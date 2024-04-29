Red Arrows to thrill crowds at Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in Portsoy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Red Arrows to thrill crowds at Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in Portsoy

It will be the only public display in Scotland during the team's diamond anniversary campaign.

By Ellie Milne
Red Arrows
The Red Arrows will fly over Portsoy in June. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Red Arrows will perform in Portsoy when the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival returns this summer.

The world-famous aerobatic team will take their new nine-aircraft show to the Aberdeenshire village on Saturday, June 22.

The display will feature manoeuvres which have not been seen for a generation in the Red Arrows only Scottish public show during their diamond anniversary campaign.

The event will also mark the much-loved Red Arrows’ very first visit to Portsoy.

Porsoy Harbour during the boat festival
The Portsoy Boat Festival is a popular annual event. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

David Urquhart, chairman of the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival, said he was “delighted” to announce the performance.

He said: “It is a huge honour for Portsoy to be part of their diamond anniversary campaign and as the only Scottish display during their milestone year, this is a must-see event.

“Securing the Red Arrows for 2024 is a huge achievement for the committee, who work tirelessly to bring together the festival each year, and will bring a new dimension to our packed programme of maritime celebrations and entertainment.

“We aim to offer something for the whole family, from our fun-filled kids’ zone to delicious food and drink in the food fayre, fantastic live music from renowned artists, groups and bands and unique handmade items and gifts in our craft fayre.”

Red Arrows flying into Portsoy

Red Arrows display
The Red Arrows, pictured at Peterhead last year, will visit Portsoy during the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Squadron Leader Jon Bond, team leader and Red 1, added: “We are thrilled to be bringing our new, nine-aircraft display to Portsoy and the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in our 60th display season.

“Many of our team members have spent significant parts of their RAF careers flying or being based in Scotland – it is wonderful to display here, and we are always humbled by the great response we receive to the performances.

“We hope those at the festival will enjoy, and be inspired by, the 2024 show featuring a combination of crowd-favourite manoeuvres and new shapes.”

The Red Arrows appearance at the annual boat festival will give north-east residents a new opportunity to catch a glimpse of the air display.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed they would not be making their usual visit to Peterhead for Scottish Week in July.

Red Arrows over Peterhead
The Red Arrows display over Peterhead last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

More than 15,000 people are expected to visit Portsoy’s 17th Century harbour when the boat festival returns June 22-23.

Around 30 traditional boats from across the UK will also sail in, including herring drifter Reaper from the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther and festival favourite, the Isabella Fortuna from Wick.

Portsoy Community Enterprise has organised a programme of live music, dance, Scottish food and drink, and coastal crafts to give an insight into what life was like at sea hundreds of years ago.

Celtic rock band Skipinnish will kick off the festival weekend on Friday, June 21 as the headline act for the Big Gig on the Back Green.

