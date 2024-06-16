How Gavin Molloy and Peter Ambrose were sold on move to Aberdeen by Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

How Gavin Molloy and Peter Ambrose were sold on move to Aberdeen by Jimmy Thelin

New Dons signings excited by the chance to work with the new Dons manager after signing three-year deals.

By Paul Third
Gavin Molloy is Jimmy Thelin's first signing for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Gavin Molloy is Jimmy Thelin's first signing for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen duo Gavin Molloy and Peter Ambrose are ready to put their faith in new Dons boss Jimmy Thelin.

The Swede is due to arrive in Scotland this week but has wasted little time in adding to his squad with Molloy and Ambrose joining the Dons on the opening day of the summer of transfer window on Friday.

Central defender Molloy, who has joined from Irish club Shelbourne, and striker Ambrose, who has penned a three-year deal after signing from Hungarian outfit Ujpest, are both excited at Thelin’s plans for the Dons.

Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
Jimmy Thelin. Image: Alamy Live News.

Molloy said: “He had done a lot of work on me which I was surprised about as he’s only just come in. He told me how I was right for the club and the club was right for me.

“It feels brilliant. It’s been a long time coming. I was told a couple of months ago the club had an interest in me and it ramped up and I am here now.

“After speaking with people in the club I felt it was the right step in my career. The history, the size of the club, it’s something I wanted to be part of.”

New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Ambrose, who has the option for a fourth year with the Dons, said: “He told me the plans and what we’ll be working on. He told me he will teach me, direct me on what to do, and told me to trust him.

“When the manager told me about Aberdeen I was so grateful.

“Growing up as a kid I knew all about the Scottish league and it is a big step for me.”

Football is a family affair for Molloy

Molloy hopes to follow in the footsteps of other Irishmen who have made their mark in Scottish football after joining the Dons on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old is highly rated in his homeland and it is not hard to see why as football has featured heavily in his family tree.

Molloy said: “My grandfather (Theo Dunne) captained Shelbourne against Barcelona in the Cup Winners’ Cup (in 1963) while his uncles all played in the League of Ireland.

“My uncle played in the League of Ireland and played for Ireland at under-age level, and my second cousin is Richard Dunne who had a great career in English football and is an Irish legend.

“I’ve played a lot of men’s first team football and I’m ready to take the next step.

Gavin Molloy will join fellow Irishman Jamie McGrath at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“Looking at players like Liam Scales, Jamie McGrath here and Jonny Hayes, it’s a place people have flourished so I’m looking forward to it.

“Jonny Hayes has had a brilliant career here and in Scottish football, and Jamie is doing well too. I’m looking forward to following in their footsteps.”

Molloy’s international goal

Defender Molloy’s first priority is to establish himself under new Aberdeen manager Thelin but he hopes his move to the Scottish Premiership can also help him realise his dream of representing his country.

He heads for Scotland grateful for the guidance from his former manager Damien Duff and his assistant Joey O’Brien, who both represented the Republic of Ireland.

Gavin Molloy. Image: Shutterstock

Molloy said: “They’ve been massive influences on my career. The manager is a great character but he is the one who showed belief and confidence in me.

“I have to give massive praise to Joey too. Being a centre-half he has shown me the tiny details which can make that 1% of a difference in games.

“In the short-term, my aim is to get games under my belt in the Scottish league. In the long term my plans are to be a Republic of Ireland international.

“Being a young kid growing up in Ireland the only thing you want to do is pull on that green shirt and that’s a realistic goal for me now.”

While known as a left-sided central defender Molloy will be a versatile player for new Dons boss Thelin.

He said: “I’ve played left-sided centre-back, left back and left wing back. In my last game I played right-sided centre-back and I’ve played centre-mid before as well.

“I’m composed on the ball, I think I’ve got a good range of passing, I like bringing the ball out, I like commanding team-mates around which I think is part of my game.

“I see and anticipate the game pretty well and I don’t mind a tackle or too. My type of leadership is on the pitch. It comes naturally to me.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Gavin Molloy is Jimmy Thelin's first signing for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Peter Ambrose and Gavin Molloy are Jimmy Thelin's first Aberdeen signings; Junior Hoilett offered…
Scotland's Stuart Armstrong celebrates with John McGinn after scoring to make it 3-2 against Norway. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Euro 2024 is the chance for Scotland to silence the nation's critics
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack vows to give Jimmy Thelin time to bring success to…
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
More clubs join the race to sign Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Gavin Molloy is Jimmy Thelin's first signing for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack makes late dash from Atlanta to Germany to cheer on…
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran
Aberdeen fans warned not to expect an influx of signings from boss Jimmy Thelin's…
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: Will Jimmy Thelin ignite Shayden Morris' Aberdeen career?
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Rangers step up pursuit of Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
4
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Jimmy Thelin's 'fantastic eye' for signings can transform Aberdeen, says Swedish football expert
Scotland players celebrate during a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain at Hampden.
Willie Miller: Steve Clarke's Scotland can be history-makers at Euro 2024

Conversation