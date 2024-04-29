Red Arrows to thrill crowds at Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in Portsoy

The Red Arrows will perform in Portsoy when the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival returns this summer.

The world-famous aerobatic team will take their new nine-aircraft show to the Aberdeenshire village on Saturday, June 22.

The display will feature manoeuvres which have not been seen for a generation in the Red Arrows only Scottish public show during their diamond anniversary campaign.

The event will also mark the much-loved Red Arrows’ very first visit to Portsoy.

David Urquhart, chairman of the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, said he was “delighted” to announce the performance.

He said: “It is a huge honour for Portsoy to be part of their diamond anniversary campaign and as the only Scottish display during their milestone year, this is a must-see event.

“Securing the Red Arrows for 2024 is a huge achievement for the committee, who work tirelessly to bring together the festival each year, and will bring a new dimension to our packed programme of maritime celebrations and entertainment.

“We aim to offer something for the whole family, from our fun-filled kids’ zone to delicious food and drink in the food fayre, fantastic live music from renowned artists, groups and bands and unique handmade items and gifts in our craft fayre.”

Red Arrows flying into Portsoy

Squadron Leader Jon Bond, team leader and Red 1, added: “We are thrilled to be bringing our new, nine-aircraft display to Portsoy and the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in our 60th display season.

“Many of our team members have spent significant parts of their RAF careers flying or being based in Scotland – it is wonderful to display here, and we are always humbled by the great response we receive to the performances.

“We hope those at the festival will enjoy, and be inspired by, the 2024 show featuring a combination of crowd-favourite manoeuvres and new shapes.”

The Red Arrows appearance at the annual boat festival will give north-east residents a new opportunity to catch a glimpse of the air display.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed they would not be making their usual visit to Peterhead for Scottish Week in July.

More than 15,000 people are expected to visit Portsoy’s 17th Century harbour when the boat festival returns June 22-23.

Around 30 traditional boats from across the UK will also sail in, including herring drifter Reaper from the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther and festival favourite, the Isabella Fortuna from Wick.

Portsoy Community Enterprise has organised a programme of live music, dance, Scottish food and drink, and coastal crafts to give an insight into what life was like at sea hundreds of years ago.

Celtic rock band Skipinnish will kick off the festival weekend on Friday, June 21 as the headline act for the Big Gig on the Back Green.