Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Graduations day three: Aberdeen University grads don their best attire to receive degrees

Hundreds of students crossed the stage at the King's College campus.

Aberdeen University Graduations at Kings College campus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen University Graduations at Kings College campus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed & Heather Fowlie

Aberdeen University students walked confidently on stage to receive their degrees in business, ready to celebrate their academic success.

Graduations for hundreds of students have been taking place this week with Wednesday dedicated to those graduating with degrees from Aberdeen University’s Business School.

It is ranked one of the best schools for business in the UK.

Ceremonies returned to the historic King’s College in Old Aberdeen after being held in the P&J Live for a number of years.

Graduates donned their best attire as well as their graduation gown and stole, as they walked across the stage to receive their degrees.

Friends and family watched on proudly from the audience.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the best pictures from day three of Aberdeen University’s 2024 summer graduations.

Aberdeen University Graduations at Kings College campus.
School of Business graduates.
The graduates walk to the ceremony.
Together, we made it!
A super day for graduation!
Proving that hard work really does pay off.
Chasing dreams and catching them!
Today a reader, tomorrow a leader.
Achievement unlocked: Graduation.
The journey doesn’t end here. It’s just a new chapter.
Proud to wear the cap and gown!
Pipe Major Julie Brinklow plays at the grads.
Friends forever, graduates together.
Grateful for the memories and ready for what’s next.
Turned dreams into degrees.
This is just the beginning.
Next stop: The real world.
Dream big, work hard, achieve greatness.
Family capturing this special day.
Graduated with honors and unforgettable memories!
New beginnings start now.
Yes! A momentous day!
Proud and Ready for the Next Chapter.
Caps off, world on!
From students to graduates in a blink.
The best way to predict your future is to create it.
Turning the page to a new adventure.
Celebrating the end of an era and the beginning of a new one.
We came, we learned, we conquered.
She believed she could, so she did.
The limit does not exist.
Proud families filmed and photographed the ceremony.
This is not the end; it’s only the beginning.
On to the next adventure!
The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.
Officially a graduate!
The sky’s the limit!
Goodbye school, hello future!
The best is yet to come.
From here on out, anything is possible.
Learning today, leading tomorrow.
Success is not the end, it’s just the beginning.
The future is bright!
The support that made it all possible.
Overjoyed for the School of Business graduates.
A proud parent recording the ceremony.
Capping off this chapter with smiles and dreams for the future.

 

 

Conversation