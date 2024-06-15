Bitter disappointment for Scotland in Euros opener – but Aberdeen was united at fan zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bitter disappointment for Scotland in Euros opener – but Aberdeen was united at fan zone

It was heartening to see Euro 2024 bring people together in Aberdeen - if only for a few hours before the football kicked off at Resident X.

Resident X Euro fanzone
Hundreds of fans turned out to watch last night's match against Germany. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.
By Graham Fleming

It started with Wirtz, then Musiala, Havertz, Fullkrug and eventually Can.

When the German goals began falling into the Scotland net, it was tempting to get my jacket and leave.

Watching that fifth goal in Resident X’s sold-out fan zone yesterday, it was clear others had one eye on the exit before it ended in a 5-1 drubbing.

However, at that moment, the true beauty of Euro 2024 was revealed to me and others who stayed until after the final whistle – and it made any result against Germany redundant.

Fans looked on in disappointment as the German score line began to add up. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Two hours before kick-off, hopeful fans of all ages draped in Saltires, retro strips and an assortment of tartan accessories were happily taking their place in front of the big screen.

Lines of fans had queued well before the opening time to get a good look at the action.

Even the most cynical supporter would be heartened by the swathe of young boys and girls turning out to experience what is likely their first-ever national tournament.

Fans were in good spirits ahead of the Euro 2024 opener. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

As I strode through the swanky Broad Street venue to take my place amongst them, I couldn’t help but notice the hopeful optimism of Aberdeen’s Tartan Army.

I had a large smile on my face watching carefree dancing to national favourites such as “Caledonia” or “We’ll Be Coming”.

Third goal sapped energy from Scots at Aberdeen fan zone

It was difficult to think of that time when Ryan Porteous was sent off for a dangerous studs-up challenge and gave away a penalty.

The delightful noise from before seemed to have been sapped entirely from the venue.

But, when the final whistle eventually blew on the match – which seemed all so important hours ago – the real beauty of major tournament football revealed itself.

The party atmosphere returned after the final whistle. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Despite everything, DJ duo Pepperpot had taken their spot again on the decks to load up another tune and we were right back to where we were at the beginning.

Maybe the generous pre-match beers consumed before had something to do with it, but the party atmosphere had returned to Marischal Square.

Couples twirled, and groups of friends and families danced to the familiar music.

I completely forgot about goals, red cards, Munich or anything to do with actual football.

Post-match scenes showed what Euro 2024 is all about to me. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

When Scotland qualified for Euro 2024 after that late Kenny McLean winner against Norway I remembered the reason why I was excited about the tournament.

It was the moments that could bring Aberdeen, and many other places, together in a celebration of football, that only football can do.

So, when I think of Scotland’s opening match of Euro 2024, I won’t think of any of those five goals, I’ll think of a cracking Aberdeen night out at the Resident X fan zone.

