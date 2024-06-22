Highland villa with panoramic views goes on the market for £650,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland villa with panoramic views goes on the market for £650,000

The five-bedroom property offers offers breathtaking views overlooking Loch Meikle and the Glen Affric mountains.

By Michelle Henderson
Luxury villa goes on the market. Image: Savills
Luxury villa goes on the market. Image: Savills

A luxury villa in the heart of the Highland countryside has gone on the market for £650,000.

Drumalin Lodge, nestled in the village of Balnain, offers breathtaking views overlooking Loch Meikle and the Glen Affric mountains.

Located just five miles west of Drumnadrochit, the five-bedroom property exudes luxury as lodgers enjoy the tranquillity of the natural surroundings.

Highland villa offers pure luxury

Surrounded by 0.9 acres of pristine gardens, the contemporary two-storey villa offers plenty of space for all the family.

The property is comprised of five spacious double bedrooms, three of which are en-suites, and six bathrooms.

Large open plan sitting room with cream walls and large windows overlooking the mountain view.
the panoramic views surrounding the property can be enjoyed from every room. Image: Savills.

Walking through the front door of the Highland property, guests are greeted into a grand entrance hall.

The room is flooded with natural light from the skylights and large windows.

Sweeping off to the right is a sitting area which opens up the gateway to the rest of the property.

Directly across from the entrance hall is a large open-plan living room.

The room provides the perfect spot to gaze upon the surrounding countryside, with five large windows offering panoramic views.

Large entrance hall flooded with natural light with whit and light blue walls.
Guests are welcomed into the large entrance hall upon arrival at the property. Image: Savills.

 

A pink couch and brown unit in the entrance hall.
The property is flooded with natural light. Image: Savills.

Complete with its own fireplace, the space combines grandeur with contemporary as chandeliers hang from the ceiling.

To the right and left of the living space lies two large ensuite bathrooms and two double bathrooms complete with wardrobes.

The remainder of the floor plan is utilised by a family bathroom and utility room, which leads off to the property’s double garage.

Open plan kitchen with blue and white units.
The Highland property boasts a large kitchen diner perfect for entertaining. Image: Savills.

Panoramic views from every room

Downstairs, you’ll find an open-plan kitchen diner, a large sitting area and the final ensuite bedroom.

The family kitchen offers the perfect space for those who love to entertain with plenty of seating options at the kitchen island and dining table.

A bright bedroom with four poster bed with a light blue colour scheme.
The property is comprised of five bedrooms, three of which are en-suite. Image: Savills.

French doors lead out onto the back patio, providing the perfect setting for your morning coffee.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the property’s third sitting room; a cosy space for all the family together.

The room is enriched with natural sunlight thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors.

The ground floor also houses the property’s third ensuite with ceiling-height patio doors that open to the beautifully landscaped south-facing gardens.

A paved patio stretched the length of the two-storey house.
Tenants can enjoy the breathtaking views from the large patio to the rear of the house. Image: Savills.
Panoramic view of the property offering breathtaking views overlooking Loch Meikle and the Glen Affric mountains.
The five-bedroom property offers offers breathtaking views overlooking Loch Meikle and the Glen Affric mountains. Image: Savills.

If you’re a fan of nature then this home should be on your wish list.

The patio stretching the length of the villa, provides the ideal space for entertaining, alfresco dining or enjoying the tranquil beauty of your surroundings.

Savills property agent Iona Lamont said: “The high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling bay windows and thoughtful layout of Drumalin Lodge mean that this entire property is flooded with natural light, with views that can be appreciated from any room.”

More from Highlands & Islands

McCaig's Dessert House Oban
Teenager to open dessert shop in Oban as a side hustle to studying law
Sean Peterson feared he may have to give up his job. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Buckie offshore worker 'feels like he won the lottery' after hip replacement at new…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Double the limit drink-driver crashed car
Scottish mountaineer, Hamish MacInnes, wanted the Savile cottage erased and the land left to nature. Image: DC Thomson.
Hamish House at Glencoe 'not what he would have wanted', says best friend
Callum the stag
Callum the 'celebrity' stag from Beinn Eighe car park in Torridon 'put down'
Jamie Dornan posing with staff at The Garrison Hotel in Fort William. Image: The Garrison Hotel.
Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan checks in to Fort William hotel
Inverness sheriff court
Man accused of stabbing person in face with knife after armed incident in Nairn
Berriedale Brase in Caithness.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital by helicopter after crash on A9 at Berriedale Braes
Emergency services recieved the call around 6.40pm. Image: DC Thomson.
Six taken to hospital after crash between car and recovery vehicle on A9
KFC in Fort William.
What went wrong? KFC closes Fort William branch

Conversation