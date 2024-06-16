Aberdeen Highland Games cancelled due to heavy rain overnight

Aberdeen Highland Games have been cancelled due to heavy rain overnight.

The annual event was scheduled to take place at Hazlehead Park between 10am and 5.30pm today.

About 10,000 spectators were expected to attend the Aberdeen park to watch the Highland Games competitions.

The packed programme was to include Highland dancing, solo and pipe bands and the tug o’ war, as well as the heavy and light events.

However, due to rain being heavier than expected overnight the grounds and car park are now “unsafe” to be used.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, due to heavier than forecast rain overnight making the event site and car park unsafe, the Highland Games at Hazlehead Park, due to take place today, has been cancelled.”

Refunds to be arranged for cancelled Aberdeen Highland Games

The Grampian Highland Games Association also confirmed the news, stating the park is “water logged”.

Although the forecast for the rest of today is mainly dry, heavy showers were persistent overnight and are forecast to continue over the next couple of days.

Those who had bought tickets for Aberdeen Highland Games will be issued refunds via Eventbrite during the next week.

Family tickets cost £30, adults cost £30 and tickets for children over the age of five were £5.

These also granted access to a variety of trade and charity stalls at Hazlehead Park, which were supposed to show alongside family entertainers.

It is not know if the games, described as a highlight on the Aberdeen summer calendar, will be rescheduled.