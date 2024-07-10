£5.5m plans to transform ‘eyesore’ Silverburn House site in Aberdeen progress as ‘construction could start within months’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£5.5m plans to transform ‘eyesore’ Silverburn House site in Aberdeen progress as ‘construction could start within months’

Cala Homes wants to build 72 modern homes at the derelict site of the former Baker Hughes base, which was demolished in 2019.

By Denny Andonova
The now demolished site of the former Silverburn House, where Cala Homes wants to build 72 new houses.
The site across from the old AECC exhibition centre has been an "eyesore" at the city's entrance for about five years. Image: Supplied.

Work to turn the derelict Silverburn House site on the outskirts of Aberdeen into a modern residential development could start within months.

Cala Homes plans to plough £5.5 million into transforming the “eyesore” site at the north entrance of the Granite City into a “vibrant space for the community”.

The plot of land has lain empty for about five years since the controversial demolition of the former Baker Hughes base on Claymore Drive, across from the old AECC.

Silverburn House demolition.
Silverburn House was demolished in 2019. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

After the oil and gas firm relocated to Dyce, it was torn down by the new owners to avoid paying business rates on the building with little commercial future.

There was a flicker of hope when Parklands View submitted plans for a major development – comprising of 119 homes, shops and offices – back in 2022.

The empty site has attracted fly-tipping over the last few years. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

However, these proposals eventually fell through and residents began to worry the site that once housed a number of oil and gas giants would become a “dumping ground”.

And after months of uncertainty, Cala Homes swooped in earlier this year with a new vision for the “rather unsightly area”.

What do the housing plans for Silverburn House site involve?

Developers have now lifted the lid on their multi-million-pound plans to bring the vacant site back into use and build 72 homes there.

Planning papers say the new residential development will provide an “attractive entrance” to the city and create a “new vibrant community” north of Aberdeen.

They add the plot of land’s proximity to existing retail parks and services makes it the right location for “much-needed housing” amid rising demand.

An initial map of how the development will be laid out. Image: THE Architecture and Planning.

It’s adjacent to the Cloverhill site, where Aberdeen City Council plans to build another 563 houses – the first batch of which have already been constructed.

The new Cala Homes development will comprise of one, three, four and five bed homes, each equipped with an EV charger.

This is how the houses could look like once built. Image: THE Architecture and Planning.

A number of affordable properties will also be created. These will include three-bed houses and cottage apartments.

Plans to ‘restore and enhance’ disused Silver Burn

Meanwhile, there will be a particular focus on improving the “natural assets” of the site – including the Silver Burn, which the area is named after.

Documents explain the land around the disused burn is “overgrown with grass” and the water course is “silted up”.

The green spaces haven’t been maintained properly – but Cala Homes want to change that. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Cala Homes now plans to restore and enhance the area to turn it into an “attractive and safe” green space for future residents in the development.

There is currently no definite timeline on when the project should be completed.

However, construction work is expected to start within the next few months.

You can find more details on the plans here.

