Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin offers lifeline to Vicente Besuijen, Jayden Richardson and Pape Habib Gueye

Thelin could hold off on further signings until the Premier Sports Cup campaign is under way in order to give every Dons player the chance to stake a claim.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin in Portugal with assistant Emir Bajrami, left. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin in Portugal with assistant Emir Bajrami, left. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has reiterated his plan to assess the squad before making further signings in the summer transfer market.

It could mean no further additions before the Dons start the season next weekend in the Premier Sports Cup at Queen of the South.

Thelin has already secured three signings in keeper Dimitar Mitov (St Johnstone), defender Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne) and striker Peter Ambrose (Ujpest).

All three were signed on long-term permanent contracts.

However, new boss Thelin is ready to hang fire on his squad rebuild until he has fully scrutinised the players he inherited when taking over at Pittodrie.

That includes giving £1.2m of talent out on loan last season the chance to play their way into his plans.

Vicente Besuijen, a £400,000 signing, and Jayden Richardson, a £300,000 addition, both spent last season out on loan.

Both returned to the Dons for pre-season and have been at this week’s training camp in Portugal.

Thelin will also give striker Pape Habib Gueye the chance to impress when he returns from a loan spell later this month.

A £500,000 signing last summer, Gueye has been at Norwegian top-flight Kristiansund BK since February.

The transfer window is open until August 30.

Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Asked if he will secure more signings before the season starts, he said: “It is important to do the right things and make sure we are not getting stressed.

“It is too easy to get stressed about things.

“We also need to trust the players who are here already.

“The window is the window and you never know what can happen.

“You can have a plan – and we have.

“I am always looking to improve the training sessions, how I can I make the players better and, of course, there can be transfers in and out.

“We take it step by step.

“We want to give the players here a chance.

“We have to make sure there is space for them to grow.

“And okay we might look and think there is something missing and then we might go for somebody else and bring them in.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the club’s pre-season camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Lifeline for Besuijen and Richardson

Thelin will give Dutch winger Besuijen and right-back Richardson the opportunity to resurrect their Pittodrie careers.

Signed from ADO Den Haag in January 2022, Besuijen was on loan at Dutch club FC Emmen last season.

Besuijen finished the season strongly for Emmen, scoring in eight of their final nine games.

The winger has two years left on his Aberdeen contract.

Besuijen has not played for Aberdeen since January 2023 – when he took part in the shock Scottish Cup loss to minnows Darvel.

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen during training in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Right-back Richardson arrived from Nottingham Forest in summer 2022, and spent last term on loan at Stockport and Colchester.

On Besuijen and Richardson, Thelin said: “We have made it a new beginning for everyone.

“We want to give every player an opportunity to show themselves.

“And we didn’t want to prejudge anyone before we arrived.

“We have tried to identify their qualities, create the balance in the squad and to push everyone, so the players all feel like they have a real chance.

“Everyone has given everything they have in these sessions in Portugal.

“They have shown themselves really well and that is good.”

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen training in the Algarve. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Update on £500,000 striker Gueye

Striker Gueye is set to return at the end of this month.

Aberdeen signed Gueye in a half-a-million pound deal from Belgian top-flight KV Kortrijk last summer.

However, the 24-year-old has only started one game for the Dons since his big money move – the  2-2 Europa Conference League draw away to HJK Helsinki.

Gueye managed only 132 minutes of first-team action for the Dons before being sent on loan to Kristiansund.

He has netted four goals in 12 games for the Norwegian club.

Thelin will assess the striker when he returns to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye in action against HJK Helsinki at the Bolt Arena in Finland. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Pape Gueye in action against HJK Helsinki at the Bolt Arena in Finland. Image: SNS.

The Dons boss said: “He is on loan until late July.

“We have kept open-minded about everyone.

“From there, we can evaluate everyone and then we can see the balance of the squad.”

