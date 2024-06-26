Graduations day three: Aberdeen University grads don their best attire to receive degrees

Aberdeen University students walked confidently on stage to receive their degrees in business, ready to celebrate their academic success.

Graduations for hundreds of students have been taking place this week with Wednesday dedicated to those graduating with degrees from Aberdeen University’s Business School.

It is ranked one of the best schools for business in the UK.

Ceremonies returned to the historic King’s College in Old Aberdeen after being held in the P&J Live for a number of years.

Graduates donned their best attire as well as their graduation gown and stole, as they walked across the stage to receive their degrees.

Friends and family watched on proudly from the audience.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the best pictures from day three of Aberdeen University’s 2024 summer graduations.

