How Gavin Molloy and Peter Ambrose were sold on move to Aberdeen by Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen duo Gavin Molloy and Peter Ambrose are ready to put their faith in new Dons boss Jimmy Thelin.

The Swede is due to arrive in Scotland this week but has wasted little time in adding to his squad with Molloy and Ambrose joining the Dons on the opening day of the summer of transfer window on Friday.

Central defender Molloy, who has joined from Irish club Shelbourne, and striker Ambrose, who has penned a three-year deal after signing from Hungarian outfit Ujpest, are both excited at Thelin’s plans for the Dons.

Molloy said: “He had done a lot of work on me which I was surprised about as he’s only just come in. He told me how I was right for the club and the club was right for me.

“It feels brilliant. It’s been a long time coming. I was told a couple of months ago the club had an interest in me and it ramped up and I am here now.

“After speaking with people in the club I felt it was the right step in my career. The history, the size of the club, it’s something I wanted to be part of.”

Ambrose, who has the option for a fourth year with the Dons, said: “He told me the plans and what we’ll be working on. He told me he will teach me, direct me on what to do, and told me to trust him.

“When the manager told me about Aberdeen I was so grateful.

“Growing up as a kid I knew all about the Scottish league and it is a big step for me.”

Football is a family affair for Molloy

Molloy hopes to follow in the footsteps of other Irishmen who have made their mark in Scottish football after joining the Dons on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old is highly rated in his homeland and it is not hard to see why as football has featured heavily in his family tree.

Molloy said: “My grandfather (Theo Dunne) captained Shelbourne against Barcelona in the Cup Winners’ Cup (in 1963) while his uncles all played in the League of Ireland.

“My uncle played in the League of Ireland and played for Ireland at under-age level, and my second cousin is Richard Dunne who had a great career in English football and is an Irish legend.

“I’ve played a lot of men’s first team football and I’m ready to take the next step.

“Looking at players like Liam Scales, Jamie McGrath here and Jonny Hayes, it’s a place people have flourished so I’m looking forward to it.

“Jonny Hayes has had a brilliant career here and in Scottish football, and Jamie is doing well too. I’m looking forward to following in their footsteps.”

Molloy’s international goal

Defender Molloy’s first priority is to establish himself under new Aberdeen manager Thelin but he hopes his move to the Scottish Premiership can also help him realise his dream of representing his country.

He heads for Scotland grateful for the guidance from his former manager Damien Duff and his assistant Joey O’Brien, who both represented the Republic of Ireland.

Molloy said: “They’ve been massive influences on my career. The manager is a great character but he is the one who showed belief and confidence in me.

“I have to give massive praise to Joey too. Being a centre-half he has shown me the tiny details which can make that 1% of a difference in games.

“In the short-term, my aim is to get games under my belt in the Scottish league. In the long term my plans are to be a Republic of Ireland international.

“Being a young kid growing up in Ireland the only thing you want to do is pull on that green shirt and that’s a realistic goal for me now.”

While known as a left-sided central defender Molloy will be a versatile player for new Dons boss Thelin.

He said: “I’ve played left-sided centre-back, left back and left wing back. In my last game I played right-sided centre-back and I’ve played centre-mid before as well.

“I’m composed on the ball, I think I’ve got a good range of passing, I like bringing the ball out, I like commanding team-mates around which I think is part of my game.

“I see and anticipate the game pretty well and I don’t mind a tackle or too. My type of leadership is on the pitch. It comes naturally to me.”