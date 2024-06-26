‘Janet was a character’: Licensing chiefs pay tribute to solicitor Janet Hood at first meetings since shock death

Licensing board chiefs in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire started their meetings today by paying poignant tribute to late solicitor Janet Hood, saying that debating sessions “might be quieter” from now on.

Ms Hood died suddenly last month, just days before her 67th birthday.

She was a highly respected figure in the field of legal licensing, and a prominent figure in the Law Society of Scotland.

Janet also worked for Aberdeenshire Council in their legal department for more than two decades.

But latterly, Ms Hood would frequently attend licensing meetings across the north-east on behalf of her numerous clients in the hospitality trade.

Tributes were also paid to the solicitor just days ago by Angus councillors at their licensing board meeting.

Janet Hood known for ‘trademark energy and enthusiasm’

In Aberdeenshire, councillor Marion Ewenson kicked off the online board meeting “with great sadness” by addressing Janet’s passing.

The chairwoman noted that board members were “shocked and saddened” to learn of Janet’s death.

Ms Ewenson told the chamber that Janet was a “proud solicitor” and was “well-known across the profession”.

“Janet represented licensees and provided a bespoke service to them and others across the north-east as well as clerking the South Aberdeenshire divisional licensing board for a number of years.

“She made a huge contribution to the work of the Law Society, bringing her trademark energy and enthusiasm to her role as Law Society Council member for almost two decades.

“She will be sorely missed by all and we extend our sympathies to her friends and family.”

‘Board meetings will be a lot quieter’

Meanwhile in Aberdeen, councillor Neil Copland began the city meeting with a few words about the late solicitor too.

“Janet was, I’ll say, a character and we will miss her greatly,” he said emotionally.

“Board meetings will be a lot quieter I would imagine because she is not here,” he said with a chuckle.

“She always had words of wisdom and was helpful for everybody, and I’m sure you will all join me in passing our sincere condolences to her family.”

Mr Copland added: “She will be sadly missed.”

The city’s local licensing forum took the opportunity to pass on their thoughts too.

Convener Elaine Mottram noted Janet had been “very helpful and very supportive” to its members.

