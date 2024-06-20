‘Did I see Aberdeen panto stars in sunny Union Terrace Gardens today?’ Oh yes you did!

A cast of pantomime characters in full costume is probably the last thing you would expect to see in an Aberdeen park in the middle of June.

Yet that is exactly what those walking through Union Terrace Gardens on Thursday morning were greeted with.

The whole principal cast of last year’s panto at His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT) are returning to star in Jack and the Beanstalk this festive season.

The production does not take to the stage until the end of November – but the cast met today to share what Aberdeen audiences can expect to see.

The title role will be played by Aberdeen’s own Michael Karl Lewis who said it felt “amazing” to be back for his third year in a row.

“I’ve loved every single second of the past two years so to be back is an honour,” he said. “And, to to work with this team again is going to be amazing.

“There’s nothing like performing for an audience in my hometown too, they’re always incredible.

“Growing up I used to go to this theatre all the time, so Little Michael would be over the moon to see where I am now.”

Local talent returning to HMT stage

The former Portlethen Academy pupil has been busy working in the world of musical theatre since graduating from Trinity Laban Conservatoire – but his debut in the HMT panto took place years before.

A 10-year-old Michael was one of the boys chosen to play Michael Darling in the 2008 production of Peter Pan after an open audition at the Music Hall.

“I’ve been working and living in London, and just living the dream really,” he said.

“I think that’s why it feels so amazing when I come back, I have a sense of ‘I’m doing it’ and I know I’m making my family proud. I don’t take a moment for granted.”

Another regular face returning to the HMT stage for panto season is Alan McHugh who has played the much-loved dame in his adopted hometown for the past two decades.

Alan made his Aberdeen debut in Snow White at HMT at Hilton back in 2004 and has gone on to write panto scripts for theatre companies across the UK.

“Nobody else will have me,” he joked. “Aberdeen is my second home, it is a genuine honour to be here.

“As far as I’m concerned, it is the best panto in the country. I’m naturally biased of course.”

“I love coming here – it’s something I look forward to all year – I’m just lucky that they’re happy to have me back.

“It’s a match made in heaven.”

Panto cast excited to entertain Aberdeen audiences

Alan has also written the script for Jack and the Beanstalk which promises to be filled with laughs, music, special effects and bundles of audience participation.

“We’ve built up a style here and a relationship with the audience and the city,” Alan added.

“We rarely play to less than a thousand people a show and they’re coming for a great show. It’s a wonderful responsibility to have.”

Aberdeen audiences will also be delighted to see the return of Scotland’s favourite squaddie, Gary: Tank Commander.

He will be putting his comedic stylings on display – while topping up his tan in the winter sun.

“I love coming up here, the people are so straightforward, and I can really relate to that,” he said.

“I enjoy that audiences here know how to sit down and watch a show, and I enjoy that.

“Sometimes by the end they’re shouting ‘Gary you are the world’ and it makes me really appreciate them.”

Gary added the Granite City is “actually really nice”, mainly because of the abundance of Greggs and chip shops.

“It’s brilliant!” he added.

The talented cast is completed by Paul J Corrigan, Danielle Jam, Julie Coombe and Jemma Ferries.

Jack and the Beanstalk will open at HMT on Saturday, November 30 and run until Sunday, January 5.