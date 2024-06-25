Gallery: Graduates all smiles on day two of Aberdeen University’s summer ceremonies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Graduates all smiles on day two of Aberdeen University’s summer ceremonies

Proud family and friends watched on as loved ones took to the stage to receive their degrees.

Aberdeen University Graduations at Kings College campus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen University Graduations at Kings College campus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed & Heather Fowlie

Aberdeen University graduates breathed a sigh of relief as they took to stage to accept their degrees bringing their courses to a close.

The prestigious ceremonies are being held at the historic King’s College after previously taking place at the P&J Live.

Suited and booted, the graduates nervously waited for their name to be called for degrees in law, one of the most popular subjects at Aberdeen University.

Family and friends proudly watched on, cheering as their loved one, stepped on to stage for their big moment.

Today was the second day of the university’s summer graduation ceremonies for 2024.

Further gatherings will be held over the course of the week.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the joyful moments of the day.

School of Law graduation.
Caps off to the class of 2024!
Today, we celebrate hard work and dedication.
From lectures to life’s next adventures.
Celebrating success and looking forward to what’s next.
A day to remember, a journey to cherish. Well done, graduates!
Dreamed it. Believed it. Achieved it.
Graduated with honours and memories to last a lifetime.
Turning your dreams into degrees.
Celebrating the end of an era and the start of a new adventure.
Capped and gowned, ready to conquer the world.
Today’s dreams are tomorrow’s realities.
From lectures to celebrations, every moment led to this.
Studied hard, graduated with pride.
The journey was long, but the reward is sweet.
To the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget.
Walking the stage and into the next chapter.
Celebrating the culmination of hard work and determination!
Here’s to the memories made and the dreams yet to be fulfilled!
Infinite possibilities await beyond this cap and gown!
Educated, motivated, and ready to change the world!
Reflecting on the journey that led to this unforgettable moment.
Honored to have reached this milestone with cherished friends and mentors.
Here’s to new beginnings!
Graduation: where dreams take flight.
Degrees in hand, the world awaits.
Beyond the classroom, into the world.
Thankful for the journey, excited for the future.
Embracing the moment, seizing the day.
Giving the family in the audience a wave.
Commencing a new adventure with gratitude and joy.
Celebrating with friends who made it all worthwhile.
Proud to be part of the legacy.
Walking with pride into the next chapter.
A day filled with smiles!
An unforgettable day marking the start of endless possibilities.
Honoring the past, embracing the future.
Celebrating a journey of knowledge and growth.
In the footsteps of scholars, paving your own paths.
A chapter closes, but the story is just beginning.

 

 

