Gallery: Graduates all smiles on day two of Aberdeen University’s summer ceremonies

Aberdeen University graduates breathed a sigh of relief as they took to stage to accept their degrees bringing their courses to a close.

The prestigious ceremonies are being held at the historic King’s College after previously taking place at the P&J Live.

Suited and booted, the graduates nervously waited for their name to be called for degrees in law, one of the most popular subjects at Aberdeen University.

Family and friends proudly watched on, cheering as their loved one, stepped on to stage for their big moment.

Today was the second day of the university’s summer graduation ceremonies for 2024.

Further gatherings will be held over the course of the week.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the joyful moments of the day.