Aberdonians react to Common Sense Compromise for bus gates

Six locals give their verdict on the proposal ahead of city-centre crunch talks.

By Graham Fleming
Aberdeen passers-by gave their verdict on the proposed changes. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
Aberdeen residents have shared their verdicts on the new Common Sense Compromise for the city’s bus gates.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, a number of Granite City locals put forward their opinions about the proposal.

It comes after businesses joined forces to put forward an alternative scheme to the controversial bus gates imposed last August.

Backing the bus gates Common Sense Compromise: Emily McDonald, Adrian Watson, Craig Walker, Dominique Dawson, Mary Martin, Robert Keane, Victoria Mutch, John Michie, Rosemary Michie and Russell Borthwick. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The traders, supported by The P&J, said the proposal was “the minimum needed to keep businesses alive”.

The group’s Common Sense Compromise calls for:

  • Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate
  • Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street
  • Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions
  • Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace
  • Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders
  • Use fines to help city-centre businesses via transport initiatives
Rosemary Michie by the Bridge Street bus gate which would be removed under the Common Sense Compromise. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and the Our Union Street group helped form the proposal, with a number of local businesses also involved.

A petition set up by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, in favour of the compromise, has also reached over 2,800 signatures as of Wednesday night.

The Press and Journal was in the city centre today to gauge opinion on the proposals.

Common Sense Compromise would ‘make a difference’

Mrs Rosewater, 77, was in favour of the new proposal.

Despite living in the city centre and preferring to walk, she told the P&J it would encourage drivers to come back to the city centre.

She said: “I don’t think the bus gates are any good. They were a waste of money.

“I think this new proposal is a good thing, I think we could definitely do away with some of them.

Mrs Rosewater would support the proposal. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“I think the drivers would be less scared if they could drive about, and only get a warning for the first offence.

“I live in the city centre, and usually walk. But, I think I would agree with it.

“I think it would make a difference if the main Union Street gates were taken away, and they started with the warnings.”

Many think bus gates ‘are a nonsense’

Angel Panchev, 27, was also in favour of the Common Sense proposal.

He added: “I can understand what they were trying to do by giving busses in the city centre their own space.

“But I think handing out charges after putting them randomly around hot spots in the city centre is not working for people.

Angel said that he knows some who “don’t intend to pay” fines. Image: Graham Fleming

“People I know are still driving around the centre and they don’t intend to pay, because they think it is a nonsense.

“A compromise is a much better idea, we need to lessen the gates in the town. A warning system is a good thing as well.”

‘Bus gates not to blame’

George Law, 45, however, was cautious about the effect the removal of bus gates would have on the pedestrianisation of Union Street.

A frequent walker around the city centre, he said that blame has been unfairly laid at the bus gates’ door.

The George Street resident said: “At first the bus gates were a bit of a pain to get used to.

“But I live in the city centre and I tend to walk quite a lot around town, but I’m used to them now. I’m not really negative or positive about them.”

Are bus gates to blame for lack of footfall top Aberdeen city centre? Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“I think the lack of footfall is more down to online shopping and hybrid working, and bus gates just happened to come at the same time.

“I think the whole area has died, but I don’t think bus gates have anything to do with that.

“I’m for the warning for first time offenders, because obviously some people might not know the city that well.”

‘A bus gate too far’

68-year-old Robert Randall, from Culter, also spoke to the P&J.

He said: “You can get up to Union Square car park – why can’t we can go the ring road all the way around the city?

“Especially with the docks, there is a lot of fuel and fumes and yet we still can’t go around Virginia Street – it’s ludicrous.

Robert said that last year’s controversial scheme was “a bus gate too far”. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“I’m not strictly against the bus gates, but blocking what is really a main artery for both public and business is just madness.

“In terms of the proposal, keeping the Guild Street and Schoolhill gates makes sense to me. Market Street is the main one which denies access to the ring road.

“I would agree with the common sense proposal in essence, I think they’ve just gone mad – a bus gate too far!

“Footfall is terrible in the city centre – but to make it more difficult for people to come into the city, especially blue badge holders – is not ideal.”

Kincorth resident ‘discouraged from visiting Aberdeen’

Audrey Duncan, a Bridge of Don resident said she is selling her diesel car tomorrow because of the LEZ.

She added that she has been hit with a double whammy of bus gates and the new emissions legislation, and would support the Common Sense Proposal.

“It seems to have desecrated the city centre. I can’t get my car in town, I feel that centre has just lost something,” she said.

“You have to work out your route now in case of a fine.

They said the Common Sense Proposal would be a “good start.” Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“Reading the common sense proposal, I’d agree with all of that.

“Removing the gate on Market Street is the big one, I feel that would help to improve things. Bridge Street too.”

Union Street ‘easier to cross’

Stuart Waldram, 30, doesn’t own a car and therefore was hesitant to support or dismiss the proposed changes.

He said: “Bus gates have not really affected me that much, to start with it was a bit confusing.

“I usually just walk because the busses just aren’t reliable – I haven’t noticed a big difference since the scheme started.

Have bus gates made Union Street safer? Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“It’s definitely easier to cross Union Street than before, and its safer.

“I definitely agree that first time offenders should get some sort of warning instead of a fine. That would help a lot.”

You can sign the petition to back the Common Sense Compromise here

Conversation