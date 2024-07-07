Man, 32, stabbed on Aberdeen’s Union Street

A man was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning after being stabbed in Aberdeen city centre.

The incident occurred at around 12.20am on Sunday, July 7, on Union Street near to its junction with Market Street.

Police were called and the 32-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers are currently investigating.

No one has been detained yet in connection with the attack.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.25am on Sunday, July 7, police received a report of the serious assault of a 32-year-old man on Union Street, near to Market Street, Aberdeen.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries remain ongoing.”