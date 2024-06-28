‘I just cried with relief’: Maud mum who started baby bank ‘in granny’s garage’ buys old council office for £1 in bid to help families in need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘I just cried with relief’: Maud mum who started baby bank ‘in granny’s garage’ buys old council office for £1 in bid to help families in need

Founder Helen Feeney said she broke into tears after councillors approved the asset transfer request.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Bairnecessities founder Helen Feeney (middle) with Cat Anderson, Rosemary Johnston, Jill Phillips and Hannah Weston-Yeo outside their new Maud base. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Bairnecessities founder Helen Feeney (middle) with Cat Anderson, Rosemary Johnston, Jill Phillips and Hannah Weston-Yeo outside their new Maud base. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

A Maud mum has described the moment she burst into tears as her baby bank charity was handed the keys to a former council office.

The building will become the new base for Bairnecessities Baby Bank, allowing them to support families across the north-east.

The charity will take over the Aberdeenshire Council’s former area office on Nethermuir Road for just £1.

It has been sitting unused since the pandemic, and was declared surplus in April 2022.

Bairnecessities members Jill Phillips, Helen Feeney, Rosemary Johnston, Cat Anderson and Hannah Weston-Yeo at the former Maud area office. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Founder and mum-of-three Helen Feeney said she was “over the moon” when the handover was approved.

“I just cried with relief and happiness,” she smiled.

“The Bairnecessities team are just normal average Joe mums, people who want to help.

“We didn’t really know what we were doing so it was a long journey for us and we had a lot to learn.

“So to get to this point, we’re just absolutely relieved.”

Mum reveals long road to taking over old office

Volunteers took a “long shot” at the transfer two years ago, but council bosses looked at their initial proposal and weren’t convinced.

Determined to see the takeover come to fruition, the committee had a rethink and worked with other charities to get some additional support.

This led to Bairnecessities getting the full backing of national charity Save the Children.

The Bairnecessities volunteers outside the charity’s new Maud hub. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Volunteers reworked their business plan and resubmitted it in September.

Eventually there was enough to get the plan over the line.

“Every time it was a ‘no’ I took it personally because I created this right from scratch, I built this,” Helen admitted.

“Once Save the Children came on board, that was a massive boost for us because they could see our value.”

‘I never realised the amount of poverty that was local to me’

Helen set the charity up in 2016 to provide pre-loved essential baby items to those in North Aberdeenshire who need them.

She decided to do so after finding she had a “ridiculous amount of stuff” following the birth of her second child.

Maud-based Helen initially thought she could sell it all, but didn’t think she would make much profit…

Bairnecessities founder and chairwoman Helen Feeney. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Her work as a community nursery nurse with the NHS helped bring Bairnecessities to life.

Helen explained: “In my day job I see a lot of families and babies, but I never realised the amount of poverty that was local to me, I just didn’t see it.

“I thought, how can there be so much deprivation in this day and age?

“Then on the flip side, there’s me who’s got all this stuff that I don’t need anymore, and I don’t need the money to sell it.

“Surely there’s a way that we can just take these items and give them to families who do need it, and that’s how it started.”

Charity’s journey from granny’s garage to dedicated Maud hub

Helen initially stored items donated from others in her granny’s garage in Aberchirder.

But it wasn’t long before things evolved.

Just a year later, a committee was established and Bairnecessities soon became a registered charity.

It only takes referrals from professional partners such as heath visitors, social workers or midwives.

Banff donation volunteer Jill Philips and fundraising team member Cat Anderson with Helen at Mintlaw Academy promoting the charity. Image supplied by Helen Feeney

It provides clothing for youngsters aged up to 18 months as well as goods including cots, prams, Moses baskets, bottles, changing mats, little bundles of toys and toiletries.

Bairnecessities also runs a Warm and Dry campaign that provides shoes, boots and jackets for youngsters up to primary school age.

But Helen hopes to expand this when the charity moves to its new building, which will be an improvement on its existing “cold” warehouse in New Leeds.

To date, Bairnecessities has provided support to around 500 families across Aberdeenshire.

What will the charity do with the former council office?

The charity wants to create a community space at Maud for specialists to come in and run support sessions.

It could also host a mum’s group to allow mothers across the region to get together, chat about their experiences and offer support to one another.

Meanwhile, sessions for families who have children with additional support needs could be set up there as Helen feels this is lacking in more rural areas.

Helen with S3 students from Mintlaw Academy who chose to represent Bairnecessities in their YPI event. They won £3,000 for the charity. Image supplied by Helen Feeney

A structural survey estimated it would cost around £40,000 to bring the former depot up to modern standards.

The group are aiming to get it ready and open within two years – and there is a big goal in mind to keep everyone motivated.

“I would hope that by the start of 2026 we could move in, what would be perfect is that will be our ten year anniversary,” Helen said.

“What a lovely celebration that would be.”

Why did Bairnecessities choose Maud?

Helen revealed she wanted the charity to have its base in central Buchan due to the vast geographical area it covers.

“We have people from Banff and Macduff, across to Fraserburgh and Peterhead, down to Ellon and Inverurie, Huntly and everywhere in-between.

“From Maud we are 20 minutes from everyone, we are smack bang in the middle.”

Bairnecessities treasurer Rosemary Johnston and volunteer Carol Bremer promoting the charity at the Mintlaw Big Weekender. Image supplied by Helen Feeney

Do you have any messages for Bairnecessities? Let us know in our comments section below

Currently, more than 30 active volunteers help out when they can, even if it’s just for an hour a week.

But Helen also has her core team she “couldn’t do without” who help to keep everything running smoothly.

However, the charity will never turn away anyone willing to give up their spare time to lend a hand.

Permission for generator at Aberchirder Hall as community heroes turn it into safe haven during storms

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Harbour offices have stood on the corner of Regent Quay since the 1880s. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson
Historic Aberdeen Harbour offices could become rehab centre
Cannabis plants were uncovered during the drugs bust on Kirkhill Road. Image: Google Maps/Shutterstock.
£240,000 worth of cannabis plants uncovered at Aberdeen property
James Watt reveals his father has cancer. Image: James Watt.
James Watt shares heart-breaking news about father's shock cancer diagnosis
The case was heard at Banff Sheriff Court
'I just love my misses': Banff man placed under supervision after refusing to stay…
Mary Martin from Aberdeen Douglas Hotel at the bus gate on Bridge Street, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen hotel boss 'losing loyal customers' built up over 20 years in bus gate…
8
Aberdeen University Graduations. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Students celebrate on day four of Aberdeen University summer graduations
Dee Street house.
Three-bedroom detached house on market for just £50k in Aberdeen city centre
Former Fisheries Minister Fergus Ewing, left, with Alex Wiseman on Kings Cross in 2016.
Veteran Banff fisher steps down as chairman of pelagic association
CR0048847 Adele Merson story, Aberdeen. Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce held a business hustings for its members at the Sir Ian Wood Building, Robert Gordon University, hosted by Fergus Mutch with Scottish Conservative and Unionist:John wheeler, Scottish Labour: Lynn Thomson, Scottish Liberal Democrat: Jeff Goodhall and Scottish National Party: Stephen Flynn. Picture shows; Scottish National Party: Stephen Flynn. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen bus gates: Stephen Flynn wants SNP to work with city traders on solution
2
The Northern Hotel, Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 11/04/2024
Liverpool mum avoids jail after being caught with more than £100,000 worth of heroin…

Conversation