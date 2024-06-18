RAF pilot reveals what it’s like to be in the Red Arrows ahead of Portsoy Boat Festival display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAF pilot reveals what it’s like to be in the Red Arrows ahead of Portsoy Boat Festival display

Tom Hansford, who is from Inverness but grew up in Aberdeenshire, is part of the world-famous aerobatic team.

Squadron leader Tom Hansford.
Squadron leader Tom Hansford was born in Inverness and went to school in Aberdeen. Image: Royal Air Force.
By Chris Cromar

The Red Arrows will be back in the north-east this weekend – and one pilot in particular is ‘really excited’ to take to the skies.

Tom Hansford, who was born in Inverness and grew up in Aberdeenshire, says his parents will be watching as he flies over Portsoy for the first time to mark the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.

The Squadron leader will be at the helm of Red 7 on Saturday as the elite pilots thrill crowds with their speed, agility and precision – not to mention their signature blast of red, white and blue smoke.

Red Arrows in the sky.
The Red Arrows will take to the skies above Portsoy on Saturday. Image: Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.
Red Arrows in the sky.
Red Arrows are an iconic sight. Image: Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.

It’s the Red Arrows’ only public show in Scotland during their diamond anniversary year.

15,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which will display around 30 traditional boats.

Mr Hansford told The P&J: “I’m looking forward to it very much. It’s great to be up in Scotland.

“I went to school in Aberdeen and my parents still live in Deeside, so it’s kind of a local one for me and I’m really pleased to be up there in front of the local Portsoy crowd.”

Mr Hansford joined the RAF in 2008 and completed flying training with a Tucano and Hawk T2 aircraft.

Based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the squadron leader served at RAF Lossiemouth as part of 1(F) Squadron for three years, where he was selected to fly a Typhoon, said that “quite a few” of his Red Arrow colleagues used to be based there.

Red Arrows ‘hold a special place in lots of hearts of the British public’

When asked why the Red Arrows -now in their 60th season – are so popular, he says they’re “almost like national asset”.

The Oxford University graduate added: “We aim to inspire people with the demonstration of expertise and teamwork and that if you work hard at something, that’s the kind of skill that you can develop.

“So I think all of those things capture the audience’s imagination and capture their attention.

“I think we do hold a special place in lots of hearts of the British public, which is nice.”

Red Arrows smoke in Peterhead.
The skies of Portsoy will be red, white and blue on Saturday night, just like in Peterhead during the town’s Scottish Week last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Now in his second display season with the Red Arrows, Mr Hansford promises “breathtaking” displays over the skies of Portsoy, including all nine jets being involved in “graceful manoeuvres” during their first half display.

In the second half, the Inverness-born pilot says things will get “a bit more dynamic”, with various displays to be on show.

Urging people to come along, he said: “I hope to see people there.”

As well as the Red Arrows and boats, the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in Portsoy will see live music, dance, Scottish food and drink, and coastal crafts on display to give an insight into what life was once like at sea.

The 31st anniversary kicks off on Friday night with Celtic rock band Skipinnish, who will take to the stage to headline the Big Gig on the Back Green.

