Six-year-old mascot from Aberdeen supports Scotland squad at Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Six-year-old mascot from Aberdeen supports Scotland squad at Euro 2024

Annabella Thomas won a competition to be a mascot at the Scotland v Switzerland game on Wednesday.

Annabella Thomas as a mascot with the Scotland squad
The Aberdeen schoolgirl walked out on the pitch with the Scotland squad. Images: DC Thomson/BBC.
By Ellie Milne

An Aberdeen schoolgirl was one of the mascots on the pitch with the Scotland squad for their second appearance at Euro 2024.

Six-year-old Annabella Thomas walked out with goalkeeper Angus Gunn before the team played Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday.

The youngster wore a yellow, blue and red strip as she stood proudly with the squad to sing an “incredible” rendition of Flower of Scotland.

The Scotland fans sang loud and proud throughout the game which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Screenshot of TV screen as the Scotland squad and mascots sang the national anthem
Annabella Thomas was spotted on TV screens singing the national anthem in front of goalkeeper Angus Gunn. Image: BBC.

Annabella was picked out of thousands of people who applied to be a mascot at the major tournament through a competition run by supermarket, Lidl.

Her win meant she and her Scotland-mad dad, Joe Thomas, were able to see their beloved team play for the first time.

Aberdeen schoolgirl joins Scotland squad as mascot

He previously told The Press and Journal, the trip to Germany would be an opportunity to create “memories that last a lifetime” with his daughter.

“I have supported Scotland my entire life but I have never got to a game before,” he added. “My family and friends all support the team, and we love football.”

Annabella with her dad Joe Thomas
Annabella with her dad, Joe Thomas. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Gilcomstoun Primary School pupil had to rush to get a passport before heading off on the trip.

As well as being her first time seeing Scotland play in-person, it was also her first time travelling abroad and on a plane.

The father-and-daughter duo said they hoped to “make Scotland proud” and will continue to show their support when the national team takes on Hungary on Sunday.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First look inside Søstrene Grene in Bon Accord Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look: Inside Aberdeen's first Søstrene Grene store
The count-down is on for the opening of Aberdeen's latest play park
New Hazlehead play park nears completion
A warrant was executed at Esslemont Avenue. Image: Google Maps.
Three in court after £35,000 drugs bust in Aberdeen's west end
Red and white post office sign hanging from a brick wall.
New Portsoy post office to open in local bakery
Council Chiefs rejected Bancon Homes plans to expand the current site plans from 80 homes to 90. Image: Bancon Homes/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
'Cynical' bid to expand Milltimber housing development REJECTED amid local outrage
The Girls and Life: Antonette Gonzalez, Zoe Daniel, Maisie West and Kessia Thomas. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Girls and Life: Meet the Aberdeen women helping their peers form friendships in…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Wellington Road, Aberdeen Picture shows; Wellington Road, Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Aberdeen drink-driver struck roundabout, flipped car and hit a tree
William Kinnaird admitted making threats towards his ex-partner, including that he would kill their baby. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Man made chilling threats to expectant mum that he was going to kill their…
Aberdeen drug dealer Steven Gribble was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen crime gang member jailed after more than £1 million of cocaine seized
The Northern Belle will make its way to Aberdeen later this year. Image: Belmond.
Britain's 'most luxurious' train to return to Aberdeen this year

Conversation