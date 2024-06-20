‘Cynical’ bid to expand Milltimber housing development REJECTED amid local outrage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Cynical’ bid to expand Milltimber housing development REJECTED amid local outrage

Council chiefs grilled Bancon bosses over the proposal, saying it would be a 'nightmare' for schools and strain on the local health system.

By Isaac Buchan
Council Chiefs rejected Bancon Homes plans to expand the current site plans from 80 homes to 90. Image: Bancon Homes/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Council Chiefs rejected Bancon Homes plans to expand the current site plans from 80 homes to 90. Image: Bancon Homes/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

An expansion of a planned Milltimber housing development has been rejected after locals warned approval would “cast doubt on the validity of democracy”.

Bancon Homes wanted to build another 19 houses on a site in the Aberdeen suburb, tweaking plans originally approved in 2021.

The extra homes off North Deeside Road would have taken the size of the scheme from 80 to 99.

But the developer has confirmed bosses could yet challenge the council’s decision-making. They only gained their initial planning permission through a similar appeal.

The proposed site would sit on North Deeside Road in the west of the city. Image: Google Earth

These latest proposals were met with dismay from locals, who were against any houses even being built there to start with.

During Thursday’s meeting, councillors grilled Bancon bosses over the community’s concerns.

Local objectors said the extra housing would stretch already struggling schools, cause flooding issues and bring about a traffic nightmare.

Plans previously rejected for extra Milltimber houses

The saga dates back years, and has had a few ups and downs.

Bancon Homes originally applied for 99 houses to be built, along with a large space set aside for retail, years ago.

The clash went all the way to the Scottish Government, after the council rejected the proposals.

Eventually a compromise was reached, allowing developers to erect 80 homes there – with reduced retail space.

Plans for the Milltimber site with 99 houses were rejected today by Aberdeen City Council. Image: Bancon Homes

Bancon’s renewed enthusiasm to see their original 99-home vision through angered many in Milltimber.

In a letter of objection, resident Nicholas Kelly fumed that if the plan for more houses was approved it would “cast doubt on the validity of the entire democratic process”.

And in her objection, Dionne Shearer said the extra vehicles would “exacerbate” congestion problems already blighting the suburb.

Furthermore, Steve Horton called the proposals “cynical” and resident Colin Brodie branded the expansion as “mindless”.

Bancon bosses grilled by councillors over Milltimber houses plan

Higher-ups from the housing firm were quizzed by councillors on the city planning committee.

Bancon bosses Natasha Douglas, Richard Fawcus and Andrew Stewart were put on the spot regarding how these new homes would add to the school capacity issues in Milltimber and Cults.

Local councillor Marie Boulton argued the scheme would create a “nightmare” for schools –  and further strain a “health system at breaking point”.

Councillor Marie Boulton wanted the bus bypasses removed from plans for Aberdeen city centre bike lanes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Councillor Marie Boulton put the foot down when it came to the effects an expansion would have on nearby schools. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mrs Boulton added: “People won’t buy them (new houses) if they can’t get their kids into schools.”

Education convener Martin Greig added: “We do not have the resources to accommodate 19 new houses.”

Housing firm says rejection means local community will lose out on £1.7 million

In response to the scepticism, Ms Douglas said that Bancon was “committed” to making financial contributions to Milltimber Primary and Cults Academy to help cope with the extra demand.

“We are comfortable we can make those payments,” she added.

Cults Academy is one of the schools almost at capacity near the new houses planned for Milltimber. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

This came after the council confirmed that the developer would have to foot the bill for “reconfiguring the schools to provide the additional pupil capacity” if the proposals were to go ahead.

Following the decision, managing director of Bancon Homes, Jamie Tosh, warned that the rejection would only worsen a “housing emergency affecting the country”.

Mr Tosh said: “Unfortunately, the local community will lose out on over £1.7m generated in developer obligations, affordable housing and much-needed new homes.”

What next for the development?

The proposal was rejected by a margin of just one vote by the council’s planning committee.

As things stand, the plans for 80 houses at Milltimber that were previously approved will go ahead.

Plans show what the Milltimber houses could look like when completed. Image: Bancon Homes

But this might not be the end of the matter…

Bancon Homes has the option to appeal to the Scottish Government like they did with the original site application.

When asked about this, Mr Tosh said: “We will be carefully considering all options and will decide in due course if we wish to appeal.”

Do you think the development expansion should have been shot down? Let us know in our comments section below

