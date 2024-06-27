Permission for generator at Aberchirder Hall as community heroes turn it into safe haven during storms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Permission for generator at Aberchirder Hall as community heroes turn it into safe haven during storms

A new generator, heat pump and solar panels were installed in the 125-year-old building before permission was granted, and attracted some complaints from neighbours.

By Isaac Buchan
Chairman of Friends of Aberchirder Village Hall Claus Nielsen with the new sign for inside the entrance of the hall. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Chairman of Friends of Aberchirder Village Hall Claus Nielsen with the new sign for inside the entrance of the hall. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

Plans to kit out Aberchirder Village Hall into a shelter during storms have been rubber-stamped – despite neighbours’ worries over fumes and noise from an emergency generator.

Aberdeenshire Council has now approved the proposal to install the backup power supply, heat pumps and solar panels at the 125-year-old building.

Earlier renovations were completed on the venue in 2021 after it was bought from the Church of Scotland, with a new sound system put in place.

And now the Friends of Aberchirder Village Hall group have readied it as a haven during the occasionally lengthy power cuts which accompany increasingly severe weather events.

A new generator has been installed at Aberchirder Village Hall where residents can go during winter power cuts. Front from left, Claus Nielsen, Richard Waters, Helen Fowlie. Back, Bob Peden, Brian King and Brenda King. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Intense storms have taken their toll on rural north-east communities in the past few years, with power cuts lasting up to a week following Storms Arwen and Babet.

What are the plans for Aberchirder Village Hall?

Improvements to the once derelict hall are coming thick and fast, as new measures to help residents during power cuts have already been installed.

A six-cylinder diesel emergency generator has been put in place, in case of a repeat of such storms hit the village.

The hall went under a major revamp three years ago and has created a community hub for Aberchirder. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

Solar panels, a heat pump, and new windows and doors are also in the works to make the hall more energy efficient.

Due to the desperate need for the works, Friends of Aberchirder Village Hall installed the new equipment before planning permission was granted.

Aberchirder no stranger to intense storms

The village has been one of the worst affected areas in recent years by adverse weather.

In 2021, 120,000 homes across Aberdeenshire and Moray were left without electricity due to Storm Arwen, with some in Aberchirder left powerless for days.

Brenda King, chairwoman of the Aberchirder Community Association, previously told the Press and Journal that although the upgrades are aimed at vulnerable residents, anyone will be made welcome.

Brenda King alongside the new generator which will create a warm space during any future storms. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

“It’s for vulnerable community members, but also there might be people working in the pharmacy if the roads are blocked, and they can’t get home.

“We’ve got the village, but there’s quite a few outlying communities, so we’re reaching out to them, if they don’t want to stay, they can at least have a hot cup of tea,” said Mrs King.

Plans will make Aberchirder Village hall a ‘great asset’ for the community

Many sent letters to the council supporting the restrospective plans.

Elizabeth Butcher said she would welcome any renovations to the village hall, saying Aberchirder is “in need of an uplift”.

Stephen Thompson added that he was in favour of moving towards a more environmentally friendly heat source, and that the hall is a “great asset for the community”.

Neighbours fought back over ‘very concerning’ fumes

However, not everyone in Aberchirder embraced the new measures…

Carolyn Mcintosh, who is a direct neighbour to the village hall, wrote to the council saying that when the generator was turned on during a test run, she had a “very concerning” amount of fumes in her kitchen.

The new generator produces 2 1cubic litres of emissionsper minute. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
The new generator produces 21 cubic litres of emissions per minute. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Daniel Mcintosh pointed out that the generator has a noise rating of 85dB, the level at which ear defenders are required on building sites.

Council gives the go ahead – but not without its own input

In light of this pushback, the council have listed their demands to the village hall if the upgrades are to stay.

The generator has to be housed in a concealed ventilated container, and must not reach more than 42 continuous dB.

Council chiefs also recommended that acoustic barriers and anti-vibration pads be installed to quell locals concerns.

You can view the full plans here.

What do you think of the plans for a safe space from future storms in Aberchirder? Let us know in our comments section below

Conversation