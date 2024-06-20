Elgin City boss Allan Hale thrilled to add creative trio this summer

Elgin City boss Allan Hale believes his summer recruits can provide added spark to help kick the club forward in League Two next season.

The Borough Briggs gaffer is preparing for his first full season in charge of the Moray side after guiding them to a seventh-place finish last season.

Hale replaced Barry Smith in the City hot-seat in December and – boosted by smart recruitment in January – he and assistant Stefan Laird took the team to safety after they were in a two-way scrap with Clyde when they arrived from Highland League club Huntly.

So far this summer, Buckie Thistle defender Jack Murray and Fraserburgh attacker Ryan Sargent have joined on three-year deals while former Edinburgh City forward Olly McDonald, has arrived on a two-year contract.

Hale’s recruitment plans have been supported by fans’ driven ‘Allan’s Army Player Fund’.

Meanwhile, Ben Barron’s switch to Nairn County and Aidan Cruickshank’s move to Forres Mechanics has opened up two attacking places.

New City trio fit Elgin’s style of play

On his three new recruits, Hale said: “I’m really happy with the signings. They are players who fit in well in terms of the style of play we’re looking to adopt within the club.

“Olly has proven he’s capable of scoring goals in League One in the last couple of seasons.

“He’s a different type of player. He’s small and agile, but he’s a sharp finisher. He wants to get shots away early.

“It was important we added someone with that capability to create something out of nothing. He’ll be an important signing for us.

“Jack and Ryan have given great contributions to their clubs in the Highland League, both scoring more than 20 goals last season in a really competitive league.

“Those are the types of signings Elgin need to be looking to make – players who have outgrown the league they’re in, and deserving of the opportunity to step up.

“I am delighted, because they are players I am sure will have good seasons this year and also in the years ahead.”

HFL duo are used to winning – Hale

Hale believes the Highland League pairing of Murray and Sargent bring many qualities as they step into the SPFL environment, which works well both ways.

He said: “Joining Elgin gives players the exposure in League Two, in front of a national audience, coming up against experienced players in front of larger fan-bases in a very competitive landscape.

“Jack and Ryan are really ambitious and they still have aspirations to go beyond League Two. That is great for me, because those are the types of players I want to work with – people willing to work hard, learn and improve and progress even further.

“Jack and Ryan join from winning teams – as in clubs that have recently won the Highland League. They have also picked up individual accolades and been part of teams that have had a habit of winning.

“Trying to bring that kind of personality to the dressing room has been important as well. They are people who will help us set the standard and maintain those standards at the club. Hopefully that will help us progress as a club.”

Keith are Elgin’s first pre-season test

Elgin’s pre-season schedule starts on Tuesday when they take on Highland League opponents Keith at the Gleaner Arena before hosting Inverurie Locos next Saturday at the same venue.

On Tuesday, July 2, they travel to Forres Mechanics four days before visiting Highland League champions Buckie.