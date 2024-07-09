Man in court after alleged Market Street knife attack

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of a serious knife attack in the centre of Aberdeen.

Darren Davidson has been charged with assault to severe injury and possession of a knife.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday following the incident on Market Street.

Police were called to the scene, near the junction with Union Street, at around 12.25am following reports that a man had been assaulted with a knife.

His injuries were described as “non-life threatening”.

Davidson, whose addresses was given as Aberdeen, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

He will appear in court again within seven days.