Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First look: Inside Aberdeen’s first Søstrene Grene store

The P&J was given exclusive access to the Danish brand's first north-east store ahead of its opening on Friday.

First look inside Søstrene Grene in Bon Accord Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look inside Søstrene Grene in Bon Accord Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor

Søstrene Grene has arrived at the Bon Accord Centre – and The Press and Journal has been given an exclusive look inside.

The popular Danish and lifestyle retailer is set to open its first store within the Granite City tomorrow at 10am.

The company earlier revealed that the first 100 customers will be gifted a voucher for a Søstrene Grene tufted rug.

First look inside Søstrene Grene. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

First look inside Søstrene Grene

Once an empty unit on the ground floor of the Bon Accord shopping centre, fans can find Søstrene Grene next to Swarovski in the former Jack Wills space.

Walking inside is like stepping into your own Zen home interior as classical music plays in the background with relaxing scents around every corner.

It feels like the perfect place to unwind.

Boasting everything from homeware to arts and crafts, confectionary and more, the store is a “nice refresh for Aberdeen” says manager Miss Kess Doidge.

Store manager Kess Doidge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The entire store has been redecorated. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

As you wander around the shop, you are met with different sections which reveal a story behind the inspiration of the decoration.

These include a space dedicated to Scotland to celebrate Søstrene Grene opening its second shop in Scotland.

(Or a perfect touch to support our home team during the Euro’s).

Speaking to The P&J, store manager Miss Doidge, said: “The vibe that Søstrene Grene really goes for is that homely feeling. Its gorgeous.

“When you walk throughout the store, you come to little design spaces where we get to be creative and add little personal touches.

“Everything is put somewhere for a purpose and its all about the journey of the customer.”

There is a section dedicated to their second store in Scotland opening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inside Sostrene Grene. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A drop space is located at the front of the store where staff will display all of their new launches – which at the moment is the Marrakech collection.

The staff are a fountain of knowledge ready to greet customers and help them with their every need to create an “enjoyable shopping experience.”

The store is located on the ground floor of the shopping mall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Products for sale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Miss Doidge added: “The pricing of everything is so reasonable. There is a real focus on quality and affordability – you don’t have to spend all of your wages to buy something.”

The grand opening is tomorrow at 10am and staff “cannot wait” to welcome all of their customers inside.

Boost for Bon Accord centre

The new store is a welcome boost for the Bon Accord Centre as the unit has been vacant since January 2023.

Since then the centre has changed hands, with plans to transform some areas into leisure facilities including a cinema.

According to The P&J tracker, the Bon Accord Centre has the second highest vacancy rate in the city with 26.8%, behind the Trinity Centre at 32.1%.

There are beautiful displays across the shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Miss Doidge added: “It’s out of the ordinary for Aberdeen and will bring something different to the city centre. It’s a big win for Aberdeen.

“It’s nice to start having some more interesting brands come to Aberdeen, hopefully more will follow suit.”

"When you walk throughout the store, you come to little design spaces where we get to be creative and add little personal touches". Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What is Søstrene Grene?

The family-owned retailer was created by sisters Anna and Clara in 1973.

Since then the business has expanded and now has more than 285 stores across 15 countries.

The store is opening tomorrow morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Dubbed a “mini Ikea”, the store is known for its stylish homeware and furniture which are creative and functional.

The first Scottish store opened in the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow in December 2022 with three more now planned across the country.

It has been reported that the Danish firm will be opening in nine new locations in the UK, including the Bon Accord centre in Aberdeen.

