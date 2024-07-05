AWPR blocked following accident at Cleanhill Roundabout

The AWPR is partially blocked following an accident.

The incident took place at the Cleanhill Roundabout just before 8am.

The southbound carriageway of the A90 has been partially blocked following the collision.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays.

Traffic Scotland’s website reads: “The A90 (S) is partially blocked, at the Cleanhill Roundabout, due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach and expect longer than normal travel times.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have both been approached for comment.