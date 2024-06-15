Exclusive: Inside the Belmont Cinema as images reveal new look planned for Aberdeen venue

Dallas King opens the door of Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema and countless memories flood his mind.

The mecca for film fans has been paused in time since those doors were abruptly slammed shut almost two years ago.

We make our way down the corridor, posters advertising films from 2022 still adorning the walls, as we head past a ticket booth that’s been gathering dust since that October.

Venturing into the projection room, former manager Dallas pushes a button that brings the forlorn filmhouse back to life – if only for a few moments.

Beamed onto the big screen is the new Belmont Cinema logo. It’s something of a milestone as the campaign to bring Aberdeen’s independent arts venue back to life steps up.

I take my seat and hear all about how this next part of their crucial campaign will make Aberdeen “fall in love with cinema again”…

New era for Belmont Cinema begins…

I meet the Belmont Cinema team just a few hours before they go on to reveal their bold new vision for the venue to potential investors.

I’m an audience of one as their presentation flickers to life on the silver screen. Sadly there’s not any popcorn, but maybe one day soon there will be…

Aberdeen’s equivalent of the Avengers, they’ve brought their combined skills together to achieve what might once have seemed a superhuman task.

Dallas and Jacob Campbell form a double act as leaders of the initiative, joined by fundraising guru Sarah Dingwall, architect Catriona Tanner and designer James Erwin.

They’re now ready to lure more supporters – with dozens of banners, flyers and pins bearing the Belmont’s new brand at the ready to be showed off.

And yet, Dallas and Jacob are somewhat nervous.

This is a major step forward in plans to revive the cinema and its reopening relies on public support.

Dallas’ face stretches into a huge grin as the new Belmont Cinema logo is splashed on the big screen.

“This is the beginning of a new era for the Belmont,” he smiles.

“We’ve been working on some great things for the venue. And we are very excited to finally show everybody what we have in store.”

What’s the story behind the new Belmont Cinema logo?

The most important thing to kick-start the next phase of the project was coming up with a fresh brand for the well-known filmhouse.

A burst of bright orange and yellow, the new logo with a big B – symbolising cinema seats and the Belmont’s distinctive entrance arch – “screams of a new beginning”.

Studio 42 brand specialist James has been instrumental in creating a “vibrant” concept that would appeal to all – from hardcore Belmont fans to newcomers and investors.

The new logo is simple but effective, he says.

Its colours nod to the golden age of cinema, but it’s also modern to attract younger audiences.

“We wanted to make the branding memorable and timeless,” Jacob adds.

“With this, we are going back to basics, back to the times when cinema was great and people had loads of memories going to the pictures.”

‘We will make Belmont Cinema look a million dollars’

The launch of the logo is also the start of the Belmont Cinema team’s ambitious crowdfunding journey as they aim to raise £2 million for the transformation.

Dallas and Jacob will present their plans to the public at the Douglas Hotel at 10am today in hope of luring in further cash support for their cause.

But, as Jacob puts it, “to make a million dollars, you need to look like a million dollars”.

And this is where Catriona and her team at Tinto Architecture come in.

They aim to make the cinema a “real destination” for film fans.

I get comfy in my seat as a new set of slides goes up on the screen.

Catriona begins to tell me of all of the changes they hope to make in the venue, with these images offering a stunning vision of its transformation from shabby to chic.

New entrance to become a ‘beacon’ on Belmont Street

We start off with the entrance, which will be completely refurbished with new doors and an old-school cinema canopy to act as a “beacon” on Belmont Street.

Customers will then be led into a bright orange and dark blue corridor. Arch-shaped features on the walls will carry on the branding’s B-theme.

Unlike your average multiplex, where the walls are adorned only with posters advertising upcoming blockbusters, the Belmont Cinema will strive for a more homely feel.

In addition to movie posters, cork boards will allow customers to put up posters. This is to stress the community aspect of the refurbished cinema.

The box office – also adorned with an traditional illuminated sign – will be moved from its current spot by the doorway to make it the centrepiece of the front area.

‘It’s all about enriching the space’

Catriona says they aimed to open up the space and “inject warmth” in it.

With that in mind, the former ticket booth will be removed and the wall knocked through to allow more seating in the foyer, while the staircase to the screens will be widened.

The popcorn kiosk – now dubbed the “tangerine dream” – will remain in its usual place, however, it will be bigger and brighter.

“It’s all about enriching the space,” Catriona tells me.

“We wanted to make it warm and welcoming, but also dynamic and exciting.”

New seating as 25-year-old chairs deemed ‘not bonnie’

Staying on brand with the orange colours, all of the screens will also be taken to the next level with plush seats.

Dallas explains that the main screen will need to be completely gutted, as the furniture – installed back in the late 1990s – is now “uncomfortable to sit on and not bonnie”.

There will be space for fewer folk, but a better experience for those who do visit.

The overall capacity will be reduced by about 100 seats to allow for more leg room between the rows.

How team will bring Belmont bar back to life

Perhaps one of the most impressive features of the refurbished cinema would be the basement bar – the redesign of which has been the most challenging, they admit.

Much like the rest of the listed building, the bar will be fully revamped to make the cinema “pop”.

With more and more people opting to watch Netflix from home rather than go to the cinema, Dallas thinks they need to make a night at the pictures into a real experience – much like the successful Everyman chain operating elsewhere.

Having an attractive bar plays a pivotal part in achieving that.

It will be repainted and equipped with colourful seats, with a special “performance corner” which can be used for talks, discussions or even stand-up shows.

An illuminated drinks grid behind the bar will be a special feature to set the scene of the cinematic venue, decorated with posters of timeless classics.

Disused top floor to become training area for budding creatives

And while fans are enjoying the latest Marvel instalment in Screen 1, filmmakers will be upstairs honing their skills in the hope of one day producing their own masterpieces.

The top floor of the Belmont, which is currently lying disused, will be transformed into a machine for a new generation of Steven Spielbergs and Martin Scorseses.

It will be run by media organisation Shmu, who have been helping aspiring filmmakers in the north-east for more than 25 years.

The education centre will become home to most of their programmes, aimed at giving those with a passion for film a place to experiment, learn and grow.

And they reckon this would also bring more people to the Belmont, with friends and family coming on a regular basis to watch their loved ones’ creations.

Shmu director Murray Dawson says this could make the Aberdeen venue “the place to be” when it comes to watching and making film.

He has big ambitions…

Murray adds: “I don’t see any reason why there shouldn’t be a film studio in the north-east – great locations, loads of talent, why not?

“So let’s lobby, and use the Belmont and this new vision to get that and forge a pathway for passionate people to produce films.”

But what about all the money needed to make this happen?

But without the cash to bring these ideas to life, they could never make it off the manuscript.

That’s where Sarah enters the picture.

Listening to these glamorous plans for the Belmont, the fundraising director – appointed in February due to her vast expertise – exclaims: “It’s fabulous, isn’t it?”

She can’t do it alone, though.. And the public’s support is now more important than ever to reach an initial target of £150,000.

The team is today officially launching their crowdfunder to gather the remainder of the needed cash to turn around the cinema.

Sarah says there are many ways people can “play their part” – whether that would be with a one-off or regular donations.

She adds: “We really hope that this will be an opportunity for get behind what will be their cinema.

“Now is the time to celebrate everyone’s generosity so far, but also to work to get the big gifts in and encourage everyone who loves the Belmont to do their part.”

Credits rolling…but it’s just the beginning!

The lights suddenly go up and the room becomes silent for a minute.

It’s the end of the presentation – but just the beginning of the team’s journey. They want to have it open again within a year.

There is a lot of more work ahead of them, and they are all determined to see it through.

What is the End Game for these Aberdeen arts avengers?

Looking out to the empty screen, Jacob envisions a future where it’s packed with an enamoured audience back “in love” with cinema.

He adds: “We need to keep pumping our message to people and make sure they know that they are the ones to help us get this over the line with their support.

“And we are confident that they will – it means too much to just let it slip by.

We’ve got a community behind us that we want to do proud. We might never get another opportunity like this so we need to get it right.”

The Belmont Cinema’s crowdfunding page is live from today, and anyone can contribute with as little or as much as they would like.

