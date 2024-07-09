‘The quintessential Scottish getaway’: Kildrummy Inn wins Scottish Inn of the Year award after £575,000 revamp by millionaire American owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The quintessential Scottish getaway’: Kildrummy Inn wins Scottish Inn of the Year award after £575,000 revamp by millionaire American owners

The Kildrummy Inn dates back to 1828, and was given an extensive makeover after the surrounding estate was purchased by art-loving American socialites.

By Ben Hendry
The Kildrummy Inn, near Alford.
The Kildrummy Inn, near Alford. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The 200-year-old Kildrummy Inn has been named the AA Inn of the Year for Scotland after a major refurbishment.

Nestled off the A97 in rural Donside, a few miles from Alford, the inn dates back to 1828.

After developing quite a reputation among north-east foodies for the last decade, the charming country pub was given an elegant makeover about a year ago.

Visiting after the revamp, our reviewer raved: “This isn’t your usual pub grub. This is so much more.”

And the Kildrummy Inn has now defeated hundreds of similar hospitality venues across Scotland to scoop this major accolade.

So what’s the secret ingredient to its success?

The upgraded interior. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What changed at the Kildrummy Inn?

The small hotel is run by David and Sophie Littlewood – who bought the lease in 2013.

This traditional venue was part of the package when millionaire American couple Chris and Camille Bently bought the 5,600 acre Kildrummy Estate for £11 million in 2020.

As they set about on an ambitious overhaul of the entire expanse, doing away with hunting and turning a former hotel into a family home, the inn underwent a £575,000 facelift.

Inside the Kildrummy Inn
Here’s how the drill hall looks now. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Food at the Kildrummy Inn
The chicken and parmesan crisp main. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A large new restaurant was created in what had been a Volunteer’s Drill Hall, along with a private dining room, lounge, whisky snug, and outdoor terrace.

The bedrooms were also given a “luxury refurbishment” with four “imaginatively restored, lavish rooms crammed with period fittings”.

What did AA inspectors say?

An AA inspector’s report on the Kildrummy Inn hails it as the “perfect base for touring the Grampian Mountains and beyond”.

The Kildrummy Estate. Image: Savills

They added: “This family run, traditional inn combines a harmonious blend of luxury heritage, tradition and nature to form the quintessential Scottish getaway.

“The lounge bar, with a roaring fire and a good selection of beers and whiskies, is a great place in which to while away the time.

“No visit would be complete without sampling the food on offer, with indulgent, award-winning cuisine capturing the essence of the dramatic Cairngorms landscape.”

‘Kildrummy Inn is a jewel in the heart of Donside’

Mr Littlewood said the award came as a welcome boost after a “tumultuous” few years for the hospitality industry – as he thanked staff and loyal customers.

He added: “Sophie and I are very proud of our whole team, who work so hard to make every stay special.

“It’s not the ‘bricks and mortar’ that make a great hotel, it’s the people in it.

“Our young team are the heart of Kildrummy Inn, and this award really does belong to each and every one of them.”

Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, added: “Kildrummy Inn is a jewel in the heart of Donside.”

The Kildrummy Inn. Image: LDN Architects

The win means that the venue will now compete in the UK finals this autumn in London.

Recently, Aberdeenshire Council approved plans to turn an adjoining steading into five new suites.

Millionaire American owners turning Kildrummy Castle Hotel into mansion – and ‘centrepiece of estate’

Kildrummy Estate owners to knock down old ticket office for ‘grand Victorian greenhouse’

Restaurant review: Kildrummy Inn near Alford boasts outstanding fare with a new stylish look to complement its offering

Conversation