A92 closed following crash involving motorcycle near Inverbervie

Emergency services have raced to the scene of a crash which has closed the A92 between Inverbervie and Kinneff.

The crash occurred at just before 2.30pm on Saturday, June 15, and involved one car and one motorcycle.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) currently have two appliances on scene on the A92 north of Inverbervie after receiving a call-out at 2.28pm.

Police and ambulance are also on scene.

A police spokesperson said: “”Around 2.30pm on Saturday, June 15, we were called to a report of a collision involving a motorbike and a car on the A92 near Inverbervie.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is closed.”

More to Follow.