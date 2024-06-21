Queue of customers rush in as ‘much-needed’ Sostrene Grene Aberdeen opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Queue of customers rush in as ‘much-needed’ Sostrene Grene Aberdeen opens

Eager shoppers said the new store would make them want to come back to the Bon Accord Centre.

By Ross Hempseed
Hannah Paisley was first in the queue from around 8.10am on Friday morning.
Hannah Paisley was first in the queue from around 8.10am on Friday morning.

Excitement was in the air as more than 100 people queued up at the grand opening of Sostrene Grene in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre.

The Danish retailer is well-known for its Scandi-style products, ranging from homewares to sweets to baking supplies.

The opening has been much-anticipated, with the store announcing the first 100 customers would receive a voucher for a free tufted rug.

Sostrene Grene pulled out all the stops, giving away free tote bags to customers with products such as candles, pens and chocolate.

Customers were serenaded by Nova Quartet and entertained with a ballet routine by Lily Belle and Daisy from Aberdeen Dance School.

The P&J headed down to the Bon Accord Centre, where there was a real buzz about the centre’s newest addition.

Customers rush into Sostrene Grene store in Bon Accord centre.
Customers rush into Sostrene Grene store in Bon Accord Centre.

First in the queue and undeterred by a foot injury was Hannah Paisley.

She said: “I am very lucky to have got here when I did and managed to be first in the queue. Because of my foot, I had some time off and thought I would make the most of it.

“I had been to Sostrene Grene on a trip to Copenhagen years ago and I love the style, it’s so reasonably priced. I’ve recently moved into a new flat so this will be great for some inspiration.

Sostrene Grene a ‘real boost for the Bon Accord Centre’

“I think the new store will attract a new demographic to the centre, and it’s good to have something like this in the city centre.”

Beverley Macdonald was second in the queue.

Also in the queue was Beverley Macdonald along with her daughter Aurora.

She said: “Aberdeen really needs something like, something new and exciting to attract people into the Bon Accord. The centre doesn’t have the same vibe as it used to, so hopefully this store gives it a second life.”

The mother-daughter duo both grabbed a free rug voucher but were also impressed with the range of products.

Anna Pavier looking at the range of Sostrene Grene products.

Anna Pavier is very familiar with Sostrene Grene, having originally hailed from Denmark.

She said: “I always go to Sostrene Grene when I am back home in Denmark.

“It’s a piece of home for me.”

She is most excited about the range of Danish sweets on offer, and loves the sustainable aspect of the brand.

She added it will rival Hobbycraft as the go-to place for crafters.

The store has a range of products including wools for knitting.

“The Scandinavian lifestyle is all about togetherness and the brand is all about family and togetherness.”

Shoppers take day off work for Sostrene Grene opening

More than 150 people were queued up, anxiously waiting as they cut the ribbon and people started filing into the store, many treated to a glass of fizz.

Sostrene Grene in Bon Accord Centre
Amy Charleston and Natalie McIntosh took the day off work to come to the opening.

Amy Charleston and Natalie McIntosh took the day off work when they heard of the store’s opening.

Amy had previously been to the Glasgow store and loves the brand’s aesthetic saying, it’s “cottagey but also hard wearing”.

Natalie added: “I think the store will bring people back up this end of the city

“It’s a real boost for the Bon Accord Centre.”

The two friends admitted they would tend to skip the Bon Accord Centre if they were ever shopping in Aberdeen.

But now say they definitely have a reason to make the trip.

Conversation