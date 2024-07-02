In pictures: RGU graduations kick off at P&J Live

RGU students were all smiles as they stepped on to stage to pick up their degrees as proud friends and family watched on.

It is the first day in a week of summer graduations for thousands of Robert Gordon University students.

The ceremonies are once again being held at the P&J Live, graduates donning caps and gowns to walk on stage.

Kicking off the week is the graduating class of the Gray’s School of Art and the School of Nursing, Midwifery & Paramedic Practice – both undergraduate and postgraduate.

It comes after Aberdeen University held their graduation ceremonies last week at the King’s College in Old Aberdeen.

To find the full list of RGU graduates this summer, click here.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson was at The P&J Live.