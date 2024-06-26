‘Janet was a character’: Licensing chiefs pay tribute to solicitor Janet Hood at first meetings since shock death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Janet was a character’: Licensing chiefs pay tribute to solicitor Janet Hood at first meetings since shock death

Councillors said the late solicitor was known for her 'trademark energy and enthusiasm' and would be 'greatly missed'.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Neil Copland and the late Janet Hood
Councillor Neil Copland paid tribute to the late Janet Hood. Image: DC Thomson

Licensing board chiefs in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire started their meetings today by paying poignant tribute to late solicitor Janet Hood, saying that debating sessions “might be quieter” from now on.

Ms Hood died suddenly last month, just days before her 67th birthday.

She was a highly respected figure in the field of legal licensing, and a prominent figure in the Law Society of Scotland.

Janet also worked for Aberdeenshire Council in their legal department for more than two decades.

Janet Hood speaking at podium.
Janet Hood was a well-known solicitor across the north-east

But latterly, Ms Hood would frequently attend licensing meetings across the north-east on behalf of her numerous clients in the hospitality trade.

Tributes were also paid to the solicitor just days ago by Angus councillors at their licensing board meeting.

Janet Hood known for ‘trademark energy and enthusiasm’

In Aberdeenshire, councillor Marion Ewenson kicked off the online board meeting “with great sadness” by addressing Janet’s passing.

The chairwoman noted that board members were “shocked and saddened” to learn of Janet’s death.

Ms Ewenson told the chamber that Janet was a “proud solicitor” and was “well-known across the profession”.

An online tribute to solicitor Janet Hood that was posted after her sad passing

“Janet represented licensees and provided a bespoke service to them and others across the north-east as well as clerking the South Aberdeenshire divisional licensing board for a number of years.

“She made a huge contribution to the work of the Law Society, bringing her trademark energy and enthusiasm to her role as Law Society Council member for almost two decades.

“She will be sorely missed by all and we extend our sympathies to her friends and family.”

‘Board meetings will be a lot quieter’

Meanwhile in Aberdeen, councillor Neil Copland began the city meeting with a few words about the late solicitor too.

“Janet was, I’ll say, a character and we will miss her greatly,” he said emotionally.

“Board meetings will be a lot quieter I would imagine because she is not here,” he said with a chuckle.

In his tribute, councillor Neil Copland described Janet Hood as a “character”. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do you have fond memories of Janet Hood? Let us know in our comments section below

“She always had words of wisdom and was helpful for everybody, and I’m sure you will all join me in passing our sincere condolences to her family.”

Mr Copland added: “She will be sadly missed.”

The city’s local licensing forum took the opportunity to pass on their thoughts too.

Convener Elaine Mottram noted Janet had been “very helpful and very supportive” to its members.

