Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mintlaw church to set up FREE after school club in former pub after council cut

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Stuart Watt, pastor of Mintlaw Community Church, outside the former Garret bar.
Stuart Watt, pastor of Mintlaw Community Church, outside the former Garret bar. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A Mintlaw church has provided families worried about childcare cuts with a saving grace by setting up an after school club.

It comes as Aberdeenshire Council axes its cover at the end of this term.

The local authority argued the move was needed as the service was operating at a loss of £700,000.

Clubs in Mintlaw, Ellon, Westhill, Banchory, Balmedie, Pitmedden, Portlethen and Inverbervie will run for the last time today.

But, Mintlaw Community Church is stepping in – with aims to launch its own club at the start of the new school year.

When will the Mintlaw church after school club run?

The church, led by pastor Stuart Watt, recently applied to the local authority seeking just under £3,000 to get the much-needed after school club off the ground.

Branded Fuse Kids, it will welcome primary-aged pupils every Wednesday during term time.

And as a welcome bonus for parents and carers, the club will be free of charge.

Mintlaw Community Church pastor Stuart Watt. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The church is hoping to welcome youngsters to Fuse Kids at the start of the new school year.

It operates from the former Garret Bar, found in the heart of the village.

Mr Watt took over the old pub last year and following months of renovation works, the doors were finally opened to the congregation in May.

Why did the church need money?

The church wanted cash to help buy items for the club including plates (£588.67),
cushioned mats (£155.32), a Macbook Pro laptop (£1539.97), sound bar (£249) and games (£68.96).

Mintlaw Community Church is based in the former Garret Bar. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Church leaders argued the club was needed to offer childcare provision, but also to ensure parents wouldn’t have to alter their working hours.

In their funding appeal they said: “As a charity, Mintlaw Community Church are always looking for ways that they can serve the community.”

Church members had spoken with Mintlaw Primary parent council about the situation before they submitted their appeal.

Councillors said after school club is needed in Buchan

The funding application went before members of the Buchan area committee recently.

The Macbi Community Hub in Mintlaw. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Despite fears over the pricey laptop, the councillor believed the church was “still worthy” of the cash.

She added: “I guess if you want to attract teenagers you need a good laptop, something that will engage them.”

Members went on to unanimously approve the grant.

‘I just cried with relief’: Maud mum who started baby bank ‘in granny’s garage’ buys old council office for £1 in bid to help families in need

