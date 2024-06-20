New Portsoy post office to open in local bakery

Post Office services are being restored in Portsoy more than 18 months after the former postmaster resigned.

A new location is set to open just 50 metres away from the branch’s former residence.

It will take up residence within J G Ross Bakery at 19 Seafield Street, with doors set to open from 9am on Monday, August 19.

The move marks a welcome return of the vital service to the Aberdeenshire community following the resignation of their former postmaster in November 2022.

Customers have been relying on nearby branches in Cullen and Banff to conduct their business.

However, bosses say they are “keen to restore this branch” as soon as possible.

David Duff, Post Office network provision manager, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

What can customers expect?

The new branch will be open six days a week spanning more than 38 hours a week.

There will be a post office serving position alongside the bakery retail counter.

Services will be available between the hours of 9am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday and 9am until 3pm each Saturday.

Prospective customers are being asked for their feedback ahead of the grand opening.

Residents have until July 18 to share their views as part of their ongoing consultation period.

Views can be submitted online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 433801.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.