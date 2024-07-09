New Kincorth dad livid after being fined for parking outside his home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Kincorth dad livid after being fined for parking outside his home

"Outraged" neighbours were also fined and residents are asking for the street to be added to the exemption list.

By Chris Cromar
Craig Watson in front of car with children.
Craig Watson was fined by the council for parking "half on, half off" a pavement. Image: Craig Watson.

A Kincorth man has hit out after he and “multiple” neighbours were fined for parking “half on, half off” the street outside their homes.

Craig Watson, who lives on Corthan Place with his partner Lana, newborn daughter and one-year-old son, has stayed in the area for the past seven years and says parking like this “has always been this way”.

Describing what happened, he said: “I was in my room, I looked outside and I saw the city warden fining everyone by putting a parking tickets on everyone on the street.”

Corthan Place city warden.
A warden can be seen fining cars. Image: Craig Watson.

Feeling “annoyed” at getting a £100 fine – which is deducted by 50% if paid within 14 days – Mr Watson said his neighbours are also “outraged” at being reprimanded, and said parking on the pavements allow access for emergency vehicles to get through.

Kincorth parking a ‘shambles’

He told The P&J: “Everyone has to basically park slightly on the pavement either side just to allow space for cars to come up and down.

“At the end of the day, there’s not enough spaces for everyone. There’s nowhere for anybody park, it’s a shambles.”

Corthan Road, Kincorth.
Corthan Road is a narrow road. Image: Craig Watson.

The reason that cars in the Kincorth street were punished for parking on the pavement was due to new Scottish Government legislation that was introduced to prevent this.

Its aim is to: “Improve accessibility, particularly for vulnerable road users, so pedestrians and wheelchairs/buggies/prams can use pavements and dropped kerbs without being impeded by parked vehicles.”

Pavement parking illegal poster.
Pavement parking is now illegal across Scotland, although there is some exemptions. Image: Scottish Government.

Along with the pavement parking prohibition, a double parking and dropped kerbs parking ban was also introduced, with this becoming legally enforceable from July 1 in Aberdeen.

A total of 12 streets across the city have been exempt from the new rule, including Cairngorm Crescent in Kincorth, Countesswells Road and Great Northern Road.

‘Rule should only be for the city centre and busy streets’

Even though Mr Watson has appealed his fine, he thinks “there should at least have been a warning” and “definitely” thinks more streets need to be exempt from the new legislation.

“I think that rule should only be for the city centre and busy streets, not a residential street in Kincorth.

“What a waste a city warden walking round during the day when the centre of town’s a nightmare for parking.

“Surely they could just go round and make some of the streets more exempt.”

Council van parked in Kincorth.
A council van was illegally parked on the pavement near Mr Watson’s house. Image: Craig Watson.

The dad of two also says that he needs to park near his house, due to having a newborn and a one year old child.

To add insult to injury, after he was fined, he decided to walk to the shop and saw an Aberdeen City Council van parked on the pavement just “along the road” from his street.

“Surely it’s one rule for everyone, they can’t be exempt,” Mr Watson said.

‘Only exemptions are signed and lined’

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: The grass verge on Corthan Place is included in the pavement parking ban due to the position of the footpath that sits behind it.

“The pavement parking ban is applied by legalisation, therefore only exemptions are signed and lined.

“At present there are no exemptions in place, however, a number of streets have been identified and consultation on these is expected to begin within the next month.”

