Six-year-old mascot from Aberdeen supports Scotland squad at Euro 2024

An Aberdeen schoolgirl was one of the mascots on the pitch with the Scotland squad for their second appearance at Euro 2024.

Six-year-old Annabella Thomas walked out with goalkeeper Angus Gunn before the team played Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday.

The youngster wore a yellow, blue and red strip as she stood proudly with the squad to sing an “incredible” rendition of Flower of Scotland.

The Scotland fans sang loud and proud throughout the game which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Annabella was picked out of thousands of people who applied to be a mascot at the major tournament through a competition run by supermarket, Lidl.

Her win meant she and her Scotland-mad dad, Joe Thomas, were able to see their beloved team play for the first time.

Aberdeen schoolgirl joins Scotland squad as mascot

He previously told The Press and Journal, the trip to Germany would be an opportunity to create “memories that last a lifetime” with his daughter.

“I have supported Scotland my entire life but I have never got to a game before,” he added. “My family and friends all support the team, and we love football.”

The Gilcomstoun Primary School pupil had to rush to get a passport before heading off on the trip.

As well as being her first time seeing Scotland play in-person, it was also her first time travelling abroad and on a plane.

The father-and-daughter duo said they hoped to “make Scotland proud” and will continue to show their support when the national team takes on Hungary on Sunday.