Emotional Fraserburgh lollipop man forced to say goodbye to ‘best job ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emotional Fraserburgh lollipop man forced to say goodbye to ‘best job ever’

Brian will work his last shift next Friday after council made decision to cut all crossing patroller jobs across the region.

Brian Noble with his lollipop stick
Brian said his role as a crossing patroller "kept him going" after he was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago. Image: Brian Noble.
By Ellie Milne

Brian Noble is one of many crossing patrollers across Aberdeenshire preparing to say goodbye to his job.

The 62-year-old worked his first shift at Fraserburgh South Park School in February 2017.

Since then, he has been outside in the morning, lunchtime and at the end of the school day to keep pupils safe.

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” he said. “I love being down here with my wee pals.

“It has given me something worth getting up for in the morning. Even the cold days get better when you’re met with a cheery smile and a high five.

“The job sets you up nicely or the day.”

Cars parked on the road outside Fraserburgh South Park School
One of the roads outside South Park School in Fraserburgh. Image: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson.

‘Worried’ about children’s safety

In February, Aberdeenshire Council announced it would cut all crossing patroller jobs across the region to save a total of £436,000 over the next financial year.

The posts were to remain in place until the end of the school year in July – which means all crossing patrollers will work their final shifts next Friday.

Brian, who also lives in Fraserburgh, said he was “shocked and upset” when he heard the news.

“I’ve been worried about how the kids are going to get across the road themselves,” he said.

“It can be a busy road. Cars will sometimes come fleeing down, it can be an awful spot.”

School crossing patroller holding stop sign
All crossing patrollers in the area will be cut at the end of the school term. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The 62-year-old knows the dangers of the road all to well.

While starting his shift one morning four years ago, Brian was knocked unconscious by a passing truck.

“I was thrown 10 feet in the air and landed on the pavement,” he said. “Witnesses told me the driver was doing about 40mph.

“I dread to think what would happen to any of the kids. I would like to think the council would do something to make sure they’re kept safe outside schools.”

Fraserburgh crossing patroller preparing to say goodbye

The job – and being part of the community – also helped Brian when he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in early 2022.

He said his chemotherapy treatment “kicked him sideways” but he was determined to keep working when possible.

“It kept me going through the hardest days,” he said.

Brian Noble on the catwalk in his kilt
Brian was one of the models in this’s years Brave catwalk show for Friends of Anchor. Image: Brian Noble.

The community which has supported him was also “outraged” when they found out his crossing patroller job and all others would be cut.

Fraserburgh woman Angeline Simpson started a petition to try and save the “essential service”.

It was backed by thousands of parents and residents from across Aberdeenshire but no changes have been made.

“The decision has been made and I have accepted that,” Brian said. “It’s just sad it has come to this.

“I’ll definitely miss all of my pals – I’ll be very emotional on my last day.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

1 and 2 Bon Accord Crescent have undergone a million pound revamp under brothers Dean and Darren Gowans. Image: City Restoration Project
Look inside as Bon Accord Crescent offices are transformed into luxury flats after million-pound…
Police car with blue lights going.
Woman threatened to kill cops who wouldn't drive her home to Ellon
Police and ambulance crews pictured outside a house in Fraserburgh.
Man, 45, found dead in Fraserburgh property
Westbank care home's future is in doubt. Image: Google Maps
Fate of Oldmeldrum care home hangs in balance as cost pressures mount
Our Aberdeen high street tracker reveals in detail the state of our city centre.
Aberdeen high street tracker reveals Schoolhill is city's EMPTIEST - while Union Square is…
Emily McDonald, Adrian Warson, Craig Walker, Dominique Dawson, Mary Martin, Robert Keane, Victoria Mutch, John Michie, Rosemary Michie and Russell Borthwick.
How YOU can back the Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen bus gates
Adrian Watson from Aberdeen Inspired, Dominique Dawson from Finnie's the jewellers, Emily McDonald from Annie Mo's, The Press and Journal editor Craig Walker, Trinity Centre owner Robert Keane, Style For Your Shape owner Victoria Mutch, John Michie from Michie's the chemist, Mary Martin from The Douglas Hotel, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick and Rosemary Michie from Michie's the chemist and Country Ways.  Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Traders stand united in plea for Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen's bus gates…
2
Aberdeen University Graduations at Kings College campus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gallery: Graduates all smiles on day two of Aberdeen University's summer ceremonies
Emergency services are currently on scene. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services descend on residential street in Fraserburgh amid ongoing incident
Workmen on Westburn Road. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson
Westburn Road closure to reopen NINE days early ending traffic misery

Conversation