Highland villa with panoramic views goes on the market for £650,000

A luxury villa in the heart of the Highland countryside has gone on the market for £650,000.

Drumalin Lodge, nestled in the village of Balnain, offers breathtaking views overlooking Loch Meikle and the Glen Affric mountains.

Located just five miles west of Drumnadrochit, the five-bedroom property exudes luxury as lodgers enjoy the tranquillity of the natural surroundings.

Highland villa offers pure luxury

Surrounded by 0.9 acres of pristine gardens, the contemporary two-storey villa offers plenty of space for all the family.

The property is comprised of five spacious double bedrooms, three of which are en-suites, and six bathrooms.

Walking through the front door of the Highland property, guests are greeted into a grand entrance hall.

The room is flooded with natural light from the skylights and large windows.

Sweeping off to the right is a sitting area which opens up the gateway to the rest of the property.

Directly across from the entrance hall is a large open-plan living room.

The room provides the perfect spot to gaze upon the surrounding countryside, with five large windows offering panoramic views.

Complete with its own fireplace, the space combines grandeur with contemporary as chandeliers hang from the ceiling.

To the right and left of the living space lies two large ensuite bathrooms and two double bathrooms complete with wardrobes.

The remainder of the floor plan is utilised by a family bathroom and utility room, which leads off to the property’s double garage.

Panoramic views from every room

Downstairs, you’ll find an open-plan kitchen diner, a large sitting area and the final ensuite bedroom.

The family kitchen offers the perfect space for those who love to entertain with plenty of seating options at the kitchen island and dining table.

French doors lead out onto the back patio, providing the perfect setting for your morning coffee.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the property’s third sitting room; a cosy space for all the family together.

The room is enriched with natural sunlight thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors.

The ground floor also houses the property’s third ensuite with ceiling-height patio doors that open to the beautifully landscaped south-facing gardens.

If you’re a fan of nature then this home should be on your wish list.

The patio stretching the length of the villa, provides the ideal space for entertaining, alfresco dining or enjoying the tranquil beauty of your surroundings.

Savills property agent Iona Lamont said: “The high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling bay windows and thoughtful layout of Drumalin Lodge mean that this entire property is flooded with natural light, with views that can be appreciated from any room.”