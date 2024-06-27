‘I’ve stopped going into Aberdeen’: Why THOUSANDS are already backing ‘business-saving’ campaign for bus gates compromise

Thousands of people have already signed up to back the campaign for compromise on Aberdeen’s bus gates ahead of a vote on making the measures permanent.

On Wednesday, July 3, Aberdeen City Council will meet to determine the future of the traffic restrictions said to be blighting businesses.

Scores say the traffic changes have impacted footfall, and spread a perception that “Aberdeen is closed for business”.

The Press and Journal has partnered with local traders and business organisations in putting forward a different set of proposals.

We urge the council to listen to those hard-hit traders, and the people of the city, and instead approve these alternate measures.

Our Common Sense Compromise seeks to strike a balance, and could be crucial in keeping businesses alive during tough times.

Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate.

Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street.

Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions.

Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace.

Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders.

Use fines to help city centre businesses via transport initiatives.

Who is backing the Aberdeen bus gate petition, and why?

During the first day alone, more than 3,000 people signed the petition.

Those backing the campaign reveal their own reasons for lending their support.

Some confess the “confusing” changes have put them off visiting.

They include:

A woman admitting she now shops more online, but would “like to support local”

People “scared to drive in” in case they are fined

And some singing the praises of at least one city bus gate

We hope sharing these firsthand experiences will persuade councillors to consider the need for compromise.

‘It is too stressful…’

Jacqui Dougray said: “Its increasingly difficult to access areas in the city and puts me off visiting the centre.”

Shirley Walker admitted: “I have stopped going into Aberdeen as often purely because of the bus gates.

“It is too stressful to navigate driving, and taking the bus is not an option for me.

“I am now doing more online shopping instead but would much prefer to shop local.

“I sincerely hope Aberdeen councillors adopt this proposal as it is the right thing to do.”

Sarah McColl said the traffic bans across the city centre have resulted in “longer, more complicated journeys”, and mean she can not drop her mobility-challenged mother off at the opticians or near to her chosen shops.

She added that this has “put off my parents coming into town at all”.

Bus gate fine victims back campaign

John Duncan suggested that “folk are frightened to go near the city centre in case they get a ticket”.

Sarah Shearer claimed to be living proof – saying she had been fined twice, and had now been “put off from coming in”.

Andrew Simpson also agreed: “I’m genuinely scared to drive in town now.

“I avoid going to the town centre at all costs and most people I know feel the same.”

Jenni Coghill said she understood why the measures, aimed at improving bus services and reducing car usage, were rolled out.

But she argued that making the city centre less accessible had resulted in it “dying”.

What proposed measures are people most in favour of?

Alison Daly agreed with the idea of scrapping the right turn ban on Union Terrace, describing the alternative route along Skene and Summer Street she had to take on what would have been a simple journey.

Linda Johnston agreed: “I agree with Common Sense Compromise calls – especially the ‘remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace’.”

But locals plea to keep some bus gates in place in Aberdeen petition

And many also lent their backing to the idea of retaining the measures on Guild Street, having seen how they have resolved what was once a notorious bottleneck.

Loris G said: “The Guild Street bus gate is by far the most important to keep, the traffic pre-gate was so incredibly congested.

“It would be a good compromise to keep this, while removing the others to allow for better access for vehicles.

“I do only use the bus so my journeys have been improved, but some of the footfall statistics are concerning.”

Have you signed the petition? Tell us why in our comments section below!

Patricia Whittaker added: “The Common Sense Compromise is making more sense, including keeping Guild Street bus gates as I’m regular bus user.”

‘It needn’t be all or nothing’

Gavin Roberts simply said: “Common sense must prevail.”

He continued: “The bus gates continue to have a predominantly negative impact on the city centre and its businesses – our councillors have a responsibility to listen to the concerns, weigh the evidence and make the appropriate decision.

“It needn’t be all or nothing – the compromises suggested can help achieve the purposes for which the bus gates were originally intended, without severely impacting city centre businesses, residents and shoppers.”

Exclusive: Traders stand united in plea for Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen’s bus gates ahead of crunch vote

