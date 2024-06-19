Aberdeen sign keeper Dimitar Mitov from St Johnstone on three-year deal

Aberdeen have signed goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov from St Johnstone on a three-year contract.

The Dons have the option for a fourth year for the Bulgarian international stopper.

Mitov had a year remaining on his St Johnstone contract, but the Dons triggered a six-figure release clause to land the keeper.

The 27-year-old is Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s third signing of the season.

Thelin also signed striker Peter Ambrose on a three-year deal from Hungarian club Ujpest.

Defender Gavin Molloy was also secured on a three-year deal from Irish club Shelbourne.

Mitov said he told his agent to get the transfer to Aberdeen done as soon as he heard of the Dons’ interest.

And he revealed everything Thelin said during talks resonated with him.

He said: “It’s an amazing feeling to be here.

“As soon as heard there was interest from Aberdeen I called my agent and said get it done.

“The club has a huge history, there are lots of good people here, and when we played against Aberdeen I loved the atmosphere the fans created.

“I feel I did well last season – being consistent is always difficult as a goalkeeper, but I worked hard.

“This is another opportunity for me to improve my game and make the step up.

“I like the ideas the manager has about how he wants to go forward here, the way he wants to play and create a happy environment, connecting with the supporters to get them behind us.

“Everything he said fits me as a player. I feel like I am that type of goalkeeper and I feel I can help the team going forward.”

Mitov entering ‘the prime of his career’

Mitov began his career at Charlton Athletic before moving to Cambridge United where he played 165 games over six years.

He moved to St Johnstone followed last summer and was named Saints’ Player of the Year award.

He also made his senior international debut for Bulgaria, starting against Iran in a friendly last September.

Boss Thelin moved swiftly to sign a keeper as Kelle Roos left the Dons in the summer after his contract ran down.

Thelin said: “This is an important signing for us as Dimitar is a talented goalkeeper coming into the prime of his career.

“These types of players are vital to a successful squad.

“He is an internationalist who brings with him good knowledge of the Scottish game.

“He had an exceptional season last year and was amongst some of the top performers in the league.

“Dimitar is clearly a very ambitious player and we feel this will be an excellent opportunity for him as he enters the next chapter of his career.”