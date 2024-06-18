RAF pilot reveals what it’s like to be in the Red Arrows ahead of Portsoy Boat Festival display

The Red Arrows will be back in the north-east this weekend – and one pilot in particular is ‘really excited’ to take to the skies.

Tom Hansford, who was born in Inverness and grew up in Aberdeenshire, says his parents will be watching as he flies over Portsoy for the first time to mark the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.

The Squadron leader will be at the helm of Red 7 on Saturday as the elite pilots thrill crowds with their speed, agility and precision – not to mention their signature blast of red, white and blue smoke.

It’s the Red Arrows’ only public show in Scotland during their diamond anniversary year.

15,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which will display around 30 traditional boats.

Mr Hansford told The P&J: “I’m looking forward to it very much. It’s great to be up in Scotland.

“I went to school in Aberdeen and my parents still live in Deeside, so it’s kind of a local one for me and I’m really pleased to be up there in front of the local Portsoy crowd.”

Mr Hansford joined the RAF in 2008 and completed flying training with a Tucano and Hawk T2 aircraft.

Based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the squadron leader served at RAF Lossiemouth as part of 1(F) Squadron for three years, where he was selected to fly a Typhoon, said that “quite a few” of his Red Arrow colleagues used to be based there.

Red Arrows ‘hold a special place in lots of hearts of the British public’

When asked why the Red Arrows -now in their 60th season – are so popular, he says they’re “almost like national asset”.

The Oxford University graduate added: “We aim to inspire people with the demonstration of expertise and teamwork and that if you work hard at something, that’s the kind of skill that you can develop.

“So I think all of those things capture the audience’s imagination and capture their attention.

“I think we do hold a special place in lots of hearts of the British public, which is nice.”

Now in his second display season with the Red Arrows, Mr Hansford promises “breathtaking” displays over the skies of Portsoy, including all nine jets being involved in “graceful manoeuvres” during their first half display.

In the second half, the Inverness-born pilot says things will get “a bit more dynamic”, with various displays to be on show.

Urging people to come along, he said: “I hope to see people there.”

As well as the Red Arrows and boats, the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in Portsoy will see live music, dance, Scottish food and drink, and coastal crafts on display to give an insight into what life was once like at sea.

The 31st anniversary kicks off on Friday night with Celtic rock band Skipinnish, who will take to the stage to headline the Big Gig on the Back Green.