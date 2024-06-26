Emotional Fraserburgh lollipop man forced to say goodbye to ‘best job ever’

Brian Noble is one of many crossing patrollers across Aberdeenshire preparing to say goodbye to his job.

The 62-year-old worked his first shift at Fraserburgh South Park School in February 2017.

Since then, he has been outside in the morning, lunchtime and at the end of the school day to keep pupils safe.

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” he said. “I love being down here with my wee pals.

“It has given me something worth getting up for in the morning. Even the cold days get better when you’re met with a cheery smile and a high five.

“The job sets you up nicely or the day.”

‘Worried’ about children’s safety

In February, Aberdeenshire Council announced it would cut all crossing patroller jobs across the region to save a total of £436,000 over the next financial year.

The posts were to remain in place until the end of the school year in July – which means all crossing patrollers will work their final shifts next Friday.

Brian, who also lives in Fraserburgh, said he was “shocked and upset” when he heard the news.

“I’ve been worried about how the kids are going to get across the road themselves,” he said.

“It can be a busy road. Cars will sometimes come fleeing down, it can be an awful spot.”

The 62-year-old knows the dangers of the road all to well.

While starting his shift one morning four years ago, Brian was knocked unconscious by a passing truck.

“I was thrown 10 feet in the air and landed on the pavement,” he said. “Witnesses told me the driver was doing about 40mph.

“I dread to think what would happen to any of the kids. I would like to think the council would do something to make sure they’re kept safe outside schools.”

Fraserburgh crossing patroller preparing to say goodbye

The job – and being part of the community – also helped Brian when he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in early 2022.

He said his chemotherapy treatment “kicked him sideways” but he was determined to keep working when possible.

“It kept me going through the hardest days,” he said.

The community which has supported him was also “outraged” when they found out his crossing patroller job and all others would be cut.

Fraserburgh woman Angeline Simpson started a petition to try and save the “essential service”.

It was backed by thousands of parents and residents from across Aberdeenshire but no changes have been made.

“The decision has been made and I have accepted that,” Brian said. “It’s just sad it has come to this.

“I’ll definitely miss all of my pals – I’ll be very emotional on my last day.”