In pictures: RGU graduations kick off at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

In pictures: RGU graduations kick off at P&J Live

Graduates donned their best attire to take to the stage to receive their degrees.

Let the celebrations begin! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Let the celebrations begin! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed & Emma Grady

RGU students were all smiles as they stepped on to stage to pick up their degrees as proud friends and family watched on.

It is the first day in a week of summer graduations for thousands of Robert Gordon University students.

The ceremonies are once again being held at the P&J Live, graduates donning caps and gowns to walk on stage.

Kicking off the week is the graduating class of the Gray’s School of Art and the School of Nursing, Midwifery & Paramedic Practice – both undergraduate and postgraduate.

It comes after Aberdeen University held their graduation ceremonies last week at the King’s College in Old Aberdeen.

To find the full list of RGU graduates this summer, click here.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson was at The P&J Live.

Piper leads the way.
A proud moment on stage.
Graduates waiting patiently to receive their degree.
One proud graduate!
Feeling on top of the world.
Officially knighted as a graduate!
Walking across the stage with gratitude and excitement.
Proud graduate waves to the crowd.
Officially a graduate after the ceremonial tap!
Chief Executive of the College of Paramedics Tracy Nicholls.
Officially a graduate!
With a tap on the head, it’s time to celebrate!
View of the graduation stage.
Big smiles for a big day.
Proud moments, happy smiles.
Pictured left to right is Clova Gillies and Esme Hoskins.
Making memories at graduation.
Pictured left to right is Ginto Cherian and Shibi Simon.
Creating memories.
Proud graduates.
Graduate Esme Hoskins with parents Jack and Milly Hoskins.
Pictured left to right is Becky Neish, Rachel McGregor, Laura Hejjas.
Pictured left to right is Clova Gillies and Esme Hoskins.
Graduates were supported by proud family and friends.
Pictured left to right is Helen Yau and Winnie Chu.
Pictured left to right is Dawn Walker and Ria Watson.
From students to graduates.
Happy and proud to be a graduate.
Proud graduate Carys Hodghton.
Graduates celebrating by throwing their caps in the air.
Celebrating the journey from student to graduate.
From hard work to celebration.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The family together in Aberdeen.
'Aberdeen is home': Emotional return for couple 60 years after voyage to the USA
Amanda Greig and proposed design for Oakley ASN centre near Stonehaven.
Stonehaven Oakley ASN centre plans deferred over fears of a 'fairly catastrophic' oil pipeline…
A quantity of Crack Cocaine with a street value of £103,000 seized by police on a recent drugs raid on a North East flat. Picture by KEVIN EMSLIE
Aberdeen drug dealer locked up for six years after crack cocaine seizure
Four out of six of the puppies kept by Shaun McCourt had to be put down. Image: Crown Office.
Aberdeen dog owner jailed after puppies put down after being found in 'horrendous' condition
Sign at Toll of Birness junction
Speed camera to be installed at notorious north-east junction
Balmedie beach car park
Man exposes himself to three women at Aberdeenshire beauty spot
Ross Spence
Goodbye Marcliffe: Spence family hands over keys to luxury Aberdeen hotel
Three were arrested on the busy Aberdeen street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Three arrested after £88k of drugs found in car and flat in Aberdeen city…
Annie Mo's owner Emily McDonald at the Aberdeen bus gate on Bridge Street.
Annie Mo's boss: 'I'm having nightmares about bus gates as I fight to keep…
CR0037933 Aberdeen Sheriff Court PICTURED IS FINLEY LEISK NEEDS ID BY DAVE MCPHEE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............7/9/22
Drink-driving Aberdeen car thief hit with lengthy road ban