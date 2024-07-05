Poundland’s temporary Elgin home hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Poundland’s temporary Elgin home hits the market

The central premises are available to let - but the owners could sell the unit.

By Sean McAngus
Unit two is currently Poundland's Elgin temporary home.
Unit two is currently Poundland's Elgin temporary home.

Poundland’s temporary Elgin home has hit the market for let.

Unit two at Thunderton Place used to be home to Poundstretcher until they shut their doors in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the unit has been filled by Poundland, as fire repairs and the redevelopment of their High Street building took place.

Inside unit two.

Now Shepherd Commercial is advertising the ground floor retail unit for let on behalf of owners Hazledene House.

The firm, ultimately owned in the Isle of Man, is looking for an annual rent of £45,000 exclusive of VAT.

They may even consider selling the unit in the building shared with TK Maxx.

Offers over £450,000 are invited.

The unit is currently Poundland’s temporary Elgin home.

What is happening to the Poundland building?

The Poundland building in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Back in April, we gain exclusive access to have a look around the Elgin Poundland building on the High Street as it moves closer to opening.

Construction firm Morgan Sindall have carried out the complex and arduous work to dismantle the sandstone structure before rebuilding it.

The store will be on the ground floor and four flats on the upper two storeys.

Over the last six years, it is fair to say there hasn’t been a shortage of challenges including a major fire and the global pandemic.

Our exclusive look inside Elgin Poundland. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

The B-listed building opened as the A&W Reid bank in 1856. It is most fondly remembered in Elgin as the former home of Woolworths.

The discount retailer is aiming for a summer opening.

Press and Journal’s Sean McAngus chatting to Poundland retail director Alan Smallman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Retail director Alan Smallman previously said he hoped it can a ‘knock on effect’ on the town centre.

He added: “We have put a lot of time and money to bring this building back to its former glory.

“We usually just fit out stores rather than do all the building – we hope it can boost Elgin town centre.”

You can see the listing here.

