Red Arrows taking to skies: Here’s where you can see them this weekend

The Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows are set to fly over north-east skies before their Portsoy display this weekend.

Communities across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands will have the opportunity to see the Red Arrows as they make their transit to the RAF Lossiemouth base.

On Saturday, the famous jets will fly over Portsoy for the first time to mark the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.

It’s the Red Arrows’ only public show in Scotland during their diamond anniversary year.

15,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which will display around 30 traditional boats.

Where can I see Red Arrows ahead of Portsoy finale?

All the timings below are subject to change due to weather and other factors – with planes expected to be at anywhere from 250ft and 2,000ft altitude, which could make spotting them hard at times.

Saturday

Afternoon

Depart Prestwick Airport – 2.55pm

North of Suachrie – 2.57pm

Balochroy – 3.03pm

Crachan – 3.12pm

South of Loch Morar – 3.17pm

Loch Lochy – 3.22pm

Kinch – 3.28pm

Forres – 3.32pm

Arrive at RAF Lossiemouth – 3.33pm

Evening

Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 5.51pm

East of Lhanbryde – 5.53pm

East of Charlestown of Aberlour – 5.54pm

East of Huntly – 5.57pm

West of the Knowes of Elrick – 5.58pm

Arrive at Portsoy display – 5.59pm

Sunday

Afternoon

Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 2pm

East of Fogwatt – 2.02pm

Sunnybrae – 2.06pm

Tarland – 2.07pm

North of Kincardine O’Neil – 2.08pm

Return to RAF Waddington – 2.58pm

Tom Hansford, who was born in Inverness and grew up in Aberdeenshire, says his parents will be watching as he flies over Portsoy for the first time to mark the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.