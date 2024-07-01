Caley Thistle starlets can flourish, says Ross Tokely ahead of Nairn County friendly

Nairn County boss and Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely is sure the young talent at Inverness will shine next season.

Over 16 years from 1997, Tokely played a record 589 games for ICT, helping the Highlanders reach the top-flight and compete with the country’s best teams in leagues and cups.

His old club are now preparing for League One football after losing a play-off final against Hamilton Accies in May.

Inverness have pledged to go with mainly local young players as they bid to make an instant return to the Championship under Duncan Ferguson.

Tokely, who is getting set for his first season in charge of Highland League Nairn, has coached many of the ICT youngsters.

As the teams meet at Station Park on Tuesday night for a pre-season friendly, Tokely will have a keen eye on the visitors.

He said: “It is really good the young lads at Caley Thistle are getting a chance now – it’s about time, to be honest.

“They have some really talented young players. I look forward to seeing them play.

“It would be nice to get another good crowd out on Tuesday.”

Tokely thrilled to see Greig return

A healthy turn-out saw Nairn kick off their pre-season schedule with a 6-1 defeat against Craig Levein’s Premiership St Johnstone.

Four of Saints’ goals came in the final 20 minutes after Andrew Greig, just back from a year on the sidelines with a knee injury, pulled the scoreline to 2-1.

Tokely also handed starts to summer signings, former Ross County striker Matthew Wright, ex-Elgin City striker Ben Barron – who was on loan at Nairn last term – and returning midfielder Alan Pollock.

Tokely was thrilled to see Greig’s strike fly into the net.

He said: “It was nice to see Andrew Greig back and he scored – although it took a deflection.

“It will take a wee bit of time for him, but it was really good to have him back.

“At 2-1, we hoped to make a bit of a game of it for five or 10 minutes, but we conceded a third so soon after that.

“It was pleasing to see the new signings play.

“Matty (Wright) looked really lively and I’ve no doubt these guys will improve us. We have good options upfront once these guys find their feet.”

Kerr ‘excited’ ahead of new season

This summer, striker Gary Kerr joined Nairn County for a third time after leaving Rothes.

The 33-year-old, who scored 25 goals in 67 games in spells from 2013-2015 and 2016-2018, signed a one-year contract, with the option of a second.

He came off the bench against St Johnstone and Kerr likes how the squad are shaping up for the new campaign.

He said: “I’m excited to be back and I’m enjoying it.

“We’ve young fit lads showing up well in pre-season. Catching up on them has been difficult, but no, we’re getting there and getting fitter all the time.

“It’s a good club and the facilities are unbelievable. It’s good to be back here.

“There is a good feel about the club and the boys are looking sharp. I think we can have a good season.

“We can be successful if we work hard and keep everyone fit.

“Nairn were strong last season. When I was at Rothes, I played against them and they were strong and fit, so we’ll see if we can push on even further this season.”

Game-time chances against ICT

The experienced forward will be keen to sharpen up further when League One ICT come calling.

He added: “Friday’s game was a good run-out for us against St Johnstone. It gave a lot of the boys some good game-time.

“We’re looking forward to having Caley Thistle here on Tuesday to get more minutes.”

ICT kicked off their pre-season schedule on Saturday with a 2-0 win at Clachnacuddin.