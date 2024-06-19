Red Arrows taking to skies: Here’s where you can see them this weekend

The Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows are set to fly over north-east skies before their Portsoy display this weekend.
Communities across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands will have the opportunity to see the Red Arrows as they make their transit to the RAF Lossiemouth base.
On Saturday, the famous jets will fly over Portsoy for the first time to mark the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.
It’s the Red Arrows’ only public show in Scotland during their diamond anniversary year.
15,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which will display around 30 traditional boats.
Where can I see Red Arrows ahead of Portsoy finale?
All the timings below are subject to change due to weather and other factors – with planes expected to be at anywhere from 250ft and 2,000ft altitude, which could make spotting them hard at times.
Saturday
Afternoon
Depart Prestwick Airport – 2.55pm
North of Suachrie – 2.57pm
Balochroy – 3.03pm
Crachan – 3.12pm
South of Loch Morar – 3.17pm
Loch Lochy – 3.22pm
Kinch – 3.28pm
Forres – 3.32pm
Arrive at RAF Lossiemouth – 3.33pm
Evening
Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 5.51pm
East of Lhanbryde – 5.53pm
East of Charlestown of Aberlour – 5.54pm
East of Huntly – 5.57pm
West of the Knowes of Elrick – 5.58pm
Arrive at Portsoy display – 5.59pm
Sunday
Afternoon
Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 2pm
East of Fogwatt – 2.02pm
Sunnybrae – 2.06pm
Tarland – 2.07pm
North of Kincardine O’Neil – 2.08pm
Return to RAF Waddington – 2.58pm
Tom Hansford, who was born in Inverness and grew up in Aberdeenshire, says his parents will be watching as he flies over Portsoy for the first time to mark the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.
