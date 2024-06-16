Aberdeen Highland Games cancelled due to heavy rain overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Highland Games cancelled due to heavy rain overnight

The annual event was due to return to Hazlehead Park today.

By Ellie Milne
Inverness pipe band
The event was scheduled to take place at Hazlehead Park today. Pictured is the Inverness Pipe Band at Aberdeen Highland Games in 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Highland Games have been cancelled due to heavy rain overnight.

The annual event was scheduled to take place at Hazlehead Park between 10am and 5.30pm today.

About 10,000 spectators were expected to attend the Aberdeen park to watch the Highland Games competitions.

The packed programme was to include Highland dancing, solo and pipe bands and the tug o’ war, as well as the heavy and light events.

However, due to rain being heavier than expected overnight the grounds and car park are now “unsafe” to be used.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, due to heavier than forecast rain overnight making the event site and car park unsafe, the Highland Games at Hazlehead Park, due to take place today, has been cancelled.”

Mascot race at Hazlehead Park
The mascot race is a frim favourite at Aberdeen Highland Games. PIctured are some of the 2023 competitors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Refunds to be arranged for cancelled Aberdeen Highland Games

The Grampian Highland Games Association also confirmed the news, stating the park is “water logged”.

Although the forecast for the rest of today is mainly dry, heavy showers were persistent overnight and are forecast to continue over the next couple of days.

Those who had bought tickets for Aberdeen Highland Games will be issued refunds via Eventbrite during the next week.

Family tickets cost £30, adults cost £30 and tickets for children over the age of five were £5.

These also granted access to a variety of trade and charity stalls at Hazlehead Park, which were supposed to show alongside family entertainers.

It is not know if the games, described as a highlight on the Aberdeen summer calendar, will be rescheduled.

