Poundland’s temporary Elgin home hits the market

Poundland’s temporary Elgin home has hit the market for let.

Unit two at Thunderton Place used to be home to Poundstretcher until they shut their doors in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the unit has been filled by Poundland, as fire repairs and the redevelopment of their High Street building took place.

Now Shepherd Commercial is advertising the ground floor retail unit for let on behalf of owners Hazledene House.

The firm, ultimately owned in the Isle of Man, is looking for an annual rent of £45,000 exclusive of VAT.

They may even consider selling the unit in the building shared with TK Maxx.

Offers over £450,000 are invited.

What is happening to the Poundland building?

Back in April, we gain exclusive access to have a look around the Elgin Poundland building on the High Street as it moves closer to opening.

Construction firm Morgan Sindall have carried out the complex and arduous work to dismantle the sandstone structure before rebuilding it.

The store will be on the ground floor and four flats on the upper two storeys.

Over the last six years, it is fair to say there hasn’t been a shortage of challenges including a major fire and the global pandemic.

The B-listed building opened as the A&W Reid bank in 1856. It is most fondly remembered in Elgin as the former home of Woolworths.

The discount retailer is aiming for a summer opening.

Retail director Alan Smallman previously said he hoped it can a ‘knock on effect’ on the town centre.

He added: “We have put a lot of time and money to bring this building back to its former glory.

“We usually just fit out stores rather than do all the building – we hope it can boost Elgin town centre.”

You can see the listing here.

Read more about Elgin town centre: