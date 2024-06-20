‘Cynical’ bid to expand Milltimber housing development REJECTED amid local outrage

An expansion of a planned Milltimber housing development has been rejected after locals warned approval would “cast doubt on the validity of democracy”.

Bancon Homes wanted to build another 19 houses on a site in the Aberdeen suburb, tweaking plans originally approved in 2021.

The extra homes off North Deeside Road would have taken the size of the scheme from 80 to 99.

But the developer has confirmed bosses could yet challenge the council’s decision-making. They only gained their initial planning permission through a similar appeal.

These latest proposals were met with dismay from locals, who were against any houses even being built there to start with.

During Thursday’s meeting, councillors grilled Bancon bosses over the community’s concerns.

Local objectors said the extra housing would stretch already struggling schools, cause flooding issues and bring about a traffic nightmare.

Plans previously rejected for extra Milltimber houses

The saga dates back years, and has had a few ups and downs.

Bancon Homes originally applied for 99 houses to be built, along with a large space set aside for retail, years ago.

The clash went all the way to the Scottish Government, after the council rejected the proposals.

Eventually a compromise was reached, allowing developers to erect 80 homes there – with reduced retail space.

Bancon’s renewed enthusiasm to see their original 99-home vision through angered many in Milltimber.

In a letter of objection, resident Nicholas Kelly fumed that if the plan for more houses was approved it would “cast doubt on the validity of the entire democratic process”.

And in her objection, Dionne Shearer said the extra vehicles would “exacerbate” congestion problems already blighting the suburb.

Furthermore, Steve Horton called the proposals “cynical” and resident Colin Brodie branded the expansion as “mindless”.

Bancon bosses grilled by councillors over Milltimber houses plan

Higher-ups from the housing firm were quizzed by councillors on the city planning committee.

Bancon bosses Natasha Douglas, Richard Fawcus and Andrew Stewart were put on the spot regarding how these new homes would add to the school capacity issues in Milltimber and Cults.

Local councillor Marie Boulton argued the scheme would create a “nightmare” for schools – and further strain a “health system at breaking point”.

Mrs Boulton added: “People won’t buy them (new houses) if they can’t get their kids into schools.”

Education convener Martin Greig added: “We do not have the resources to accommodate 19 new houses.”

Housing firm says rejection means local community will lose out on £1.7 million

In response to the scepticism, Ms Douglas said that Bancon was “committed” to making financial contributions to Milltimber Primary and Cults Academy to help cope with the extra demand.

“We are comfortable we can make those payments,” she added.

This came after the council confirmed that the developer would have to foot the bill for “reconfiguring the schools to provide the additional pupil capacity” if the proposals were to go ahead.

Following the decision, managing director of Bancon Homes, Jamie Tosh, warned that the rejection would only worsen a “housing emergency affecting the country”.

Mr Tosh said: “Unfortunately, the local community will lose out on over £1.7m generated in developer obligations, affordable housing and much-needed new homes.”

What next for the development?

The proposal was rejected by a margin of just one vote by the council’s planning committee.

As things stand, the plans for 80 houses at Milltimber that were previously approved will go ahead.

But this might not be the end of the matter…

Bancon Homes has the option to appeal to the Scottish Government like they did with the original site application.

When asked about this, Mr Tosh said: “We will be carefully considering all options and will decide in due course if we wish to appeal.”

