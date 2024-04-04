Vehicle on its side following crash near Aberdeen roundabout

An Aberdeen road is closed following a crash which left a vehicle on its side.

The incident happened on the A956 Cleanhill to Charleston road shortly before 8pm this evening.

Early reports suggest a caravan has landed on its side close to Cleanhill Roundabout on the AWPR.

Police have been spotted at the scene.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

