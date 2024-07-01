Caley Thistle starlets can flourish, says Ross Tokely ahead of Nairn County friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Caley Thistle starlets can flourish, says Ross Tokely ahead of Nairn County friendly

The Nairn County manager's team will host League One Inverness in Tuesday's pre-season friendly.

By Paul Chalk
Nairn County boss Ross Tokely
Nairn County manager Ross Tokely. Image: Courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography

Nairn County boss and Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely is sure the young talent at Inverness will shine next season.

Over 16 years from 1997, Tokely played a record 589 games for ICT, helping the Highlanders reach the top-flight and compete with the country’s best teams in leagues and cups.

His old club are now preparing for League One football after losing a play-off final against Hamilton Accies in May.

Inverness have pledged to go with mainly local young players as they bid to make an instant return to the Championship under Duncan Ferguson.

Tokely, who is getting set for his first season in charge of Highland League Nairn, has coached many of the ICT youngsters.

As the teams meet at Station Park on Tuesday night for a pre-season friendly, Tokely will have a keen eye on the visitors.

He said: “It is really good the young lads at Caley Thistle are getting a chance now – it’s about time, to be honest.

“They have some really talented young players. I look forward to seeing them play.

“It would be nice to get another good crowd out on Tuesday.”

Tokely thrilled to see Greig return

A healthy turn-out saw Nairn kick off their pre-season schedule with a 6-1 defeat against Craig Levein’s Premiership St Johnstone.

Four of Saints’ goals came in the final 20 minutes after Andrew Greig, just back from a year on the sidelines with a knee injury, pulled the scoreline to 2-1.

Nairn’s Andy Greig, left, scored their goal against St Johnstone on Friday night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Tokely also handed starts to summer signings, former Ross County striker Matthew Wright, ex-Elgin City striker Ben Barron –  who was on loan at Nairn last term – and returning midfielder Alan Pollock.

Tokely was thrilled to see Greig’s strike fly into the net.

He said: “It was nice to see Andrew Greig back and he scored – although it took a deflection.

“It will take a wee bit of time for him, but it was really good to have him back.

“At 2-1, we hoped to make a bit of a game of it for five or 10 minutes, but we conceded a third so soon after that.

“It was pleasing to see the new signings play.

“Matty (Wright) looked really lively and I’ve no doubt these guys will improve us. We have good options upfront once these guys find their feet.”

Kerr ‘excited’ ahead of new season

This summer, striker Gary Kerr joined Nairn County for a third time after leaving Rothes.

The 33-year-old, who scored 25 goals in 67 games in spells from 2013-2015 and 2016-2018, signed a one-year contract, with the option of a second.

He came off the bench against St Johnstone and Kerr likes how the squad are shaping up for the new campaign.

He said: “I’m excited to be back and I’m enjoying it.

“We’ve young fit lads showing up well in pre-season. Catching up on them has been difficult, but no, we’re getting there and getting fitter all the time.

“It’s a good club and the facilities are unbelievable. It’s good to be back here.

Gary Kerr Nairn county
Gary Kerr is back and ready to shine for Nairn County. Image: Courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography.

“There is a good feel about the club and the boys are looking sharp. I think we can have a good season.

“We can be successful if we work hard and keep everyone fit.

“Nairn were strong last season. When I was at Rothes, I played against them and they were strong and fit, so we’ll see if we can push on even further this season.”

Game-time chances against ICT

The experienced forward will be keen to sharpen up further when League One ICT come calling.

He added: “Friday’s game was a good run-out for us against St Johnstone. It gave a lot of the boys some good game-time.

“We’re looking forward to having Caley Thistle here on Tuesday to get more minutes.”

ICT kicked off their pre-season schedule on Saturday with a 2-0 win at Clachnacuddin.

Conversation