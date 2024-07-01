Aberdeen bus gates are ‘complete idiocy’ that risk ‘disenfranchising’ disabled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen bus gates are ‘complete idiocy’ that risk ‘disenfranchising’ disabled

"Unless I've been under a rock, I don't believe we have had any consultation regarding the bus gates," the co-chair of Aberdeen Disability Equity Partnership told The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen Disability Equity Partnership co-chair Hussein Patwa has branded the bus gates "complete idiocy". Image: DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Disability reps are yet to be consulted on Aberdeen’s controversial bus gates – more than 300 days after they were switched on.

Co-chair of the Aberdeen Disability Equity Partnership (DEP), Hussein Patwa, is still waiting for the call from city chiefs about the much-protested road changes.

“Unless I’ve been under a rock, I don’t actually believe we have had any consultation regarding the bus gates per se,” he told The Press and Journal.

The DEP is run by the council, set up to influence policy and decisions, address the challenges people with disabilities face.

Aberdeen City Council’s website also says the group was set up to help “break down barriers”.

Door-to-door access halted by Aberdeen bus gates

If roads planners had asked Mr Patwa’s view, it would be that the bus gates are doing the opposite, and risk “really disenfranchising” those unable to walk very far or independently.

His would be yet another voice calling for the bus gates and other change, such as the right turn ban out of Union Terrace, to be watered down or removed.

The partially sighted individual has backed the Common Sense Compromise ahead of Wednesday’s debate on the future of the experimental traffic regulation order (Etro).

He told us: “I have been following this quite closely and was very keen to sign the petition because I absolutely agree with the complete idiocy of this.

“I am fortunate enough to be able to use taxis at the moment and the bus gate rules don’t really apply to them. So personally I haven’t really been affected.

“But I am always mindful of friends who have drivers – relatives, carers or friends – who will be really put out by this because of the need for door-to-door access.

“People tell me they are finding it really difficult even just to explain how to get somewhere in Aberdeen.”

Our Common Sense Compromise

The Common Sense Compromise is a list of six steps the council should take to improve life for traders and citizens in Aberdeen city centre – brokered by the P&J and business chiefs.

Wednesday's front page of The Press and Journal, calling for compromise on the Aberdeen bus gates. Image: DC Thomson
The SNP and Lib Dems running the council look likely to remove the Adelphi bus gate, allowing access from Union Street onto upper Market Street.

But we, and our thousands of petition backers, are asking the council to:

  • Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate
  • Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street
  • Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions
  • Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace
  • Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders
  • Use fines to help city-centre businesses via transport initiatives

Aberdeen bus gates: ‘No meaningful consultation’ with disability group

Mr Patwa was key in convincing councillors not to pedestrianise Union Street in late 2021.

Ever since, senior figures have loudly promised to involve DEP in work to reimagine Union Street and Broad Street.

Union Street businesses are "open as usual" despite the central stretch being closed to buses for the multi-million-pound regeneration work. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The central section of the Granite Mile is already closed off to buses as £60 million regeneration masterplan work gets under way.

Mr Patwa tells us: “What DEP has been working with the council on is around the design of Union Street, the masterplan infrastructure.

“I don’t feel there has really been any significant consultation of any meaningful description in terms of these bus gates, other than any public consultation.”

‘You can’t assume everyone with a disability has a blue badge’

Aberdeen City Council’s operations chief Mark Reilly argues there’s “no detriment” to access to city car parks as a result of the bus gates and the Etro.

In his report, recommending councillors make it all permanent, he added there had been more blue badge parking spaces set up on Flourmill Lane and around the Green to enable “drop off and pick up with ‘close’ proximity waiting”.

The bus gate in Aberdeen's Guild Street at its junction with Market Street. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
For the Disability Equity Partnership, that’s not enough. There are still some who don’t know about the blue badge scheme, if they’re eligible or might not want to apply.

Others, Mr Patwa told us, struggle with the application or don’t use their car enough to feel the effort is justifiable.

The DEP co-chair told us: “We are obviously against anything that is going to make it even harder for folk to get around.

“Unfortunately, the reality is that is just not possible for everyone to use active travel.

“And despite the blue badge exemptions, you can’t simply have a blanket assumption everyone who is disabled has one.

“Simply having a proviso saying it’s ok because disabled people will always have a mitigation to this, I would simply assert that is probably not universal.

“Even with those exemptions in the city, it still disenfranchises a lot of folk who would require support to come into the city.”

‘The weight of voice speaks for itself’

More than 7,800 people have signed the Common Sense Compromise petition.

And Mr Patwa is urging councillors to once again listen.

Emily McDonald, Adrian Warson, Craig Walker, Dominique Dawson, Mary Martin, Robert Keane, Victoria Mutch, John Michie, Rosemary Michie and Russell Borthwick.
“It does feel, for weeks now, people across the city – the Press and Journal and Evening Express, Aberdeen Inspired, the business community, ordinary people who it feels would never otherwise have thought to engage with the council – have been saying ‘please don’t do this’,” he said.

“Where you have an issue uniting everybody, I think that weight of voice must speak for itself.

“I haven’t found one section of the city, apart from perhaps the bus companies, that are saying ‘please don’t remove these bus gates’.

“My real concern is the whole value of public participation and democracy will be devalued if people are so clearly saying ‘we want compromise’ and it doesn’t happen.

“I really just hope the council will listen.”

Aberdeen City Council was asked to comment on Mr Patwa’s claimed lack of consultation with the DEP on the bus gates and Etro.

A Common Sense Compromise on the Aberdeen bus gates and Etro

The Press and Journal is standing side by side with Aberdeen businesses and business organisations in an appeal to reach a Common Sense Compromise.

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

If you would like to back our Aberdeen bus gate campaign, add your name to the petition launched by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Other ways to show your support and have your voice heard can be found HERE.

