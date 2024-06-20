New Portsoy post office to open in local bakery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Portsoy post office to open in local bakery

The village has been without Post Office services for more than 18 months.

By Michelle Henderson
Red and white post office sign hanging from a brick wall.
Post Office bosses have unveiled plans to open a new branch in Portsoy within weeks. Image: Shutterstock.

Post Office services are being restored in Portsoy more than 18 months after the former postmaster resigned.

A new location is set to open just 50 metres away from the branch’s former residence.

It will take up residence within J G Ross Bakery at 19 Seafield Street, with doors set to open from 9am on Monday, August 19.

The move marks a welcome return of the vital service to the Aberdeenshire community following the resignation of their former postmaster in November 2022.

Customers have been relying on nearby branches in Cullen and Banff to conduct their business.

However, bosses say they are “keen to restore this branch” as soon as possible.

Black facade of J G Ross bakery in Portsoy.
J G Ross Bakery will be home to the area’s new Post Office Branch. Image: Google Street View.

David Duff, Post Office network provision manager, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

What can customers expect?

The new branch will be open six days a week spanning more than 38 hours a week.

There will be a post office serving position alongside the bakery retail counter.

Services will be available between the hours of 9am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am until 3pm each Saturday.

Prospective customers are being asked for their feedback ahead of the grand opening.

Residents have until July 18 to share their views as part of their ongoing consultation period.

Views can be submitted online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 433801.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A warrant was executed at Esslemont Avenue. Image: Google Maps.
Three in court after £35,000 drugs bust in Aberdeen's west end
Council Chiefs rejected Bancon Homes plans to expand the current site plans from 80 homes to 90. Image: Bancon Homes/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
'Cynical' bid to expand Milltimber housing development REJECTED amid local outrage
The Girls and Life: Antonette Gonzalez, Zoe Daniel, Maisie West and Kessia Thomas. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Girls and Life: Meet the Aberdeen women helping their peers form friendships in…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Wellington Road, Aberdeen Picture shows; Wellington Road, Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Aberdeen drink-driver struck roundabout, flipped car and hit a tree
William Kinnaird admitted making threats towards his ex-partner, including that he would kill their baby. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Man made chilling threats to expectant mum that he was going to kill their…
Aberdeen drug dealer Steven Gribble was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen crime gang member jailed after more than £1 million of cocaine seized
The Northern Belle will make its way to Aberdeen later this year. Image: Belmond.
Britain's 'most luxurious' train to return to Aberdeen this year
Nicola Youngson (left) pictured with fellow leader Janet Mitchell wearing cat ears and blue and yellow garlands.
'Amazing' Aberdeen Brownie leader steps down after 30 years
The five Aberdeenshire schools taking part in the School Streets extended trial. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Traffic bans approved at FIVE Aberdeenshire schools at busy times in bid to cut…
4
A warrant was executed at Esslemont Avenue. Image: Google Maps.
Three people charged following Aberdeen west end drugs bust

Conversation