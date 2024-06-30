‘Please listen to us’: Finnie’s the Jeweller manager ‘worn down’ as bus gates keep people away from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Please listen to us’: Finnie’s the Jeweller manager ‘worn down’ as bus gates keep people away from Aberdeen

Dominique Dawson has revealed the impact on her George Street shop amid mounting efforts to reach compromise on the controversial traffic changes.

Jewellery manager Dominique is one of thousands backing the P&Js common sense compromise. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Jewellery manager Dominique is one of thousands backing the P&Js Common Sense Compromise. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

For more than 65 years, Finnie’s Jewellers has helped locals make decisions that will last a lifetime.

Whether that be a wedding ring, anniversary present or a reward for yourself, three generations of the Finnie family have been there.

But now, the George Street institution is up against it.

“Worn down” manager Dominique Dawson tells us she struggles to be optimistic about the future these days.

Dominique has pleaded to the council to 'please, please listen to us' regarding the bus gate crisis. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Dominique has pleaded to the council to ‘please, please listen to us’ regarding the bus gate crisis. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

The bus gates installed in Aberdeen almost a year ago have hammered trade.

Even though George Street itself isn’t affected, customers tell her they have been put off even venturing into the Granite City.

The 38-year-old is now pleading with council leaders to “please, please listen to us”.

Dominique wants the local authority to embrace The Press and Journal’s Common Sense Compromise, put together to resolve business fears with the help of local traders and organisations.

‘Everything is stacked against us’

I visited the long-standing family business to chat to Dominique about bus gates, city centre challenges and her last-ditch plea to council chiefs.

As I walked in on a bright morning, Dominique greeted me with the standard high-quality service you would expect from a jewellers such as Finnie’s.

The family aspect of Finnie’s was on full display on the shopfloor, with Dominique’s husband William and her brother Declan, who creates jewellery sold in-house, taking meticulous care of the display cases.

The Finnie's showroom has been a stalwart of George Street for decades. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
The Finnie’s showroom has been a stalwart of George Street for decades. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

But despite their cheery demeanour, business has not exactly been sparkling like the 25ct stones on display.

The 38-year-old tells me that the city centre “is hurting right now”.

Looking back over a rocky few years, Dominique explains: “2023-24 should have been about recovery from the pandemic.

“It’s just like everything is stacked against making the city centre vibrant again.

“I think just from me being here for the last 12 years and on the shopfloor, I know myself the numbers  aren’t coming through the front door like they used to.

“And with all these things stacked against us, such as the bus gates, there is definitely a drop in footfall.”

Why she is backing the P&J’s Common Sense Compromise

Dominique is one of thousands of locals and businesses backing The Press and Journal’s Common Sense Compromise.

Family owned jewellers Finnie's is proudly supporting the Common Sense Compromise. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Family owned jewellers Finnie’s is proudly supporting the Common Sense Compromise. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

Finnie’s, along with a host of other Aberdeen businesses, have worked with The P&J to come up with a list of fixes that will seek an end to the bus gate crisis and get traders back on their feet.

It’s described as “the minimum” they need to survive.

Our business-saving suggestions are:

  • Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate.
  • Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street.
  • Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions.
  • Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace.
  • Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders.
  • Use fines to help city centre businesses via transport initiatives.

In the back room of Finnie’s, where punters try on the most expensive pieces of jewellery, she tells me a day has not gone by where someone hasn’t complained of bus gate struggles.

In fact, some customers are so scared of driving around to find somewhere to park that they simply drive by, asking the manager to rush out into the street with their purchase before making a hasty getaway like something from a heist movie.

Customers have complained to the 38-year-old non-stop about Aberdeen’s bus gates. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

‘They’ve just decided not to go’

The jewellery boss told me: “It’s the general ‘getting people into the city centre’ that’s the problem.

“Every day for the last year, people tell us the fact they don’t come into town.

“If you’re not a confident driver, you don’t want to come in.

“They don’t necessarily know where they can and can’t go… They’ve just decided not to go.”

‘Why come into town and face bus gates when you can go to the shire’

Dominique further lamented that Aberdeen’s bus gates have led to the surrounding towns becoming her leading competition.

Bus gates have led to more Aberdeenshire locals turning away from the city centre and going elsewhere, according to businesses owners and AGCC. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

She explained: “Why come into town and face bus gates, the LEZ and car parking, when you can go to the shire and park right outside.

“You could go to Inverurie or Banchory, park for free on a street right outside a shop and spend a day there.

“The days have gone of spending a whole day in the city centre shopping and eating out.”

Traders have sent a last ditch plea to council chiefs regarding the bus gate crisis. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

It’s not a problem exclusive to her sector either.

Douglas Hotel owner, Mary Martin told us she has lost about 30% of her customers, many of whom came in from Aberdeenshire, since the traffic regulations were implemented.

Recent Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce figures also showed that 59% of those surveyed say they now travel more frequently to Aberdeenshire for shopping than the city centre.

‘Please, please listen to us’

If the third generation jeweller could send one message to council leaders ahead of Wednesday’s crunch talks, it would be to “please, please listen to us”.

The emotional trader adds: “I’m not against bus gates, I appreciate the long-term goals of making the city centre healthier.

“I think the problem comes from having too many of them…

“They’ve been implemented all at the same time and not gradually, and the communication and timing has been poor.”

West end businesses have thrown their support behind the Common Sense Compromise as well. Image: Aberdeen Journals

And what if they are left as they are?

The 38-year-old believes it will “really be a challenge to businesses” if nothing is done.

“You try to be optimistic about it, but when customers don’t come in often it does wear you down,” she admits.

“Do the council understand how hard it is for businesses, for hospitality and generally for people?”

What Next?

Crunch talks are taking place on Wednesday to decide the fate of Aberdeen’s bus gates.

Councillors will vote to keep or ditch the traffic regulations.

But your support is needed for businesses to get back on their feet…

How you can help

The Press and Journal is standing side by side with Aberdeen businesses and business organisations in an appeal to reach a Common Sense Compromise.

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

If you would like to back our Aberdeen bus gate campaign, add your name to the petition launched by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce HERE.

Other ways to show your support and have your voice heard can be found HERE.

Conversation