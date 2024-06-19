Red Arrows taking to skies: Here’s where you can see them this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Red Arrows taking to skies: Here’s where you can see them this weekend

Communities from across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands could get a glimpse of the famous jets.

By Ena Saracevic
Red Arrows in the sky.
The Red Arrows will fly over Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands this weekend.

The Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows are set to fly over north-east skies before their Portsoy display this weekend.

Communities across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands will have the opportunity to see the Red Arrows as they make their transit to the RAF Lossiemouth base.

On Saturday, the famous jets will fly over Portsoy for the first time to mark the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.

It’s the Red Arrows’ only public show in Scotland during their diamond anniversary year.

15,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which will display around 30 traditional boats.

Where can I see Red Arrows ahead of Portsoy finale?

All the timings below are subject to change due to weather and other factors – with planes expected to be at anywhere from 250ft and 2,000ft altitude, which could make spotting them hard at times.

Saturday

Afternoon

Depart Prestwick Airport – 2.55pm

North of Suachrie – 2.57pm

Balochroy – 3.03pm

Crachan – 3.12pm

South of Loch Morar – 3.17pm

Loch Lochy – 3.22pm

Kinch – 3.28pm

Forres – 3.32pm

Arrive at RAF Lossiemouth – 3.33pm

Evening

Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 5.51pm

East of Lhanbryde – 5.53pm

East of Charlestown of Aberlour – 5.54pm

East of Huntly – 5.57pm

West of the Knowes of Elrick – 5.58pm

Arrive at Portsoy display – 5.59pm

Sunday

Afternoon

Depart RAF Lossiemouth – 2pm

East of Fogwatt – 2.02pm

Sunnybrae – 2.06pm

Tarland – 2.07pm

North of Kincardine O’Neil – 2.08pm

Return to RAF Waddington – 2.58pm

Squadron leader Tom Hansford.
Squadron leader Tom Hansford was born in Inverness and went to school in Aberdeen. Image: Royal Air Force.

Tom Hansford, who was born in Inverness and grew up in Aberdeenshire, says his parents will be watching as he flies over Portsoy for the first time to mark the Glenglassaugh Scottish Traditional Boat Festival.

Conversation