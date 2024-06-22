Appeal to trace Aberdeen teen Tyler McCallum missing for three days

A 14-year-old boy from Aberdeen has been missing for three days.

Police are appealing for information to trace Tyler McCallum, who was last seen in the Granite City on Wednesday, June 19.

Officers believe that he may have travelled to the Inverness or Edinburgh area.

Tyler is described as 5’8 tall, slim build with short black hair.

It is unknown the clothing he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone who may have seen Tyler since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0063/20th.