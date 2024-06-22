Appeal to trace Aberdeen teen Tyler McCallum missing for three days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Appeal to trace Aberdeen teen Tyler McCallum missing for three days

Tyler McCallum, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, June 19, and may have travelled to the Inverness or Edinburgh area.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Tyler is described as 5’8 tall, slim build with short black hair.  
Tyler is described as 5’8 tall, slim build with short black hair. Image: Police Scotland

A 14-year-old boy from Aberdeen has been missing for three days.

Police are appealing for information to trace Tyler McCallum, who was last seen in the Granite City on Wednesday, June 19.

Officers believe that he may have travelled to the Inverness or Edinburgh area.

Tyler is described as 5’8 tall, slim build with short black hair.

He is described as 5’8 tall, slim build with short black hair. Image: Police Scotland

It is unknown the clothing he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone who may have seen Tyler since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0063/20th.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

M
Man charged with drug offences and child exploitation in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Police officer wearing a black hat and high-vis vest branded with Police on his back.
69-year-old woman dies at Banff beach
The plan for a grand greenhouse is just the latest in a string of proposals formed at Kildrummy.
Kildrummy Estate owners to knock down old ticket office for 'grand Victorian greenhouse'
Leighanne Henderson and her son with his injured finger
Stonehaven teenager helped by hero vets after 'almost bleeding out' from bike injury
Benedict Mellor complained about noise from the AirBnb at 52 Union Grove. Image: Alastair Gossip/Google
Miserable mathematician says Aberdeen Airbnb next door has 'driven him to drink'
Breaking news image.
Emergency services respond to incident at Banff beach
One car collided with a tree. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen west end road blocked after three car crash
Craig McKay was jailed at Exeter Crown Court.
Aberdeen child abuser used money and extravagant gifts to groom victim
Cute American shorthair cat kitten; Shutterstock ID 352176329; purchase_order: ; job: ; 9b96e291-5f56-46ae-bf45-fbec8c2c3a96
Aberdeen boy killed kitten then stuffed tortured cat's body in cupboard
Hannah Paisley was first in the queue from around 8.10am on Friday morning. Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.
Queue of customers rush in as 'much-needed' Sostrene Grene Aberdeen opens