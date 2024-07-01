‘Disgraceful’ decision to close Aberdeenshire care home blasted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Disgraceful’ decision to close Aberdeenshire care home blasted

25 residents of Westbank Care Home in Oldmeldrum will be forced to move.

By Chris Cromar
Westbank Care Home, Oldmeldrum.
Westbank Care Home in Oldmeldrum will close. Image: Google Maps.

An Aberdeenshire councillor has said he is “extremely disappointed” that Westbank Care Home in Oldmeldrum is to close.

All 25 residents at the Aberdeenshire facility will be forced to move from the home, which opened in 1965.

Even though Westbank has 33 beds, eight remain vacant due to “significant, long-term issues with recruiting enough people to fully staff the home”.

The Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board (IJB) – which comprises of NHS representatives and councillors – agreed to its closure on Friday.

It comes as part of efforts to make over £20 million worth of savings this financial year.

Westbank ‘not up to modern standards’

They say the move will “achieve a balanced budget decision”.

Councillor Derek Ritchie standing next to Westbank Home sign.
Councillor Derek Ritchie called the decision “disgraceful”. Image: Derek Ritchie/Facebook.

A report from Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) recommended Westbank for closure, saying the facility  “is no longer considered up to modern care home standards”.

It also added that it “requires significant levels of investment over the coming years”.

The home was originally scheduled for closure following the opening of the purpose built Bennachie View Care Home in Inverurie in 2015.

That home currently has a mothballed 12-bedroom “household”, which will be supported to reopen by the redeployment of staff from Westbank Care Home and will allow some residents from Oldmeldrum to transfer there.

‘Disgraceful decision’

Councillor Derek Ritchie, who represents Mid-Fortmarine and said the public were not consulted on its potential closure, said: “It’s a disgraceful decision and one that will be extremely detrimental to the wellbeing of residents and relatives.”

During his speech to the IJB board meeting, Mr Ritchie – who visited the home on Tuesday – said: “I have been simply besieged with items of correspondence, be it emails, messages via Facebook or telephone calls.

“Some I have to say were quite harrowing to read or listen to, after all this is real people in the twilight of their years, vulnerable people, people who have given their bit to society and expect society to look after them in their hour of need.”

Bennachie View Care Home, Inverurie.
Some of the residents will move to Bennachie View Care Home in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He also gave examples of how closing down Westbank will affect residents:

  • A son whose mum is a resident of the home is convinced that the move will “kill her”.
  • Two sisters whose mum is a resident said it was “her choice” to spend £1,300 to be there and that her parents’ life savings “are now long gone” and are in the process of selling their family home.
  • Once woman, whose auntie – who has learning difficulties – lives at Westbank, says she is “happy” for the first time in her life after receiving life changing trauma that killed her mum and dad in a car crash, with her being the sole survivor. Her sister lives in the houses opposite and her niece “fears for her future” and the “trauma” of what a move will have.

‘This has not been an easy decision’

Aberdeenshire IJB chairman John Tomlinson said: “This has not been an easy decision for the IJB to make and we have heard from various speakers today about the value they place on the care delivered at Westbank Care Home.

“We too value the work that staff have done over many years to care for residents at Westbank and I wish to be absolutely clear that this decision in no way reflects on the management or staff at the home.

“We are in a very challenging financial position and the outlook over the medium term is no brighter and as a result we have to ensure that we have a laser focus on ensuring that the services the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership deliver are sustainable and fit for the future.”

Aberdeenshire HSCP confirmed that work to close the home and find suitable new accommodation for all residents will now begin and teams will work closely with staff, residents and families to ensure that residents are supported into new homes.

They also confirmed that new accommodation for Westbank residents will be decided collaboratively between care management teams and residents and their families, with resident needs and requirements also being assessed.

