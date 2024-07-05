Bin shelter burnt out in fire near abandoned Aberdeen Airport hotel

A bin shelter has been burnt out in a fire near Aberdeen Airport.

The blaze broke out in the car park of the former Aberdeen Airport Dyce Hotel on Farburn Terrace on Friday afternoon.

It appears to have been contained to a bin shelter which has been damaged by the flames.

The remaining shell of the shelter is full of piles of charred rubbish.

Large plumes of dark smoke could be seen rising above the buildings earlier this afternoon.

Photos shared on social media also show flames coming from the bin shelter.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they attended the scene but described the incident as a “false alarm”.

The blaze does not appear to have spread to any nearby buildings.

The Dyce hotel, which was previously operated by Best Western, has been closed for some time.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen Airport confirmed the fire and smoke did not have any impact on flights.

Police have been contacted for comment.