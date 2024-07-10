£5.5m plans to transform ‘eyesore’ Silverburn House site in Aberdeen progress as ‘construction could start within months’

Work to turn the derelict Silverburn House site on the outskirts of Aberdeen into a modern residential development could start within months.

Cala Homes plans to plough £5.5 million into transforming the “eyesore” site at the north entrance of the Granite City into a “vibrant space for the community”.

The plot of land has lain empty for about five years since the controversial demolition of the former Baker Hughes base on Claymore Drive, across from the old AECC.

After the oil and gas firm relocated to Dyce, it was torn down by the new owners to avoid paying business rates on the building with little commercial future.

There was a flicker of hope when Parklands View submitted plans for a major development – comprising of 119 homes, shops and offices – back in 2022.

However, these proposals eventually fell through and residents began to worry the site that once housed a number of oil and gas giants would become a “dumping ground”.

And after months of uncertainty, Cala Homes swooped in earlier this year with a new vision for the “rather unsightly area”.

What do the housing plans for Silverburn House site involve?

Developers have now lifted the lid on their multi-million-pound plans to bring the vacant site back into use and build 72 homes there.

Planning papers say the new residential development will provide an “attractive entrance” to the city and create a “new vibrant community” north of Aberdeen.

They add the plot of land’s proximity to existing retail parks and services makes it the right location for “much-needed housing” amid rising demand.

It’s adjacent to the Cloverhill site, where Aberdeen City Council plans to build another 563 houses – the first batch of which have already been constructed.

The new Cala Homes development will comprise of one, three, four and five bed homes, each equipped with an EV charger.

A number of affordable properties will also be created. These will include three-bed houses and cottage apartments.

Plans to ‘restore and enhance’ disused Silver Burn

Meanwhile, there will be a particular focus on improving the “natural assets” of the site – including the Silver Burn, which the area is named after.

Documents explain the land around the disused burn is “overgrown with grass” and the water course is “silted up”.

Cala Homes now plans to restore and enhance the area to turn it into an “attractive and safe” green space for future residents in the development.

There is currently no definite timeline on when the project should be completed.

However, construction work is expected to start within the next few months.

