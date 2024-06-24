New Aberdeen owner plans upgrades at late lawyer’s £1.3m Rubislaw Den North mansion

Aberdeen’s exclusive Braco Lodge is being done up following a £1.3m sale, the revamp of Macduff Marine Aquarium is ramping up and a derelict watermill near Huntly is becoming turned into a home.

We start with those plans to breathe new life into the Huntly mill…

New lease of life planned for historic Huntly watermill

Placemill Mill at Forgue, outside Huntly, dates back almost 200 years.

The B-listed two-storey building, part of a rural farmstead, has been gutted and the wheel removed since falling out of use.

In later years, it has been used as a grain store.

Now, owner James Bowie wants to finally spruce up the derelict building – and turn it into a three-bedroom family home.

Despite missing some of the roof, architects say it is “structurally sound”.

In documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council, they add: “It is considered that no harm will occur to the Grade B listed building as a result of the works.

“This sustainable development will contribute to enhancing, restoring and preserving the heritage asset’s special character.”

Tiny old school to become part of neighbouring home

Meanwhile, a few miles away near Aberchirder, a former school building could become extra accommodation for the house next door.

Randall Cundy, who lives at Dunslaven House, wants to build a new corridor linking from his home to the old Culvie School – which closed in 1967.

Blueprints show how the four rooms there would be used for storage.

Culvie School became victim of council cuts

The final few years of Culvie School were hit by tragedy.

It was briefly closed following the death of a pupil, a six-year-old boy, from polio in 1954.

Newspaper reports from the late 1950s indicate that the roll was lower than 20 children.

In April 1967, the Press and Journal confirmed it would be one of six Banffshire primaries to shut.

The nearby Marnoch and Netherdale closed alongside Culvie – with children going to a new building in Aberchirder (which has itself since been replaced).

Despite anger from parents, it was argued that these small schools were proving too costly for the council to run – a news story which feels relevant at this point in time too.

Earlier this year, Aberdeenshire Council chiefs warned of the number of “half-empty” primary schools they pay to maintain – with possible closures looming on the horizon.

Shipping container could be turned into football stand

Over in Ellon, plans are being formed to turn a shipping container into a new football stand.

The proposals have been lodged by Ellon United FC, who have submitted examples showing how these huge units can be converted to contain dozens of seats.

It would be sited south of the team shelter beside the playing field at the town’s Meadows Sports Centre.

Unwanted offices could become bigger base for growing Aberdeen gym

Hush Private Gym currently operates from Bridge House, along Riverside Drive in Aberdeen.

But bosses say it now “requires a larger unit”, that can “accommodate its growth”.

And now they want to take over a two-storey office building on the city’s Hardgate.

It would operate as a one-to-one personal training gym – with limited members.

Hush say numbers would be kept to a maximum of four clients and two staff at any one time, as sessions would be held in private studios.

It comes after failed attempts to rent the 226 Hardgate address out as offices.

‘Expansion will help more people to get fit’

Writing to the local planning department, Hush explain that the city has been left with an “abundance” of empty offices.

This former Securitas site has been vacant since 2020.

One Hush gym member, Mary Maxwell, has already backed the idea.

In a letter of support to the council, she said: “The impressive service offered by Hush has helped many people improve their health and wellbeing.

“An expansion to bigger premises will help greater numbers at a time when we are encouraged to keep fit.”

New plans for Deeside B&B

The owners of Aboyne’s Struan Hall are seeking retrospective permission for changes made as they converted the late 19th century B&B into a home.

A string of internal alterations were carried out, and a new door added to the C-listed “substantial villa”.

Applicant Steve Gardiner was not aware consent was needed before starting the work.

The project included widening a doorway, reinstating walls and turning a former bedroom into a kitchen.

Howdens plan for Banchory APPROVED

Earlier this year, the Press and Journal revealed plans for a new Howdens outlet in Banchory.

As well as the new hardware depot at the Banchory Business Centre, developers also unveiled proposals for three other units.

The other buildings would each be divided into five industrial spaces.

These plans were passed by the council at the end of May, and it looks like fans won’t have to wait too long for the hardware giants to appear.

Building papers lodged shortly thereafter spell out the costs of the project.

A warrant estimates the construction project to come in at £1.58m.

Howdens was founded in 1995 and has about 800 depots across the UK.

Macduff Marine Aquarium project progresses

Meanwhile, building documents reveal the first stage of a massive revamp of Macduff Marine Aquarium is priced at £3.5 million.

This initial phase of the overhaul will involve drainage and ground floor works, and other alterations as plans for a new cafe on the upper level take shape.

Last month, our reporter Lauren Taylor visited to experience a day in the life of the Macduff attraction as it gears up for the new look.

You can read more about the major revamp here.

Proposals to upgrade late Aberdeen lawyer’s former Rubislaw Den North mansion after £1.3m sale

Rubislaw Den North, in Aberdeen’s exclusive west end, has been nicknamed “Millionaire’s Row” over the years due to the pricetags attached to its plush properties.

Braco Lodge, at number 11, is one of the stunning street’s most notable gems.

It was built in 1928 to the specification of Major Alexander Lyon – a director of the North of Scotland Bank.

The son of Aberdeen Provost from 1905-1908, Sir Alexander Lyon, the Braco Lodge resident joined the Gordon Highlanders in World War I and won the DSO serving in France.

He lived there until his death in 1973.

It was then bought by legendary Aberdeen lawyer Frank Lefevre, who lived there for many years until his death aged 88 last April.

The well-known legal luminary was responsible for introducing the no-win-no-fee culture to the UK during a six-decade career which saw him win many friends and admirers across both the profession and the city.

Following his death, Braco Lodge went on the market for £1.3m last year.

And with only the two previous owners since being built by renowned architect Clement George, it sold this March.

Who bought Aberdeen’s Braco Lodge?

Documents submitted to the council state that the new owner is Steve Miller.

Mr Miller, after acquiring the huge C-listed home, set about making some changes.

He wanted to add a new garage, a single-storey garden room, and carry out “various internal works”.

Work like this on a listed building would normally require prior approval, but his application form says the new owner had no other option but to get started.

He says these works “had to commence due to being classed as unsafe”, after “significant water ingress”.

A report adds: “Some internal works have started in areas where there has been water damage.”

How did damage occur at Braco Lodge?

A report on the state of the four-bedroom mansion’s windows explains that some were in poor condition.

Tinto architects say a rooflight on the second floor was “suffering from extensive leaks”, which damaged the building.

They add: “Due to the ongoing damage being caused to the property, the above windows have been replaced like for like.”

Last year, neighbours on Aberdeen’s Rubislaw Den North became embroiled in a spat over a ‘Barcelona-inspired’ extension at a mansion

Covid memorial to pay tribute to city’s spirit during pandemic

Finally, we take a look at proposals to pay tribute to the lives lost and sacrifices made in Aberdeen during the coronavirus outbreak.

The council last year agreed on the idea of building the £100,000 cairn in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens.

It will be constructed from upcycled local granite, with a locally commissioned poem engraved into the stone.

London-based George King Architects will build the statue.

The plans have now taken a step forward, with official documents submitted to the planning department.

What do you think of the design of the Aberdeen memorial cairn? Let us know in our comments section below

Granite to come from demolished Aberdeen buildings

The design team says granite was chosen as a “symbolic representation of the city’s

strength and endurance”.

They add: “The decision to reuse carefully preserved granite from demolished buildings in Aberdeen for the construction of the Covid memorial stands as a poignant and poetic symbol of sustainability…

“But also resilience, adaptation, and continuity—a reflection of the indomitable

spirit of the city and its people in the face of the pandemic.”

You can see the plans for yourself here:

