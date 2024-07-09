‘The quintessential Scottish getaway’: Kildrummy Inn wins Scottish Inn of the Year award after £575,000 revamp by millionaire American owners

The 200-year-old Kildrummy Inn has been named the AA Inn of the Year for Scotland after a major refurbishment.

Nestled off the A97 in rural Donside, a few miles from Alford, the inn dates back to 1828.

After developing quite a reputation among north-east foodies for the last decade, the charming country pub was given an elegant makeover about a year ago.

Visiting after the revamp, our reviewer raved: “This isn’t your usual pub grub. This is so much more.”

And the Kildrummy Inn has now defeated hundreds of similar hospitality venues across Scotland to scoop this major accolade.

So what’s the secret ingredient to its success?

What changed at the Kildrummy Inn?

The small hotel is run by David and Sophie Littlewood – who bought the lease in 2013.

This traditional venue was part of the package when millionaire American couple Chris and Camille Bently bought the 5,600 acre Kildrummy Estate for £11 million in 2020.

As they set about on an ambitious overhaul of the entire expanse, doing away with hunting and turning a former hotel into a family home, the inn underwent a £575,000 facelift.

A large new restaurant was created in what had been a Volunteer’s Drill Hall, along with a private dining room, lounge, whisky snug, and outdoor terrace.

The bedrooms were also given a “luxury refurbishment” with four “imaginatively restored, lavish rooms crammed with period fittings”.

What did AA inspectors say?

An AA inspector’s report on the Kildrummy Inn hails it as the “perfect base for touring the Grampian Mountains and beyond”.

They added: “This family run, traditional inn combines a harmonious blend of luxury heritage, tradition and nature to form the quintessential Scottish getaway.

“The lounge bar, with a roaring fire and a good selection of beers and whiskies, is a great place in which to while away the time.

“No visit would be complete without sampling the food on offer, with indulgent, award-winning cuisine capturing the essence of the dramatic Cairngorms landscape.”

‘Kildrummy Inn is a jewel in the heart of Donside’

Mr Littlewood said the award came as a welcome boost after a “tumultuous” few years for the hospitality industry – as he thanked staff and loyal customers.

He added: “Sophie and I are very proud of our whole team, who work so hard to make every stay special.

“It’s not the ‘bricks and mortar’ that make a great hotel, it’s the people in it.

“Our young team are the heart of Kildrummy Inn, and this award really does belong to each and every one of them.”

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, added: “Kildrummy Inn is a jewel in the heart of Donside.”

The win means that the venue will now compete in the UK finals this autumn in London.

Recently, Aberdeenshire Council approved plans to turn an adjoining steading into five new suites.

