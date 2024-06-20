Elgin City boss Allan Hale thrilled to add creative trio this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City boss Allan Hale thrilled to add creative trio this summer

Free-scoring defender and two proven strikers make Elgin a fresh threat in League Two, says manager.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City boss Allan Hale is reshaping his squad for next season. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Elgin City boss Allan Hale is reshaping his squad for next season. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Elgin City boss Allan Hale believes his summer recruits can provide added spark to help kick the club forward in League Two next season.

The Borough Briggs gaffer is preparing for his first full season in charge of the Moray side after guiding them to a seventh-place finish last season.

Hale replaced Barry Smith in the City hot-seat in December and – boosted by smart recruitment in January – he and assistant Stefan Laird took the team to safety after they were in a two-way scrap with Clyde when they arrived from Highland League club Huntly.

So far this summer, Buckie Thistle defender Jack Murray and Fraserburgh attacker Ryan Sargent have joined on three-year deals while former Edinburgh City forward Olly McDonald, has arrived on a two-year contract.

Hale’s recruitment plans have been supported by fans’ driven ‘Allan’s Army Player Fund’.

Meanwhile, Ben Barron’s switch to Nairn County and Aidan Cruickshank’s move to  Forres Mechanics has opened up two attacking places.

Defender Jack Murray, in action for Buckie Thistle, has been signed by Elgin City boss Allan Hale. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

New City trio fit Elgin’s style of play

On his three new recruits, Hale said: “I’m really happy with the signings. They are players who fit in well in terms of the style of play we’re looking to adopt within the club.

“Olly has proven he’s capable of scoring goals in League One in the last couple of seasons.

“He’s a different type of player. He’s small and agile, but he’s a sharp finisher. He wants to get shots away early.

“It was important we added someone with that capability to create something out of nothing. He’ll be an important signing for us.

“Jack and Ryan have given great contributions to their clubs in the Highland League, both scoring more than 20 goals last season in a really competitive league.

“Those are the types of signings Elgin need to be looking to make – players who have outgrown the league they’re in, and deserving of the opportunity to step up.

“I am delighted, because they are players I am sure will have good seasons this year and also in the years ahead.”

Striker Ryan Sargent will hope to add firepower to Elgin City’s attack. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

HFL duo are used to winning – Hale

Hale believes the Highland League pairing of Murray and Sargent bring many qualities as they step into the SPFL environment, which works well both ways.

He said: “Joining Elgin gives players the exposure in League Two, in front of a national audience, coming up against experienced players in front of larger fan-bases in a very competitive landscape.

“Jack and Ryan are really ambitious and they still have aspirations to go beyond League Two. That is great for me, because those are the types of players I want to work with – people willing to work hard, learn and improve and progress even further.

“Jack and Ryan join from winning teams – as in clubs that have recently won the Highland League. They have also picked up individual accolades and been part of teams that have had a habit of winning.

“Trying to bring that kind of personality to the dressing room has been important as well. They are people who will help us set the standard and maintain those standards at the club. Hopefully that will help us progress as a club.”

Keith are Elgin’s first pre-season test

Elgin’s pre-season schedule starts on Tuesday when they take on Highland League opponents Keith at the Gleaner Arena before hosting Inverurie Locos next Saturday at the same venue.

On Tuesday, July 2, they travel to Forres Mechanics four days before visiting Highland League champions Buckie.

More from Elgin City

15 April 2024. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Strathspey Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Jack Murray after scoring CREDIT - Jasperimage
Jack Murray thrilled to get SPFL chance with Elgin City and looks back fondly…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0047836 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh Highland League - Fraserburgh FC v Strathspey Thistle Last game of the season title showdown. Pictured is Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent, right, scoring to make it 2-0 Saturday 20th April 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ryan Sargent reveals why he's joined Elgin City and reflects on his Fraserburgh career
Ben Barron, centre, in action for Nairn County against Inverurie Locos. Picture submitted by Nairn County on February 2 2024 - credit Kenny Macleod Photography when using it please.
Ben Barron joins Nairn County permanently with manager Ross Tokely targeting improvements next season
Allan Hale, alongside Elgin City assistant Stefan Laird. Image: Bob Crombie.
Allan's Army: Elgin City fans reveal plan to help fund manager Allan Hale's summer…
Allan Hale hopes his Elgin City side can upset League Two winners Stenhousemuir.
Elgin City make striker Olly McDonald their first summer signing
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Aberdeen's Premier Sports Cup fixture dates confirmed - and Jimmy Thelin's first game in…
Allan Hale hopes his Elgin City side can upset League Two winners Stenhousemuir.
Allan Hale urges Elgin City to push for promotion to escape pyramid fears
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Robert Crombie.
Allan Hale reveals depth of Elgin City revamp that was required on and off…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper.
Ross Draper targets upward curve for Elgin City next season
Elgin City defender Jake Dolzanski, left, competes for the ball with Dumbarton's Ross MacLean. Image: Bob Crombie
Jake Dolzanski determined to avoid relegation scrap next season after committing future to Elgin…