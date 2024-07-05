Bin shelter burnt out in fire near abandoned Aberdeen Airport hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bin shelter burnt out in fire near abandoned Aberdeen Airport hotel

Plumes of smoke could be seen rising above a former airport hotel.

By Ellie Milne
Burnt out bin shelter
The burnt out bin shelter outside the Aberdeen Airport Dyce Hotel. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

A bin shelter has been burnt out in a fire near Aberdeen Airport.

The blaze broke out in the car park of the former Aberdeen Airport Dyce Hotel on Farburn Terrace on Friday afternoon.

It appears to have been contained to a bin shelter which has been damaged by the flames.

Piles of burnt out rubbish in the bin shelter in Dyce
Piles of burnt out rubbish after the fire. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

The remaining shell of the shelter is full of piles of charred rubbish.

Large plumes of dark smoke could be seen rising above the buildings earlier this afternoon.

Photos shared on social media also show flames coming from the bin shelter.

Smoke rising from bin shelter
Large plumes of smoke were rising from the burning shelter. Image: Fubar News/Facebook.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they attended the scene but described the incident as a “false alarm”.

The blaze does not appear to have spread to any nearby buildings.

The Dyce hotel, which was previously operated by Best Western, has been closed for some time.

Burnt bin shelter
The bin shelter has been destroyed by a fire. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen Airport confirmed the fire and smoke did not have any impact on flights.

Police have been contacted for comment.

