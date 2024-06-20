‘Did I see Aberdeen panto stars in sunny Union Terrace Gardens today?’ Oh yes you did!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Did I see Aberdeen panto stars in sunny Union Terrace Gardens today?’ Oh yes you did!

The Jack and the Beanstalk cast donned their colourful costumes to share what audiences can expect to see this Christmas.

By Ellie Milne

A cast of pantomime characters in full costume is probably the last thing you would expect to see in an Aberdeen park in the middle of June.

Yet that is exactly what those walking through Union Terrace Gardens on Thursday morning were greeted with.

The whole principal cast of last year’s panto at His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT) are returning to star in Jack and the Beanstalk this festive season.

The production does not take to the stage until the end of November – but the cast met today to share what Aberdeen audiences can expect to see.

Alan McHugh, Gary: Tank Commander, Paul J Corrigan, Danielle Jam, Julie Coombe, Michael Karl Lewis and Jemma Ferries in front of Aberdeen sign at Union Terrace Gardens
Alan McHugh, Gary: Tank Commander, Paul J Corrigan, Danielle Jam, Julie Coombe, Michael Karl Lewis and Jemma Ferries. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The title role will be played by Aberdeen’s own Michael Karl Lewis who said it felt “amazing” to be back for his third year in a row.

“I’ve loved every single second of the past two years so to be back is an honour,” he said. “And, to to work with this team again is going to be amazing.

“There’s nothing like performing for an audience in my hometown too, they’re always incredible.

“Growing up I used to go to this theatre all the time, so Little Michael would be over the moon to see where I am now.”

Local talent returning to HMT stage

Aberdeen’s own Michael Karl Lewis will play Jack Trot. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The former Portlethen Academy pupil has been busy working in the world of musical theatre since graduating from Trinity Laban Conservatoire – but his debut in the HMT panto took place years before.

A 10-year-old Michael was one of the boys chosen to play Michael Darling in the 2008 production of Peter Pan after an open audition at the Music Hall.

“I’ve been working and living in London, and just living the dream really,” he said.

“I think that’s why it feels so amazing when I come back, I have a sense of ‘I’m doing it’ and I know I’m making my family proud. I don’t take a moment for granted.”

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk in their colourful costumes
The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk in their colourful costumes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Another regular face returning to the HMT stage for panto season is Alan McHugh who has played the much-loved dame in his adopted hometown for the past two decades.

Alan made his Aberdeen debut in Snow White at HMT at Hilton back in 2004 and has gone on to write panto scripts for theatre companies across the UK.

“Nobody else will have me,” he joked. “Aberdeen is my second home, it is a genuine honour to be here.

“As far as I’m concerned, it is the best panto in the country. I’m naturally biased of course.”

Alan McHugh in panto costume
Alan McHugh is returning for his 20th year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I love coming here – it’s something I look forward to all year – I’m just lucky that they’re happy to have me back.

“It’s a match made in heaven.”

Panto cast excited to entertain Aberdeen audiences

Alan has also written the script for Jack and the Beanstalk which promises to be filled with laughs, music, special effects and bundles of audience participation.

“We’ve built up a style here and a relationship with the audience and the city,” Alan added.

“We rarely play to less than a thousand people a show and they’re coming for a great show. It’s a wonderful responsibility to have.”

Aberdeen panto cast in front of Aberdeen sign at Union Terrace Gardens
The cast are excited to perform in Aberdeen once again. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen audiences will also be delighted to see the return of Scotland’s favourite squaddie, Gary: Tank Commander.

He will be putting his comedic stylings on display – while topping up his tan in the winter sun.

“I love coming up here, the people are so straightforward, and I can really relate to that,” he said.

“I enjoy that audiences here know how to sit down and watch a show, and I enjoy that.

“Sometimes by the end they’re shouting ‘Gary you are the world’ and it makes me really appreciate them.”

Michael Karl Lewis, Alan McHugh and Gary: Tank Commander
Michael Karl Lewis, Alan McHugh and Gary: Tank Commander will take to the stage this Christmas. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Gary added the Granite City is “actually really nice”, mainly because of the abundance of Greggs and chip shops.

“It’s brilliant!” he added.

The talented cast is completed by Paul J Corrigan, Danielle Jam, Julie Coombe and Jemma Ferries.

Jack and the Beanstalk will open at HMT on Saturday, November 30 and run until Sunday, January 5.

