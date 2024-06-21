Queue of customers rush in as ‘much-needed’ Sostrene Grene Aberdeen opens

Excitement was in the air as more than 100 people queued up at the grand opening of Sostrene Grene in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre.

The Danish retailer is well-known for its Scandi-style products, ranging from homewares to sweets to baking supplies.

The opening has been much-anticipated, with the store announcing the first 100 customers would receive a voucher for a free tufted rug.

Sostrene Grene pulled out all the stops, giving away free tote bags to customers with products such as candles, pens and chocolate.

Customers were serenaded by Nova Quartet and entertained with a ballet routine by Lily Belle and Daisy from Aberdeen Dance School.

The P&J headed down to the Bon Accord Centre, where there was a real buzz about the centre’s newest addition.

First in the queue and undeterred by a foot injury was Hannah Paisley.

She said: “I am very lucky to have got here when I did and managed to be first in the queue. Because of my foot, I had some time off and thought I would make the most of it.

“I had been to Sostrene Grene on a trip to Copenhagen years ago and I love the style, it’s so reasonably priced. I’ve recently moved into a new flat so this will be great for some inspiration.

Sostrene Grene a ‘real boost for the Bon Accord Centre’

“I think the new store will attract a new demographic to the centre, and it’s good to have something like this in the city centre.”

Also in the queue was Beverley Macdonald along with her daughter Aurora.

She said: “Aberdeen really needs something like, something new and exciting to attract people into the Bon Accord. The centre doesn’t have the same vibe as it used to, so hopefully this store gives it a second life.”

The mother-daughter duo both grabbed a free rug voucher but were also impressed with the range of products.

Anna Pavier is very familiar with Sostrene Grene, having originally hailed from Denmark.

She said: “I always go to Sostrene Grene when I am back home in Denmark.

“It’s a piece of home for me.”

She is most excited about the range of Danish sweets on offer, and loves the sustainable aspect of the brand.

She added it will rival Hobbycraft as the go-to place for crafters.

“The Scandinavian lifestyle is all about togetherness and the brand is all about family and togetherness.”

Shoppers take day off work for Sostrene Grene opening

More than 150 people were queued up, anxiously waiting as they cut the ribbon and people started filing into the store, many treated to a glass of fizz.

Amy Charleston and Natalie McIntosh took the day off work when they heard of the store’s opening.

Amy had previously been to the Glasgow store and loves the brand’s aesthetic saying, it’s “cottagey but also hard wearing”.

Natalie added: “I think the store will bring people back up this end of the city

“It’s a real boost for the Bon Accord Centre.”

The two friends admitted they would tend to skip the Bon Accord Centre if they were ever shopping in Aberdeen.

But now say they definitely have a reason to make the trip.