

The delightful noise from before seemed to have been sapped entirely from the venue.

But, when the final whistle eventually blew on the match – which seemed all so important hours ago – the real beauty of major tournament football revealed itself.

Despite everything, DJ duo Pepperpot had taken their spot again on the decks to load up another tune and we were right back to where we were at the beginning.

Maybe the generous pre-match beers consumed before had something to do with it, but the party atmosphere had returned to Marischal Square.

Couples twirled, and groups of friends and families danced to the familiar music.

I completely forgot about goals, red cards, Munich or anything to do with actual football.

When Scotland qualified for Euro 2024 after that late Kenny McLean winner against Norway I remembered the reason why I was excited about the tournament.

It was the moments that could bring Aberdeen, and many other places, together in a celebration of football, that only football can do.

So, when I think of Scotland’s opening match of Euro 2024, I won’t think of any of those five goals, I’ll think of a cracking Aberdeen night out at the Resident X fan zone.